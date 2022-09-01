Read full article on original website
Birmingham mother after losing 3rd son to violence: ‘Put down the guns and love one another’
Theta Johnson stood outside the yellow crime scene tape Saturday afternoon with grief written all over her face as she stared at the blood-stained white sheet that covered her son’s body. Johnson’s son, 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell, and her nephew, 35-year-old Justin Taylor, had just been shot in a...
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History
Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
2 killed, 1 injured during shooting in Birmingham, Alabama police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night, authorities said. The shooting was the city’s fourth homicide on Saturday, the fifth since Friday night and the 102nd of 2022, AL.com reported. According to the Birmingham Police...
Witnesses return to knocking on doors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
Birmingham mayor calls for gang truce after 5 killed in violent start to weekend
Five people have been shot to the death in just over 24 hours in Birmingham, and the city’s mayor on Sunday said at least some of the killings are gang related. Mayor Randall Woodfin on Sunday called for a truce. He named five gangs. “In less than 24 hours...
Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
Drive-by shooting in Birmingham neighborhood leaves 2 dead in city’s 99th, 100th homicides
Gunfire rang out in a Birmingham neighborhood Saturday afternoon, killing two males. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. The killings raised the city’s homicide total so far this year to 100. Last year, the city didn’t record it’s 100th homicide until the end of October.
Brighton PD: Man runs through glass door at liquor store, officer hurt but OK
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police officers said a man ran through a glass door into a liquor store on Bessemer Superhighway Friday night. Officers said an officer was hurt while trying to take that man into custody, but the officer was not seriously injured. It happened around 10:30 p.m.
Comeback Town: Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted...
Tuscaloosa Brewery Pays Homage to Saban, Schwarzenegger and Will Anderson in New Chalk Art
Many already know the Crimson Tide's star senior linebacker Will Anderson as 'the Terminator,' but the defensive powerhouse is playing the role of another Arnold Schwarzenegger character in new art unveiled Friday. At Tuscaloosa's Druid City Brewing Company, artist Rich Marcks's tradition has long been to marry Bama football and...
OPINION: Jemison business hosting mini ‘World of Wheels’
Residents can expect to see a miniature ‘World of Wheels’ in Jemison on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Jemison. The event is free, and O’Reilly’s is hopeful that the customer appreciation event will bring more vitality to Jemison.
Northport woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Northport woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alisa Swindle, 59, was injured when her Ford Edge collided head-on with a Dodge Charger around 5:23 p.m. on U.S. 43 near the 217 mile marker, 15 miles north of […]
Three Tuscaloosa Companies Benefit From State Small-Business Grant
The Alabama Innovation Corp. issued its first wave of grants to support small businesses statewide and three of the 30 companies that received money are located in Tuscaloosa. The goal of the $4.5 million grant program is to help grow and advance the state's innovation economy. Three companies with Tuscaloosa...
1 killed in midday Tuscaloosa crash
A 53-year-old man was killed midday Thursday in a Tuscaloosa traffic accident. The crash happened at 11:57 a.m. at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. The driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when...
Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
2 vehicle collision leaves 1 dead in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a traffic accident that left one person dead Thursday afternoon. According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, police received calls of a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street (10th Avenue) at 11:57 a.m. The driver of a Kia Optima […]
Tuscaloosa Police searching for driver that drove in wrong lane before hitting fire truck, fleeing scene
The Tuscaloosa Police Department released dash camera video from an ambulance following the fire truck while on the way to the home of a person that needed medical attention.
Tuscaloosa Police ID Man Killed in Thursday Wreck on Greensboro Avenue
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the 53-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-car collision on Greensboro Avenue. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was James Douglas Watts, a Tuscaloosa resident. Taylor said Watts was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer south on Greensboro Avenue when...
FIRST ALERT: Soggy weather at times for Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though a lot of us haven’t even seen any rain tonight, we are still tracking some widely scattered thundershowers on our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. Unfortunately, some isolated storms are causing lightning delays for the Auburn game at Jordan-Hare Stadium and the Mississippi State game in Starkville. All is dry in Tuscaloosa for now, but isolated showers could be nearby as the game ends. A few thundershowers will stick around overnight with cloudy skies and conditions staying warm and muggy.
