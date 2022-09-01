ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

One huge reason the future looks bright for the Eagles

Their oldest skill player is 27. Their oldest linebacker is 27. Nearly half the roster is 24 or younger. They have just five players in their 30s. Eagles GM Howie Roseman dramatically reshaped the Eagles’ roster this offseason, and he did it with an eye not just on talent but also on youth.
NBC Sports

Eagles mailbag: How much will RB Trey Sermon help?

The Eagles open up their season in one week in Detroit and today is the last Sunday without an NFL football game for months. It’s a beautiful time of year. We answered a bunch of questions yesterday and still have plenty more in the mailbag:. The Eagles claimed Trey...
