The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Iowa Workforce Development a $2.9 million grant to help the state improve its unemployment benefits system. The American Rescue Plan Act provided $26 million in total grant funding to Iowa, California, Michigan, Nevada and West Virginia to help the states improve their unemployment insurance programs. The goal of the grant program is to “remove barriers related to race, age, ethnicity, language proficiency, disability status, geographic location or other systemic issues” for workers seeking unemployment insurance, according to a Department of Labor news release.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO