hawaiinewsnow.com
How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii
hawaiinewsnow.com
After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to soon go into effect
Hawaii man to represent USA in "Misters of Filipinas" pageant in the Philippines.
foodnetwork.ca
John Catucci’s City Guide: Honolulu
Big Food Bucket List takes viewers on weekly epic food journeys across cities in North America. And if you’re anything like John Catucci (or us!), you pick restaurants in the cities you’re about to visit – before – you book your vacation. With this in mind, we’ve created the ultimate foodie’s guide to each location John visits in this season of the show. Read on and watch to see where John eats and drinks when in beautiful Honolulu, Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Calls for more protection grow after beloved manta ray dies on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s North Shore community is mourning the loss of a well-known marine animal. The manta ray known as “Blushing” was found dead Friday in Waimea Bay after apparently becoming wrapped in a boat anchor line. Experts said deaths like this are rare as the...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surf boards associated with surfing icons up for auction ... all for a good cause!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf boards associated with some of the biggest names in the surfing world are up for auction. Among the items for sale at the Surf & Turf for The Pantry auction:. 5′11″ Wade Tokoro shaped by Kelly Slater and signed by the pro surfer himself.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer recounts moments after shark critically injured visitor from France
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several beaches on Maui’s north-facing shores remain closed Sunday, a day after a shark bite left a visitor from France with critical injuries. The 51-year-old woman was bit in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders brought her to shore until emergency personnel took over.
No. 1 Kahuku survives scare from No. 2 Punahou
Kahuku held on for a 27-20 victory over Punahou on Saturday.
the university of hawai'i system
New Zoo keiki meal named after award-winning Leeward CC culinary student
Leeward Community College culinary student Kaleb Molina can add having a dish named after him to his list of accolades. Kaleb’s Keiki Meal was unveiled at the grand opening of the Honolulu Zoo’s new Kapahulu Market on August 31, 2022. Molina’s Vegan Rigatoni Bolognese won the 7-Eleven healthy...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate Honolulu Little League, sports champions
Hawaii women’s volleyball stunned by No. 23 UCLA
The Hawaii women's volleyball team battled against No. 23 UCLA on Sunday evening.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Hawaii’s quarterback carrousel continued this week as head coach Timmy Chang went with Pitt transfer Joey Yellen as the starter under center, after going with Brayden Schager in their opener.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘They all got game’: Celebrity chef Ming Tsai credits cooking skills, resiliency to his family
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Did you spot celebrity chef Ming Tsai out and about in Hawaii?. Chances are you may be seeing more of him on Oahu. Known for his exquisite and delicious East West cooking, Tsai is cooling off after feeling the heat in the Netflix reboot of Iron Chef.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday.
Michigan vs. Hawaii: An early look at the Wolverines’ second non-conference game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After the Michigan football team dispatched Colorado State, 51-7, on Saturday afternoon, linebacker Junior Colson referred to the Week 1 matchup as a “warmup.”. Next week’s opponent, Hawaii, deserves the same description. The Rainbow Warriors will arrive for a night game at the Big...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu Fire Department nearly doubling number of drone pilots as need grows
Waipio Valley road has been closed to the general public since an emergency order was issued in February.
KHON2
Kelly Simek Joins The Spartan Race In Honor of The 1 Mile 1 Veteran Podcast
Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 host Kelly Simek participated in the 2022 Spartan Race at Kualoa Ranch to promote the new podcast, 1 Mile 1 veteran. “The goal of this podcast is to inspire and help veterans who are dealing with trauma. The length of the podcast is exactly the amount of minutes it takes to complete 1 mile. We are happy to work with Alim to help us get ready for this race, in honor of our veterans,” says Leigh Ann Mayberry, Producer of 1 Mile 1 Veteran Podcast.
A celebration ‘bigger and better than ever before’
HONOLULU (KHON2) — That's how Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi describes the parade for the 2022 little league world series champs. Everyone is on board for the celebration parade on Thursday, September 8.
No helmet, speed puts 1 motorcyclist in hospital
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 23-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his Kawasaki motorcycle into a chain-linked fence after traveling northbound on Kualakai Parkway in Kapolei. The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 4, at around 2:04 a.m. HPD said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time […]
