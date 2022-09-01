ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

thepositivecommunity.com

Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Queen Latifah to Host “24 Hours of Peace”

Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Newark native and entertainment legend Queen Latifah will host the Annual #24HrsOfPeace, from Friday, September 2, at 6 p.m., to Saturday, September 3, at 6 p.m., on Springfield Avenue, between Bergen and Blum Streets. The 24 Hours of Peace event uses the Hip Hop culture...
NEWARK, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
hobokengirl.com

32 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

Labor Day weekend is great news on its own but for everything else — we’ve rounded up all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Six26 honors transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson; Prato Bakery is expanding to Jersey City Heights; 400 people attend Hoboken’s Spaghetti Dinner Block Party; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Sarah Vaughan
danspapers.com

High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor

Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wpunj.edu

William Paterson University Professor Emeritus Vince Parrillo Takes Viewers on Tour of Paterson Through Restaurants Past and Present

“Paterson: A Delicious Destination” has been selected for the 10th annual Northeast Film Festival. The latest documentary from William Paterson University Professor Emeritus of Sociology Vince Parrillo, “Paterson: A Delicious Destination”—a look at the City of Paterson through restaurants past and present—is an official selection at the 10th annual Northeast Film Festival.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Newark schools: Come clean on this shady deal | Editorial

A private developer has agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district, a shady and secretive deal that demands deeper scrutiny. Start with this: Why are both the district and the developer refusing to discuss the terms or answer any questions about their agreement? If this is a legitimate deal, why all the mystery?
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

1 year after Ida, NJ apartment building residents in limbo

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- When the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Tri-State Area one year ago, Englewood saw a staggering 3 inches of rain per hour.It forced a senior housing building to be condemned, the city's ShopRite closed for several weeks, and residents of one apartment  building were abruptly evacuated because the basement flooded, impacting gas and electric.One year later, those residents tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner they're still living in limbo.RELATED STORY (12/20/2021): Months Later, Englewood, N.J. Tenants Wonder If They'll Ever Be Allowed Back Into Their Ida-Ravaged Apartment BuildingRon Oliver, who has spinal problems, has been sleeping on an air...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

