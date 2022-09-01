ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 8

Governor Lew Wallace
4d ago

Waste of time. The choice couldn’t be any clearer. If you want Texas to have open boarders, gun confiscation, George Soros funded, Kalifornia style politics then vote for Baito. If you want Texas to remain conservative and the envy of the world then vote for Abbott.

Teresa J Quarne
4d ago

Why would anyone evem consider Beto. have you been to his city? its bo different than Pelosi in San Francisco or Newsome in California they are a disaster

Dis Pater
4d ago

Why waste your time Greg,he is in your rear view and expect Orourke has someone in the crowd to make him look tough.

fox4news.com

Gov. Greg Abbott discusses abortion, the border and guns

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott sat down for a wide-ranging interview with FOX 7's Rudy Koski on some of the most pressing topics for Texans in this November's election. Gov. Abbott is leading O'Rourke by 7 points according to a UT Tyler poll, and the governor is confident he will maintain that lead.
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke enter the homestretch

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the race for governor and other statewide campaigns. The...
abc7amarillo.com

Beto O'Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans

In 2018, Beto O’Rourke put more work into campaigning in rural Texas than perhaps any statewide Democratic candidate ever has. He visited all 254 counties, campaigning in far-flung communities where many had not seen a Democrat running for senator in their entire lifetime. Still, he lost rural Texas by...
KBAT 99.9

Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes

It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
Ash Jurberg

Is Texas Gov. Abbott trying to take credit for Biden's work?

Texas Gov Greg Abbott took to Twitter today to make a big announcement. "BIG NEWS! Just announced a RECORD $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. This program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, & metropolitan communities." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
