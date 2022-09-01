Read full article on original website
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Officer Jeff Roberson is one of many wildlife officers patrolling the waters this Labor Day weekend. "The majority of our holiday weekends are kind of all hands on deck," he said. "They schedule anybody, everybody to be on the lake patrolling." On...
The Bell Witch historical marker in Adams, TNLarry Mccormack/Tennessean. The story begins in Adams, Tennessee, in the year 1804. John Bell moves his family from North Carolina to Tennessee. The Bells settle down on a 320-acre farm and become successful farmers.
Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn. This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May. For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps...
Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
Inside the cultural arts retail space of The PSV Store near downtown Nashville, Carlos Partee sits alongside longtime Nashville DJ, C-Wiz. Partee is the owner of local fashion brand Cashville Etc. He sells a collection of shorts, shirts and hats. Some of the clothing draws inspiration from life in Nashville during the ’90s and early 2000s — like watching the city’s now defunct Nashville Kats arena football team.
The survey, conducted by the e-learning platform Preply, asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Legendary artist and music mogul Ben Tankard has a resume that includes fifteen gold and six platinum-selling albums, multiple #1 Billboard Smooth Jazz Radio singles, seventeen Stellar Awards, and a Stellar Music Hall of Fame induction. He has numerous Dove, Grammy®, Soul Train, and NAACP Image Award nominations.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management is asking for the Bowling Green community to “be on the lookout” for a missing helicopter and its pilot. There are reports of a small jet executive helicopter flying towards our area and then on towards Tennessee. The aircraft...
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in Tennessee.
We are all familiar with baby changing stations in public restrooms as they provide a great service for parents when they are out and about. But what if you have an elderly or disabled person who has the same needs?
Police are on the scene and people have been evacuated following a riotous incident at the theater at 100 Oaks in Nashville.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The American Canoe Association (ACA) in Tennessee is calling on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and state legislators to update trotline regulations for clarification. On Memorial Day weekend 2021, a group of professionals training other kayak instructors out of the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute (NOLI) said a member of […]
The Tennessee legislature passed a law this year making it a felony to camp on public property. It came after an already hard set of years with COVID-19.
Noah Dean Winstead, and Nate Lynam died in 2012 after being electrocuted while swimming at Cherokee Lake.
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A veteran who was hunting in Alaska has been missing for days, and now his sons have joined in on the search efforts.
When I made my season predictions for the Tennessee Vols during a recording of The Big Orange Podcast earlier this week, I picked Josh Heupel’s squad to beat the Florida Gators on September 24. But after watching Florida beat Utah on Saturday night, I’m not so sure anymore.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and four others injured in a single-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro early Sunday morning, police said. The Director of Athletics for Cumberland University, Ron Pavan, confirmed that the crash involved both current and former athletes, according to gocumberlandathletics.com. “Unfortunately, the Cumberland University family...
