This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa
If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Will Return To Washington D.C.
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight has taken hundreds of Iowa veterans to Washington D.C. and back. According to a press release, flight number forty-four will take place later this month, allowing nearly 100 Iowa veterans to see the sights of our nation's capitol. The latest honor flight will take place...
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Iowa is One of the States with the Lowest Average Car Repair Costs
There's no worse feeling than starting up your car and seeing the 'check engine' light come on. You know that you're going to have to take it to the shop, and there's a chance that it's going to be an expensive visit!. A new article from CarMD ranks all 50...
Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza
*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
North Linn Schools to Re-Open Next Week
Chances are your kids are at least three weeks into the new school year. That, unfortunately, is not the case in the North Linn Community School District. Problems in some of the district buildings have prompted a delay but the district has set a new start date for classes. KWWL...
Where to Get the Best Authentic BBQ in Iowa [PHOTOS]
When it comes to BBQ, there's at least one place in Iowa that does it RIGHT! According to a new list from the site Eat This, Not That, Smokey D's BBQ in Des Moines has the best authentic BBQ in the state!. If the name Smokey D's sounds familiar to...
Can the La Porte City Golf Course Be Saved?
Last week we learned about the unfortunate plans to close the La Porte City golf course. The announcement was made on the La Porte City Golf Club's Facebook page which left very little room for hope of the course remaining open. However, residents in La Porte City, the state of Iowa, and other parts of the country have been fighting to keep it open.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
Iowans Need To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall
Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
Celebrating A Century as The Musical Soul Of Cedar Rapids
As a Cedar Rapids Gazette columnist said back in 1946, "a city without music would be a city without a soul" Since the casual beginnings of the Cedar Rapids Symphony Orchestra (now Orchestra Iowa) over 100 years ago it has turned into one of the most popular attractions in Cedar Rapids (and across Iowa) to this day. According to the Gazette, "the idea for the orchestra started in 1922 when well-known flutist E.A. Hazelton dropped into the office of Dr. J. Lynn Crawford."
Iowa’s Offensive Woes Not Just a Quarterback Problem
Like many Iowa football fans, I was really looking forward to last Saturday's Iowa football season opener. And while I understand that special teams and defense will win you many a football game, so will scoring touchdowns. Iowa failed to do that against South Dakota State and much of the blame has fallen on Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras. Yes, the boo birds were out in week one at Kinnick. With Petras already being named the starter for Saturday's rivalry game against Iowa State, should Iowa fans expect any improvement?
Countless Iowans Are Being Stranded For The Exact Same Reason
Traveling has turned into a NIGHTMARE over the past few years. It's seemed to come to a bit of a head over the last twelve months. I take a few major cross country flights every single year. My family lives on the East Coast, so I've become well-versed in the art of air travel. Last holiday season I even wrote about the real reason that flights were being canceled.
Farmer’s Latest Video Game Will Showcase Iowa Agriculture
From video games to real life, one lucky Iowan has been able to live out his dream when turning his online farm into reality. But that wasn’t the end of Grant Hilbert’s farming adventures. He’s going back online with his farm, but this time, he owns more than his virtual plot.
30+ New Restaurants That Opened in Eastern Iowa This Year [GALLERY]
So far this year, there have been a ton of restaurant openings here in Eastern Iowa! Here are over 30 places that have opened or reopened as of September of 2022:. 1100 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids (Inside NewBo City Market) Opened June of 2022. 1113 7th Ave, Marion. Reopened...
Barstool Sports College Football Show is Coming to Iowa City
Whether you love or hate Barstool sports, you can't deny the amount of influence they have on college students around the country. You may be familiar with the founder of Barstool, Dave Portnoy, also known as El Presidente, as he claims the University of Iowa is one of his favorite places to visit to watch football games. More on this later... You may also remember the last time he visited, he wasn't the biggest fan of Casey's Pizza.
Every Iowa High School Football Player in the Cy-Hawk Game
Every kid that grows up in Iowa knows how big of a deal it is when the Cyclones and Hawkeyes play each other. I still remember showing up to elementary and middle school the Friday before Iowa and ISU would face off and everyone would be wearing their favorite Cyclone or Hawkeye shirt or jersey. One kid brought a full-on flag and flew it out the window of the bus on the way to school.
Iowa, Its Time To Think Fertilizer Again
Fertilizer has been the root of a lot of stress lately when it comes to farming. The weather this year caused the spring application season to not go well which then led to an oversupply in the market says ADM Director of Sales Jake Niederer. The weather was terrible, which...
Semi Plows into Person on Interstate-80 Causing Fatal Injuries
From day one of my life, my parents made sure I paid attention when crossing the road, even in Ida Grove, Iowa, where the traffic is minimal. I can still hear my mom say "Look both ways!" and "Hold my hand!" The sentiment clearly holds a higher value in places...
New Cedar Rapids Park Goes Beyond A Typical Play Space [PHOTOS]
The namesake of a new park soon to open in Cedar Rapids intended for it to be much more than just your ordinary play space. A media release sent to this station by the Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department says that Hughes Park will open on Friday, September 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 10 a.m.
