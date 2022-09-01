ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Labor Day morning at a Birmingham nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Birmingham Police. We will update this developing story as we get more...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 places to get your African food fix in Birmingham

Want to know where you can find African food in lil old Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine that’s just as tasty as the dishes on the other side of the world. 1. Sahani. For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Witnesses return to knocking on doors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alt 101.7

Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Northport woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Northport woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alisa Swindle, 59, was injured when her Ford Edge collided head-on with a Dodge Charger around 5:23 p.m. on U.S. 43 near the 217 mile marker, 15 miles north of […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

1 killed in midday Tuscaloosa crash

A 53-year-old man was killed midday Thursday in a Tuscaloosa traffic accident. The crash happened at 11:57 a.m. at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. The driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features.

 https://alt1017.com/

