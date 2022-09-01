Read full article on original website
Illinois Man Pleads Guilty To Role In January 6th Capitol Attack
An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to felony charges stemming from his actions at the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6th, 2021. 28-year-old Matthew Capsel of Ottawa faces up to five years in federal prison when he is sentenced in December on charges of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Capsel was arrested three weeks after the attack on the Capitol.
Coroner: Tolono man killed in ATV crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 36-year-old man from Tolono is dead following an ATV crash in rural Champaign County early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. between Tolono and Philo on County Road 800 North. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the victim, Preston S. Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene […]
Gibson City bar owner ‘shocked’ by criminal investigation revelation
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The owners of a Gibson City bar that was destroyed by a Fourth of July fire were “shocked” to hear there’s an ongoing criminal investigation into the incident that resulted in damage to three other neighboring businesses. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office in response to a Freedom of Information […]
Paxton police arrest 11 alleged child predators in undercover sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCCU) — In the past two months, the Paxton Police Department has arrested 11 men through an undercover operation targeting child predators. Charges are pending against three other suspects. Though this number of arrests is high in the span of two months, Paxton Police say it is, unfortunately, just the tip of the iceberg.
WAND TV
11 alleged child predators arrested as a result of police sting operation
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND)- A police sting operation results in the arrest of 11 alleged child predators. The News Gazette reports 11 individuals from areas ranging from Urbana, to New Lenox and Vandalia have all been arrested after an undercover cop posed as a teenage girl from Paxton online. During the...
WCIA
Sister of missing Clinton woman claims she has spoken to her
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA)- The sister of the missing Clinton mother wrote on the Facebook page “Prayer chain for Juana Arellano” that she has spoken with Juana. “My sister has contacted me, she is fine,” said Mariela Arellano. “Thank you for helping us search and pray, God has heard each and every one of your prayers.”
Court victory keeps boy close to his father
When a father gets divorced, it’s usually great if his children live nearby – and that was the situation for an Illinois dad and his 10-year-old son. However, according to court documents, the mother suddenly decided to move with the boy out of state, to North Carolina. Dad...
Police: Pedestrian hit and killed in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police report a man was pronounced dead Friday morning after being struck by oncoming traffic. According to police on September 2, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., officers responded to the area of W. Windsor Road and Copper Road for the report of an accident with injuries.
One man critically injured in a shooting in Bloomington
Police say one man was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in Bloomington. It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive. That's just a few blocks from Bloomington Junior High and near the David Davis Mansion. Bloomington Police say there is believed to be no danger...
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple blunt injuries...
Man shot early Saturday morning in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Tennessee Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Once officers arrived, they found shell casings in the roadway, police said. While on the scene officers said a 30-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to his […]
Champaign Police respond to suspicious package
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A suspicious package was reported to Champaign Police at 7:00 a.m. by the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road. Officials said the item was described as a piece of unattended luggage near highly flammable materials. The Champaign Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene said Officials and inspected the […]
State Police catch wanted man who fled crash scene
Update at 8:52 p.m. State Troopers said they have located Sergio Huerta. They are still investigating the crash and said no further information was available. FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is asking the public for help in finding a man wanted for his involvement in a crash on Interstate 57 in […]
Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash
MINONK (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
Nursing facility ‘held’ patient against family’s wishes, provided ‘substandard care’
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A patient says a nursing home and rehab center in Savoy would not release her against her family’s wishes while profiting off of a treatment plan they weren’t properly providing. Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab (CUNR) did not keep up with the care Lori Dixon needed to heal and kept her past […]
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
Police: Scammers targeting busy intersections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have an alert for drivers in the area. Authorities say scammers have been targeting drivers and pedestrians at busy intersections. Police say these people have been aggressively looking for donations for a child in need of medical care. They say the scammers seem to work quickly and then leave. Police […]
Normal Police looking to identify retail theft suspect
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday to identify a suspect related to multiple retail theft incidents. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers are looking to identify a suspect related to several retail theft incidents from 707 Liquors since the start of August.
