Lake Charles, LA

Magic 1470AM

Exclusive First Look At Draft Kings Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Nobody is doing it like Golden Nugget Lake Charles when it comes to offering the ultimate sports betting experience. The casino resort has formed a partnership with the premiere sportsbook giant, Draft Kings. Together they have taken sports betting to another level with 3,200 sq feet of LED screens every sports enthusiast can appreciate. There isn't a bad seat in the place!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Hurricane Renovation in Lake Charles Home Makes Unique Discovery

One of the neatest things I have seen as homeowners recover from our lovely storms is some sign their names and date on the walls before they are covered. Others placed photos or some sort of "time capsule" in their walls for others to find in the future. In older homes, that was sometimes the thing to do as well. Almost like leaving a message for the future from the past. It's probably the closest we will get to time traveling in this lifetime at least.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

LDWF Offers Dove Lease Fields for Season Open September 3rd

On September 3rd Louisiana hunters will welcome the start of a new dove season and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife is offering some lease fields for hunters to try their luck and their skill. The fields in DeRidder and Colfax will offer hunters a place to hunt dove this weekend. There will also be other LDWF fields made available in several Wild Life Management Areas.
DERIDDER, LA
Magic 1470AM

PHOTOS: A Look Inside the Lake Area Adventures Complex

Recently it was announced that the old Stine location on Country Club Road is now going to be a brand new facility for Lake Area Adventures. The complex, and yes at this size it will certainly be a complex, will feature 35,000 square feet of entertainment for kids, adults, and families. They broke ground on the facility yesterday among media, friends, and family.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lifeshare Blood Center Lake Charles & American Legion Blood Drive

September is the perfect time to give blood because it marks Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month, around the nation for people to learn more about this illness and raise funds to find a cure. Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited blood disorder that causes red blood cells to change into a sickle shape. Because of the contortion, the blood cells don't move through the body too well and die prematurely. This causes a shortage of healthy red blood cells and this condition is called Sickle Cell Anemia.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

CiCi’s Pizza Offering Late Night Hours on Fri and Sat!

With the combination of COVID and then a sprinkle of hurricanes, most of the good late-night spots to eat after a night out are either closed forever or close at 10 pm on weekends. My favorite thing to do was to go out on a weekend until the early morning then head to KD's for a pre-bed meal and then go home and pass out with a full stomach. Now, we can't do that. Course, I have adapted and have gone back to my Saturday morning routine of breakfast at KD's. I am getting off track. It seems the only place to go eat 24 hours now is either Mcdonald's drive-through or Waffle House. I have no issue with either of those places, but sometimes you just want another option. Apparently, CiCi's pizza in Lake Charles has the answer.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Celebrating Lake Charles, LA Music Legend Chester Daigle

Ever gone somewhere and thought to yourself, "I'm so glad I am here to witness this special moment?" That was how I felt Sunday night at the "Celebrating A Beautiful Life" tribute to Lake Charles music legend, Chester Daigle, II. I told my dear friend, whom I love and respect so much, Patrica Chretien Daigle I felt so blessed to be there. If you ask anyone who was in attendance they will tell you the same. It was a magical night!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Geese Have Taken Over Downtown Lake Charles

Have you been in downtown Lake Charles lately? If you haven't then you have no clue that a ton of geese have taken over the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds and the downtown part of Lake Charles. Lately, as I drive through downtown Lake Charles, I have seen hundreds of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted

More storms are heading for Louisiana this morning and because the ground is already saturated in many locations flood watches have been posted for a large portion of the state. Last week, it was a heat advisory, this week it's flood watches that have the northern half of the state on standby. Meanwhile, in South Louisiana, although the watches have yet to be issued, it's just a matter of time or the matter of one heavy downpour until flooding becomes an issue.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office DWI Checkpoint This Friday August 26

The weekend is almost here folks and people all over Southwest Louisiana, Lake Charles, and Calcasieu Parish will be looking for things to go do around the area. The roadways may have a lot of traffic on them since everyone has been cooped up at work and in their house, with all the rain we have got this week. People will definitely be looking to get out of the house and blow off some steam.
Magic 1470AM

Crust Pizza in Sulphur Now Open Take a Look Inside!

Congrats, Sulphur! You have a new restaurant that doesn't involve a gas station, donut shop, or Mexican food! Crust Pizza is officially open over the weekend and is ready to serve the city of Sulphur. The pizza place proceeded to do a soft opening over the weekend for staff, family, and friends to make sure they were indeed ready to go. Now, it is open and ready to make all of your pizza dreams come true.
SULPHUR, LA
Magic 1470AM

Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results

We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
SULPHUR, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

