LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waking up this Monday morning, temperatures are ranging from the upper 50s NE to the low 70s SW. Skies are mostly clear and are expected to remain mostly sunny come the afternoon. With drier air overhead, I expect that most locations today will stay dry. With that being said, a very low chance for an isolated, pop-up shower, can’t be ruled out across some north Texas counties. Highs will rise into the low to mid 90s for all with light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

LAWTON, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO