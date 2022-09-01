Read full article on original website
Governor Lew Wallace
4d ago
Waste of time. The choice couldn’t be any clearer. If you want Texas to have open boarders, gun confiscation, George Soros funded, Kalifornia style politics then vote for Baito. If you want Texas to remain conservative and the envy of the world then vote for Abbott.
Teresa J Quarne
4d ago
Why would anyone evem consider Beto. have you been to his city? its bo different than Pelosi in San Francisco or Newsome in California they are a disaster
Dis Pater
4d ago
Why waste your time Greg,he is in your rear view and expect Orourke has someone in the crowd to make him look tough.
fox4news.com
Gov. Greg Abbott discusses abortion, the border and guns
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott sat down for a wide-ranging interview with FOX 7's Rudy Koski on some of the most pressing topics for Texans in this November's election. Gov. Abbott is leading O'Rourke by 7 points according to a UT Tyler poll, and the governor is confident he will maintain that lead.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Republican Tarrant County judge endorses Democrat Mike Collier over Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
FORT WORTH, Texas — Republican Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley this weekend disclosed he is backing Democrat Mike Collier over incumbent Republican Dan Patrick in the race for lieutenant governor. Tarrant County is the third-most populous county in Texas, and its county seat is Fort Worth. Whitley discussed his...
'This Week In Texas' puts spotlight on Harris County Judge's race
Join ABC13's political reporter Tom Abrahams as he talks with Democrat County Judge Lina Hidalgo and her Republican opponent, Alexandra del Moral Mealer, about this November's general election.
fox26houston.com
Latino voters leaning towards Mealer for County Judge according to UH-Hobby poll - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Call it a genuine "head-snapper" It happened earlier this summer when the UH-Hobby School published polling results indicating Latino voters in Harris County were breaking against incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo and narrowly for political outsider Alexandra Mealier. A few weeks earlier, republican Mayra Flores flipped a south Texas...
progresstimes.net
For the first time in a decade, Republican mounts campaign for Texas House District 35
For the first time since 2010, a Republican is running to represent Texas House District 35. The race will pit local pharmacist Oscar Rosa, 55, of rural Mission against state Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-La Joya. “Don’t vote for us because we’re Republicans. I don’t want your vote just because you’re...
Beto O'Rourke returns to campaign trail in South Texas, acknowledges "some dark days" for residents
Laredo, Texas — Beto O'Rourke returned to the campaign trail Friday night in Laredo, Texas, a crucial spot for the Democratic nominee for governor and for the party statewide. After being away for over a week as he recovered from a bacterial infection, O'Rourke returned to a cheering crowd...
Almost 40% of Texas House seats already filled as candidates run unopposed
Texas Secretary of State John Scott declared 324 candidates elected to office Thursday — all of whom were running unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.
Click2Houston.com
TribCast: Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke enter the homestretch
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the race for governor and other statewide campaigns. The...
KENS 5
Veteran political ad producer reacts to campaign commercials from Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke
Vinny Minchillo is a veteran producer of political campaign ads. He joined Jason Whitely to take apart the first two ads from Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) pushes its campaign with billboards across Texas
"We have 10 Billboards up this week all over Texas and 6 more next week. We want to get even more billboards up keep through Election Day. We can only do this with your continued support. Will you chip in so we can keep them up until Greg Abbott is defeated!" Mothers Against Greg Abbott.
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camper
Group of persons waiting to board a bus ---Photo by José Gasparian on Unsplash. The first bus of migrants arrived last night at Chicago’s Union Station. Chicago Mayor, Ms. Lori Lightfoot bitterly criticizes the Texas Governor stating he is without morals and has no humanity.
Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott: Houston's Three Brothers Bakery kicks off Texas gubernatorial poll
HOUSTON — Election Day in Texas is quickly approaching and most recent polling shows Gov. Greg Abbott hanging on to a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. At Houston's iconic Three Brother's Bakery, they're conducting a poll of their own through cookie sales. "It's a lot of fun...
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
abc7amarillo.com
Beto O'Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans
In 2018, Beto O’Rourke put more work into campaigning in rural Texas than perhaps any statewide Democratic candidate ever has. He visited all 254 counties, campaigning in far-flung communities where many had not seen a Democrat running for senator in their entire lifetime. Still, he lost rural Texas by...
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes
It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
Is Texas Gov. Abbott trying to take credit for Biden's work?
Texas Gov Greg Abbott took to Twitter today to make a big announcement. "BIG NEWS! Just announced a RECORD $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. This program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, & metropolitan communities." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
spectrumlocalnews.com
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
Expert says Californians who moved to Texas cost Beto the 2018 election
There are a lot of Californians that have moved to Texas in recent years. From the period 2010 to 2019 - the last year that Census data is available- 885,000 people moved to Texas. And 34% of them, about 303,000, were from California.
Pecan farmers get caught in power vacuum on Texas border
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
