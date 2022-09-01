Read full article on original website
Country Singer Luke Bell Dead At 32 After He Was Reported Missing in Arizona
Gone too soon. Country singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32, Pima County Office of Medical Examiner confirms to Closer. Bell’s close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman, also confirmed the sad news to Saving Country Music on Monday, August 29. The “Where Ya Been?” singer...
Watch Nita Strauss's video for thrilling shred instrumental Summer Storm
"Cathartic, driving and emotional" - Nita Strauss on her new solo single Summer Storm
5 Country Artists To Check Out If You Love Chapel Hart
Chapel Hart has already has quite the year, and it's not even over yet. The trio, which is comprised of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart along with their cousin Trea Swindle, first appeared on America's Got Talent season 17 in late July and have continued to gain popularity ever since. Not only have they garnered attention from country legends like Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tanya Tucker, but they'll also be making their Grand Ole Opry debut later this year.
Jon Pardi’s Classy ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Video Finds Him Out on the Town [Watch]
Jon Pardi released his fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, on Friday, Sept. 2, and as an added bonus, he delivered a music video to accompany the title track. The "Mr. Saturday Night" video follows the story of the song, in which Pardi is cautiously optimistic about moving on from a breakup, but in the end, he can't seem to shake the past.
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
