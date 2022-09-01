ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii

Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
foodnetwork.ca

John Catucci’s City Guide: Honolulu

Big Food Bucket List takes viewers on weekly epic food journeys across cities in North America. And if you’re anything like John Catucci (or us!), you pick restaurants in the cities you’re about to visit – before – you book your vacation. With this in mind, we’ve created the ultimate foodie’s guide to each location John visits in this season of the show. Read on and watch to see where John eats and drinks when in beautiful Honolulu, Hawaii.
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
the university of hawai'i system

New Zoo keiki meal named after award-winning Leeward CC culinary student

Leeward Community College culinary student Kaleb Molina can add having a dish named after him to his list of accolades. Kaleb’s Keiki Meal was unveiled at the grand opening of the Honolulu Zoo’s new Kapahulu Market on August 31, 2022. Molina’s Vegan Rigatoni Bolognese won the 7-Eleven healthy...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Hawaii’s quarterback carrousel continued this week as head coach Timmy Chang went with Pitt transfer Joey Yellen as the starter under center, after going with Brayden Schager in their opener.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako

The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday. Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate...
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
KHON2

Kelly Simek Joins The Spartan Race In Honor of The 1 Mile 1 Veteran Podcast

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 host Kelly Simek participated in the 2022 Spartan Race at Kualoa Ranch to promote the new podcast, 1 Mile 1 veteran. “The goal of this podcast is to inspire and help veterans who are dealing with trauma. The length of the podcast is exactly the amount of minutes it takes to complete 1 mile. We are happy to work with Alim to help us get ready for this race, in honor of our veterans,” says Leigh Ann Mayberry, Producer of 1 Mile 1 Veteran Podcast.
KHON2

No helmet, speed puts 1 motorcyclist in hospital

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 23-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his Kawasaki motorcycle into a chain-linked fence after traveling northbound on Kualakai Parkway in Kapolei. The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 4, at around 2:04 a.m. HPD said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time […]
HONOLULU, HI

