Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Labor Day morning at a Birmingham nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Birmingham Police. We will update this developing story as we get more...
Bham Now
5 places to get your African food fix in Birmingham
Want to know where you can find African food in lil old Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine that’s just as tasty as the dishes on the other side of the world. 1. Sahani. For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they...
Birmingham mother after losing 3rd son to violence: ‘Put down the guns and love one another’
Theta Johnson stood outside the yellow crime scene tape Saturday afternoon with grief written all over her face as she stared at the blood-stained white sheet that covered her son’s body. Johnson’s son, 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell, and her nephew, 35-year-old Justin Taylor, had just been shot in a...
2 killed, 1 injured during shooting in Birmingham, Alabama police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night, authorities said. The shooting was the city’s fourth homicide on Saturday, the fifth since Friday night and the 102nd of 2022, AL.com reported. According to the Birmingham Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Witnesses return to knocking on doors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
Birmingham mayor calls for gang truce after 5 killed in violent start to weekend
Five people have been shot to the death in just over 24 hours in Birmingham, and the city’s mayor on Sunday said at least some of the killings are gang related. Mayor Randall Woodfin on Sunday called for a truce. He named five gangs. “In less than 24 hours...
Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
Drive-by shooting in Birmingham neighborhood leaves 2 dead in city’s 99th, 100th homicides
Gunfire rang out in a Birmingham neighborhood Saturday afternoon, killing two males. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. The killings raised the city’s homicide total so far this year to 100. Last year, the city didn’t record it’s 100th homicide until the end of October.
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrc.com
Brighton PD: Man runs through glass door at liquor store, officer hurt but OK
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police officers said a man ran through a glass door into a liquor store on Bessemer Superhighway Friday night. Officers said an officer was hurt while trying to take that man into custody, but the officer was not seriously injured. It happened around 10:30 p.m.
Tuscaloosa Brewery Pays Homage to Saban, Schwarzenegger and Will Anderson in New Chalk Art
Many already know the Crimson Tide's star senior linebacker Will Anderson as 'the Terminator,' but the defensive powerhouse is playing the role of another Arnold Schwarzenegger character in new art unveiled Friday. At Tuscaloosa's Druid City Brewing Company, artist Rich Marcks's tradition has long been to marry Bama football and...
Comeback Town: Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted...
Northport woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Northport woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alisa Swindle, 59, was injured when her Ford Edge collided head-on with a Dodge Charger around 5:23 p.m. on U.S. 43 near the 217 mile marker, 15 miles north of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Tuscaloosa Companies Benefit From State Small-Business Grant
The Alabama Innovation Corp. issued its first wave of grants to support small businesses statewide and three of the 30 companies that received money are located in Tuscaloosa. The goal of the $4.5 million grant program is to help grow and advance the state's innovation economy. Three companies with Tuscaloosa...
1 killed in midday Tuscaloosa crash
A 53-year-old man was killed midday Thursday in a Tuscaloosa traffic accident. The crash happened at 11:57 a.m. at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. The driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when...
wbrc.com
Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
wvtm13.com
Applications open for medical marijuana sales in Alabama, Tuscaloosa votes to allow dispensaries
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The city of Tuscaloosa joins a handful of cities to approve dispensaries as the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is now accepting applications for licenses to grow and sell marijuana. Find out more by watching the video above. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted five to two Tuesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tuscaloosa City Council OKs 34-Unit Northriver Condo Development
The City of Tuscaloosa approved a developer's plans to bring 34 condominium units, a new restaurant and a marina with a mercantile store to the Northriver Yacht Club at their meeting Tuesday night. The developer, NRYC Holding, LLC, is seeking to build the condo complex on the banks of Lake...
Shelby Announces $4.2 Million Grant for Tuscaloosa National Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration will invest almost $18 million in Alabama airports, including more than $4 million at the Tuscaloosa National Airport, outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby announced Tuesday afternoon. Shelby has long held a reputation in the Senate for his ability to bring federal funds back to his home...
Mississippi murder suspect stole vehicle Thursday in west Alabama; last seen in Dallas County: ALEA
A suspect wanted for murder in Mississippi was involved in a vehicle theft Thursday afternoon in west Alabama and was last seen in the central part of the state, authorities said Thursday night. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the...
Utah St coach: Alabama is the best football team I’ve ever seen
Utah State coach Blake Anderson said he didn’t mince words when describing the task. He saw the tape and there was no denying the chasm between what’s in his locker room and the opposition they’d see in Tuscaloosa. The 55-0 Alabama win over his Aggies confirmed everything...
Alt 101.7
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alt1017.com/
Comments / 0