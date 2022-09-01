Read full article on original website
Lake Charles ‘2022 Chuck Fest’ Line-Up & Schedule Of Events
The 2022 Chuck Fest, presented by the Chuck Fest Foundation is set for October 22 from 12 noon to 12 midnight in Downtown Lake Charles! This local festival is a one-of-a-kind event centered around the Lake City. The purpose is to celebrate the local talent, people, culture, music, art, and food that make Lake Charles so special.
Exclusive First Look At Draft Kings Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Nobody is doing it like Golden Nugget Lake Charles when it comes to offering the ultimate sports betting experience. The casino resort has formed a partnership with the premiere sportsbook giant, Draft Kings. Together they have taken sports betting to another level with 3,200 sq feet of LED screens every sports enthusiast can appreciate. There isn't a bad seat in the place!
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at the Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies...
Hurricane Renovation in Lake Charles Home Makes Unique Discovery
One of the neatest things I have seen as homeowners recover from our lovely storms is some sign their names and date on the walls before they are covered. Others placed photos or some sort of "time capsule" in their walls for others to find in the future. In older homes, that was sometimes the thing to do as well. Almost like leaving a message for the future from the past. It's probably the closest we will get to time traveling in this lifetime at least.
LDWF Offers Dove Lease Fields for Season Open September 3rd
On September 3rd Louisiana hunters will welcome the start of a new dove season and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife is offering some lease fields for hunters to try their luck and their skill. The fields in DeRidder and Colfax will offer hunters a place to hunt dove this weekend. There will also be other LDWF fields made available in several Wild Life Management Areas.
[PHOTOS] Capital One Tower In Lake Charles Finally Getting A Facelift
Construction is underway at the Capital One Tower in Lake Charles, and it's a sight for sore eyes. Equipment and materials are being staged all around the building and construction teams are hard at work. Being the tallest building in downtown Lake Charles, it's the first building people traveling over...
PHOTOS: A Look Inside the Lake Area Adventures Complex
Recently it was announced that the old Stine location on Country Club Road is now going to be a brand new facility for Lake Area Adventures. The complex, and yes at this size it will certainly be a complex, will feature 35,000 square feet of entertainment for kids, adults, and families. They broke ground on the facility yesterday among media, friends, and family.
Lifeshare Blood Center Lake Charles & American Legion Blood Drive
September is the perfect time to give blood because it marks Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month, around the nation for people to learn more about this illness and raise funds to find a cure. Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited blood disorder that causes red blood cells to change into a sickle shape. Because of the contortion, the blood cells don't move through the body too well and die prematurely. This causes a shortage of healthy red blood cells and this condition is called Sickle Cell Anemia.
Power Rankings: The Best Fried Chicken In SW Louisiana
Deep-fried foods are so magical and they're also a staple of SWLA cuisine. Last week we ranked a subject near and dear to SWLA's heart, Louisiana Beers. How did your favorite beer fair? Click here to find out. We thought it would be fun to Power Rank SWLA Fried Chicken...
Water Edge Gathering Food Distribution Event in Lake Charles
Today (Aug. 25, 2022) Water’s Edge Gathering of Lake Charles will be hosting their community food distribution event. This event is free to the public and takes place at the Water’s Edge Church, located at 2760 Power Center Parkway, beginning at 10 am. Groceries that are being distributed...
CiCi’s Pizza Offering Late Night Hours on Fri and Sat!
With the combination of COVID and then a sprinkle of hurricanes, most of the good late-night spots to eat after a night out are either closed forever or close at 10 pm on weekends. My favorite thing to do was to go out on a weekend until the early morning then head to KD's for a pre-bed meal and then go home and pass out with a full stomach. Now, we can't do that. Course, I have adapted and have gone back to my Saturday morning routine of breakfast at KD's. I am getting off track. It seems the only place to go eat 24 hours now is either Mcdonald's drive-through or Waffle House. I have no issue with either of those places, but sometimes you just want another option. Apparently, CiCi's pizza in Lake Charles has the answer.
Burger King To Hire 300 At Locations In Lake Charles & Lafayette
GPS Hospitality Restaurant Company is gearing up for a major job fair spanning 13 states with job openings for 2,500 managers and crew members. Here in SWLA, they intend to fill 300 positions at 37 locations in Lafayette and Lake Charles for one of its biggest franchises, Burger King. The...
Celebrating Lake Charles, LA Music Legend Chester Daigle
Ever gone somewhere and thought to yourself, "I'm so glad I am here to witness this special moment?" That was how I felt Sunday night at the "Celebrating A Beautiful Life" tribute to Lake Charles music legend, Chester Daigle, II. I told my dear friend, whom I love and respect so much, Patrica Chretien Daigle I felt so blessed to be there. If you ask anyone who was in attendance they will tell you the same. It was a magical night!
Geese Have Taken Over Downtown Lake Charles
Have you been in downtown Lake Charles lately? If you haven't then you have no clue that a ton of geese have taken over the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds and the downtown part of Lake Charles. Lately, as I drive through downtown Lake Charles, I have seen hundreds of...
More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted
More storms are heading for Louisiana this morning and because the ground is already saturated in many locations flood watches have been posted for a large portion of the state. Last week, it was a heat advisory, this week it's flood watches that have the northern half of the state on standby. Meanwhile, in South Louisiana, although the watches have yet to be issued, it's just a matter of time or the matter of one heavy downpour until flooding becomes an issue.
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office DWI Checkpoint This Friday August 26
The weekend is almost here folks and people all over Southwest Louisiana, Lake Charles, and Calcasieu Parish will be looking for things to go do around the area. The roadways may have a lot of traffic on them since everyone has been cooped up at work and in their house, with all the rain we have got this week. People will definitely be looking to get out of the house and blow off some steam.
Crust Pizza in Sulphur Now Open Take a Look Inside!
Congrats, Sulphur! You have a new restaurant that doesn't involve a gas station, donut shop, or Mexican food! Crust Pizza is officially open over the weekend and is ready to serve the city of Sulphur. The pizza place proceeded to do a soft opening over the weekend for staff, family, and friends to make sure they were indeed ready to go. Now, it is open and ready to make all of your pizza dreams come true.
The Lake Charles Gun And Knife Show Returns This Weekend
Looking for a great deal on a new or preowned firearm? If yes, the Lake Charles Gun And Knife Show is where you need to be this weekend. It's also a great event to find amazing deals on common and hard-to-find ammo. Plus you can find collectible firearms there too.
Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results
We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
