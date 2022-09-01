Chapel Hart has already has quite the year, and it's not even over yet. The trio, which is comprised of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart along with their cousin Trea Swindle, first appeared on America's Got Talent season 17 in late July and have continued to gain popularity ever since. Not only have they garnered attention from country legends like Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tanya Tucker, but they'll also be making their Grand Ole Opry debut later this year.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO