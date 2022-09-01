Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
It Was Only Right Serena Williams Played Her Final Match in NYCGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Newark celebrates peace at anti-violence event co-hosted by Queen Latifah
Having lived in Newark all her life, Ayeshia Horton says she has lost far too many loved ones to violence. It is a pain like no other, Horton says, and one she hopes no one else will ever have to live through. “I have literally seen my family gunned down...
Mobile shower trailer rolls into Newark, a ‘spa-like’ experience for homeless individuals
Archangel Raphael’s Mission parks a silver trailer equipped with two private bathrooms at Peter Francisco Park in Newark once a month to offer free showers to homeless individuals. Archangel Raphael’s Mission recently expanded its hygiene services. [ more › ]
Labor Leader: John J. Giblin served as State Senator, Essex County Freeholder
John J. Giblin (1909-1975) was one of New Jersey’s most powerful labor leaders, serving as president of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68, chairman of the national union, Essex County Freeholder and State Senator. Giblin was the patriarch of a popular New Jersey political dynasty that is...
Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Queen Latifah to Host “24 Hours of Peace”
Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Newark native and entertainment legend Queen Latifah will host the Annual #24HrsOfPeace, from Friday, September 2, at 6 p.m., to Saturday, September 3, at 6 p.m., on Springfield Avenue, between Bergen and Blum Streets. The 24 Hours of Peace event uses the Hip Hop culture...
Embankment Coalition to Hold Public Meeting Sept. 7 on Redevelopment Plan
Jersey City’s Embankment Coalition, a nonprofit group advocating for the creation of a park atop the abandoned railway along Sixth Street downtown, will hold a public meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m., the second in a series of meetings on the organization’s draft Redevelopment Plan. Wednesday night’s...
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
Newark Public School district welcoming 600 new teachers this year
Eyewitness News sat down with Newark's superintendent this week to talk about the year ahead.
32 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
Labor Day weekend is great news on its own but for everything else — we’ve rounded up all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Six26 honors transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson; Prato Bakery is expanding to Jersey City Heights; 400 people attend Hoboken’s Spaghetti Dinner Block Party; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor
Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
Jersey City opens applications for first time homebuyer program
Jersey City has announced the city is opening applications for their first time homebuyer program, which will award grants to assist low to moderate-income residents looking to buy a home in the city. Titled the Golden Neighborhood Homeownership Program, the program provides financial assistance with down payments for a home...
William Paterson University Professor Emeritus Vince Parrillo Takes Viewers on Tour of Paterson Through Restaurants Past and Present
“Paterson: A Delicious Destination” has been selected for the 10th annual Northeast Film Festival. The latest documentary from William Paterson University Professor Emeritus of Sociology Vince Parrillo, “Paterson: A Delicious Destination”—a look at the City of Paterson through restaurants past and present—is an official selection at the 10th annual Northeast Film Festival.
Newark schools: Come clean on this shady deal | Editorial
A private developer has agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district, a shady and secretive deal that demands deeper scrutiny. Start with this: Why are both the district and the developer refusing to discuss the terms or answer any questions about their agreement? If this is a legitimate deal, why all the mystery?
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial Renters
luxe apartment(Max Vakhtbovych/Pexels) When Millennials were growing up, there were certain things we all expected to have happen as adults. We all thought that being married, having kids, and being able to afford a house were going to be a given. That's what adults and the media told us would be the case.
Legal cannabis in Jersey City is proving to be boon for charitable organizations
Audubon Park seems to be a strange place for kids to get their hair cut, but the Deliverance Children’s Ministry doesn’t have much choice — the nonprofit group doesn’t have a space of its own. But that isn’t going to stop the group from hosting its...
The 96th annual St. Sebastian Feast returns to Montclair
The 96th annual St. Sebastian Feast, organized by the St. Sebastian Society, culminated Sunday, Aug. 28, in the traditional procession with a statue of the saint from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church to Kaveny Field. St. Sebastian is a Christian martyr who is known for surviving and recovering from...
West Indian American Day Parade back in full force since pandemic
The rich celebration of Caribbean culture is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.
1 year after Ida, NJ apartment building residents in limbo
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- When the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Tri-State Area one year ago, Englewood saw a staggering 3 inches of rain per hour.It forced a senior housing building to be condemned, the city's ShopRite closed for several weeks, and residents of one apartment building were abruptly evacuated because the basement flooded, impacting gas and electric.One year later, those residents tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner they're still living in limbo.RELATED STORY (12/20/2021): Months Later, Englewood, N.J. Tenants Wonder If They'll Ever Be Allowed Back Into Their Ida-Ravaged Apartment BuildingRon Oliver, who has spinal problems, has been sleeping on an air...
Back to school giveaway, LSC open for Labor Day, more in Hudson County
Redeemer Lutheran Church will be hosting its third annual God’s Work Our Hands event on Saturday, Sept. 10, on the church premises from noon to 3 p.m. The church will be giving away free pantry food, gently use clothes/shoes and household items, grilled hotdogs to eat, and music. The...
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding
An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
Traffic Advisory: Brazilian Festival in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department has issued a travel advisory for parts of...
