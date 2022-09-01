Read full article on original website
INSIGHT KANSAS: Abortion back on the ballot in November
Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
‘A hole in the ground’ and other quirky curiosities build up small Kansas towns
The community pride these offbeat attractions generate can be just as valuable as the money they bring in.
If elected Kansas governor, Derek Schmidt says he'll quickly sign bill banning transgender athletes
Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt pledged Thursday to sign legislation targeting transgender persons by mandating athletic teams sponsored by public schools and colleges in Kansas align participation with an individual’s gender at birth. Schmidt and former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines appeared together at Johnson County Republican Party...
2022 Walnut Days kicks off in Kansas
Walnut Days kicked off today along with other Labor Day Weekend celebrations.
Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean.
Kansans might think they’re done with state constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the state constitutional amendments aren’t done with them. Fresh on the heels of the Aug. 2 anti-abortion amendment ballot question, two more revisions to our state’s charter will be up for a vote on Nov. 8. One aims at the executive power wielded over the […] The post Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look...
Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline
Whether or not Missourians will vote this November on legalizing recreational marijuana could be determined next week. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the marijuana initiative petition from the ballot. The lawsuit, which was filed last...
‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post ‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
Tiffany Cattle: Water conservation at a Kansas cattle feedlot
At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
Gov. Laura Kelly announces application process for property tax relief program
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that her administration is launching the application process for the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Program in October.
Scammers Pose As Door-to-Door Solar Panel Salespeople
The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has received complaints about crooks that are posing as city water or utility services and threatening to shut off services within days or even mere hours unless the citizen pays the caller. The imposters insist they must have payment now and have access to the customer’s financial information to keep the lights and air conditioner running. In some cases, they insist the consumer’s check bounced and demands payment with a pre-paid credit card or gift card. Others say they are simply trying to update the credit or banking info that they have on file.
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
Kansas AG warns residents of utility scams
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has put out a warning about scammers who might be looking to defraud residents, demand payments or threaten to shut off power this fall. According to the AG’s Office, utility companies in Kansas have been reporting an increase in customer calls alerting them of imposters. Scammers will […]
NWS: Rainfall totals across Kansas for August
Here is a statewide view of the rainfall totals for August and their respective departure from normal. The values are based on received reports and are interpolated in between.
Public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue,...
Blue-Green algae alerts issued for several Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several public health advisories have been issued for Kansas lakes infested with blue-green algae. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced warnings Friday saying the harmful algae, if ingested, inhaled, or exposed to, could cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, headache, and a rash. The algae can look like foam or scum that floats on the surface of the lake; it can even appear a shade of bright green, blue, brown, or red.
‘Kansas Ghost Towns’ premieres Tuesday on KPTS
Chris Frank joined "Kansas Today" to talk about "Kansas Ghost Towns" airing on KPTS.
See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri
It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
Steamboat Wreck from 1870 Suddenly Resurfaces in Missouri River
A vessel that met its demise in 1870 is now visible again. It was a steamboat that sank in the Missouri River mover than 150 years ago, but it's reemerged from the waters it went down in. The Missouri National Recreational River Facebook page shared the news of the North...
