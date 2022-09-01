ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History

Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
Witnesses return to knocking on doors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
Clanton Advertiser

OPINION: Jemison business hosting mini ‘World of Wheels’

Residents can expect to see a miniature ‘World of Wheels’ in Jemison on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Jemison. The event is free, and O’Reilly’s is hopeful that the customer appreciation event will bring more vitality to Jemison.
Northport woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Northport woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alisa Swindle, 59, was injured when her Ford Edge collided head-on with a Dodge Charger around 5:23 p.m. on U.S. 43 near the 217 mile marker, 15 miles north of […]
1 killed in midday Tuscaloosa crash

A 53-year-old man was killed midday Thursday in a Tuscaloosa traffic accident. The crash happened at 11:57 a.m. at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. The driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when...
Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
CBS 42

2 vehicle collision leaves 1 dead in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a traffic accident that left one person dead Thursday afternoon. According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, police received calls of a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street (10th Avenue) at 11:57 a.m. The driver of a Kia Optima […]
FIRST ALERT: Soggy weather at times for Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though a lot of us haven’t even seen any rain tonight, we are still tracking some widely scattered thundershowers on our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. Unfortunately, some isolated storms are causing lightning delays for the Auburn game at Jordan-Hare Stadium and the Mississippi State game in Starkville. All is dry in Tuscaloosa for now, but isolated showers could be nearby as the game ends. A few thundershowers will stick around overnight with cloudy skies and conditions staying warm and muggy.
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

