The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has received complaints about crooks that are posing as city water or utility services and threatening to shut off services within days or even mere hours unless the citizen pays the caller. The imposters insist they must have payment now and have access to the customer’s financial information to keep the lights and air conditioner running. In some cases, they insist the consumer’s check bounced and demands payment with a pre-paid credit card or gift card. Others say they are simply trying to update the credit or banking info that they have on file.

KANSAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO