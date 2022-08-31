Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Guess Where North Dakota’s Best Chili Hails From?
An online article took a look at who has the BEST chili in every state.
The Absolute Best Sandwich In North Dakota Is What???
North Dakota's favorite sandwich can get a little messy.
North Dakota’s “Coolest” Small Town Is About 80 Miles From BisMan
This little gem is the perfect North Dakota getaway.
Travel The Steps Of The MHA Tribes In ND At New Interpretive Center
Pack the car, this is a drive off the beaten path that is worth the fuel and the time. Located 100 miles northwest of Bismarck / Mandan lies the Fort Berthold Reservation and home to the newly constructed MHA Nation Interpretive Center. To understand and appreciate the state of North...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s Your Score In This Jeopardy! North Dakota Edition?
My dear Alex Trebek, you were an absolute ICON! Treasured in our hearts and tortured in our minds. Here are North Dakota questions asked over the years on Jeopardy!
Ultimate Labor Day Read- The ORIGIN of 150 North Dakota City Names.
You know North Dakotans you want to share this with...Happy Labor Day Y'all!
Minnesota State Fair Shooting - How Does This Happen?
Minnesota Governor Investigating What Happened
Popular North Dakota Recreation Lake on Algae Advisory List
We are transitioning into the algae bloom season. Watch where you play in the water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 Fantastic North Dakota Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
Here's a list of some of the different pumpkin patches in North Dakota to make your life a little easier.
North Dakota Country Fest Announces 2nd Artist For 2023
First was Lee Brice and now the next act has been announced for 2023.
True Or False? Do We Have Scorpions In North Dakota?
Over 3,000 people die from scorpion stings every year in the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 Things North Dakota Drivers Do That Annoy People
Here's a list of some of North Dakotans' worst offenses.
The 25 Best Places In North Dakota To Buy A House in 2022
Only two cities locally made this top 25 list in the state of North Dakota for 2022.
Do You Think Teachers In North Dakota Had Summer Off?
If I were you, I'd choose my words very carefully...or your next stop is the principal's office!
North Dakota’s Most Popular Wedding Cakes, Dresses, Venues & More
What do you need to get your "Once upon a time" dream wedding? Here's a list of the biggest wedding trends in the state.
8 Things North Dakotans Need To Do Before Fall
These are just some of the many things you can do to prepare for the season.
North Dakota's Favorite Celebrity Couple Set To Wed
North Dakota's favorite son Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are set to tie the knot.
Ten Of The Top Viewed YouTube Videos About North Dakota
You watch a lot of videos on YouTube. Why not give these popular North Dakota videos a peek?
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0