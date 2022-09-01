Read full article on original website
Rooted in Ranch Oak Reunion continues with banquet
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Rooted In Ranch Oak Home Coming Reunion continued Saturday evening in Lawton. Ranch Oak is Lawton’s first Black middle class housing addition, established in 1964. Organizers wanted to bring those with ties to the neighborhood together again for a Labor Day weekend reunion. The...
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to reports, Rholando Dickerson was found at a residence in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th St. Tuesday with a gunshot wound, before being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Ft. Sill soldier found dead
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ft. Sill officials say a soldier was found dead Friday evening on-post quarters. Officials have not released any further details other than this is an on going investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. “Every person on our team is family and we are deeply...
Unclaimed veterans lay to rest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill community laid to rest two unclaimed veterans Friday. James Carlson and Jason Goulet were both U.S. Army veterans. Carlson served during World War I and Goulet during the Persian Gulf War. After they passed, neither man had family claim their remains but the...
One injured in motorcycle crash in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck involving a motorcycle and a car slowed down traffic in Lawton Saturday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of 38th St. and Santa Fe Ave. One of the motorcycle’s wheels came off. LPD told 7News one person went to...
Kids wash cars for youth programs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two youth organizations raised money by getting a little sudsy. The MacArthur JROTC program and the Lawton Hawks pee-wee football team hosted car wash fundraisers on Lee boulevard Saturday morning. The MacArthur group had their annual event at Mark’s Convenience Store and the Hawks were at...
LFD places 3rd in Swiftwater Rescue Conference and Championship
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department is celebrating after coming in third place as a team at the Swiftwater Rescue Conference and Championships. Seven Lawton firefighters competed against 120 others from ten states and two countries at Oklahoma City Water Sports. Team Lawton placed second in the...
LPD investigating Saturday afternoon death on Oak Ave.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A media report from the Lawton Police Department reveals that law enforcement is investigating a death that happened Saturday on Oak Avenue. The address listed in the report -- 6308 northwest Oak Avenue -- is the same apartment complex officers went to Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. for a shooting.
One victim in Saturday afternoon shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. It happened at an apartment complex on NW Oak Ave. before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to LPD’s Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, officers found one victim when they got there. The person’s condition is unknown...
Fort Sill soldier identified after unexpected death
The identity of the Fort Sill soldier found dead on-post Friday evening has been released.
First Alert Forecast | 9/5AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waking up this Monday morning, temperatures are ranging from the upper 50s NE to the low 70s SW. Skies are mostly clear and are expected to remain mostly sunny come the afternoon. With drier air overhead, I expect that most locations today will stay dry. With that being said, a very low chance for an isolated, pop-up shower, can’t be ruled out across some north Texas counties. Highs will rise into the low to mid 90s for all with light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.
DPS: Woman dies in fatal collision in Garvin County
A woman has died in a fatal car accident on Interstate 35 near marker 79.
Silver Alert In Effect For Missing 61-Year-Old Woman
A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing 61-year-old woman who was last seen in Altus Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP says 61-year-old Grace Adams-Hoover was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 29. OHP says Adams-Hoover stands 5 feet tall and weighs around...
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week alone, there have been two shootings. One person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital. “The fact that criminals are getting so bold, and things are happening in broad daylight. Early in the morning when people are out pumping gas or getting coffee that’s tough,” a resident who lives in an apartment complex right next door to where two people were shot said.
Gun found on WFISD middle school campus
A student at a Wichita Falls Independent School District middle school was expelled and arrested Friday morning after police said the student was found to be in possession of a firearm on the school's campus.
Lawton PD investigating shooting incident
Lawton Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Saturday, according to police officials.
One killed in Wilbarger County motorcycle crash
A Vernon man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Saturday evening in Wilbarger County.
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released two pictures of who they say is their suspect in a double shooting on Lawton’s east side early Thursday morning. Police released the still images but have not released surveillance video. Neighbors in the area told 7News they think they...
Wichita County Sheriff says arrested women aiding terrorist ring
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street. Upon arrival Lawton Police found one...
