KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio pushing more money into jail renovations, buildings
(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend an additional $51 million to renovate and build jails across the state in an effort, Gov. Mike DeWine says, to create environments that reduce recidivism. The money comes on top of $45 million the state handed out a year ago to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa Workforce Development receives $2.9 million in federal funding
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Iowa Workforce Development a $2.9 million grant to help the state improve its unemployment benefits system. The American Rescue Plan Act provided $26 million in total grant funding to Iowa, California, Michigan, Nevada and West Virginia to help the states improve their unemployment insurance programs. The goal of the grant program is to “remove barriers related to race, age, ethnicity, language proficiency, disability status, geographic location or other systemic issues” for workers seeking unemployment insurance, according to a Department of Labor news release.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina ranked 24th in Heritage Foundation's election integrity scorecard
(The Center Square) — North Carolina ranked 24th of 50 states and the District of Columbia by the Heritage Foundation's Election Integrity Scorecard, which evaluates each state's election laws and regulations. The Heritage Foundation's report was prepared by its own analysts and election law experts in each state. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington no longer seeking child support collection for kids in foster care
(The Center Square) – Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Georgia's election integrity measures rank second nationally
(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks second in the country for its election integrity measures, an analysis found. According to the Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation, the Peach State ranked behind only its neighbor to the north, Tennessee. Hawaii ranked last on the list, just behind Nevada and California.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill would tie NY minimum wage to inflation
ALBANY — In a move aimed at helping the lowest paid workers cope with the rising cost of living, two influential Democrats are building support for a measure that would tie New York's minimum wage to the consumer price index. The measure would require the state commissioner of labor...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PSC OKs Missouri American acquisition of Purcell water, sewer systems
PURCELL, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request by Missouri American to acquire the water and sewer systems in the city of Purcell, about 70 miles west of Springfield. On March 16, 2021, city officials entered into an operation and maintenance agreement with Missouri American,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina continues to pivot away from coal for electrical generation
(The Center Square) – Duke Energy is continuing to work through plans to reduce its reliance on coal-fired power in favor of renewable sources that can be intermittent during peak use times. Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress are currently vetting plans to shut down 14 coal-fired units...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Despite Pritzker dropping unfit jail detainee transfer restriction order, cases persist
(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker dropping the unfit jail detainee transfer restriction executive order, cases persist. The most recent consecutive 30-day executive order Pritzker issued Aug. 19 extended the statewide COVID-19 disaster proclamation, which came with a slew of continued executive orders. The new round of orders expires Sept. 17.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meatpacking workers, advocates describe 'dehumanizing' conditions in Nebraska plants
Before Guadalupe Vega Brown moved to Lincoln in 2018, she cut and packaged meat in different Nebraska plants. Her work involved long days, physically demanding tasks and repetitive motions. After handling a knife for 10 hours, she’d come home tired and sore, pulling off her shoes with aching hands. It was hard work, she said — but that’s not what bothered her about her job.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana's electrical generation fleet continues to trend away from coal toward renewable sources
(The Center Square) — Louisiana continues to shift away from coal-fired power generation to renewable sources that can be intermittent during peak use times. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments LLC announced a plan in August to build a 240-megawatt solar plant on the site of a former coal-fired plant Cleco retired last year, enough to power about 45,000 homes.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Jim McKee: Short term for a good governor
Before statehood gave Nebraskans the right to vote for their governor, the office was granted by the U.S. president. This meant that appointees were generally young, inexperienced, chosen for political reasons rather than leadership ability and often served for only brief periods. A few however proved to be well-qualified and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wisconsin voter fraud charges open hypocrisy debate in AG election
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s highest profile voter fraud case yet is now an issue in the race for attorney general. Democrat Josh Kaul, the attorney general, has filed voter fraud charges against a Racine County man who requested the ballots of Wisconsin’s Assembly speaker and the mayor of Racine ahead of the August primary.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Stock market continues impact on Illinois' pension investment returns
(The Center Square) – The U.S. stock market has had rough year and it's hurting Illinois' underfunded pension system. By the middle of 2022, the stock market had lost approximately 21.3 percent of its value. This has an impact on government finances, as public pension systems rely on investment gains to help their funded status.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Study ranks Midland as top economic freedom area in Michigan
(The Center Square) – According to a new study, most Michigan cities rank below the national average in a new index of economic freedom. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy released the study “Economic Freedom in the City: Ranking Michigan’s Labor Markets,” which grades metropolitan areas on three major policy areas: labor market regulations, taxes, and government spending.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming History - The Lincoln Highway
On September. 1, 1928, Boy Scouts set 3000 concrete posts bearing red, white and blue Lincoln Highway logo along the transcontinental Lincoln Highway—about one per mile. "The Lincoln Highway in Wyoming" written by John Clayton shares the rest of the story. "In 1913, the nation’s first transcontinental highway followed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
After 9-year hiatus, conservative Super PAC spent millions against Rebecca Kleefisch before primary
After a nine-year hiatus from spending on Wisconsin state elections, the conservative super PAC Club for Growth pumped more than $3.5 million into opposition ads against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the days leading up to her loss to Republican Tim Michels in the Aug. 9 primary. A new...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Delaware gaming revenues on the rebound after COVID-19 lockdowns
(The Center Square) – Gaming revenues from the Delaware Lottery have gained momentum after the heaviest lockdowns from the pandemic were lifted, a recent analysis reveals. In response to an inquiry from The Center Square, Helene Keeley, acting director of the Delaware Lottery, indicated the operation’s fiscal year 2022 revenues stand at $825.31 million, based on unaudited figures.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia’s top of the ticket candidates pair up campaigns
ATLANTA — A bus bearing the face of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock pulled in to the Cobb County Civic Center parking lot Wednesday, but the freshman senator was not the only Democratic leader to deliver a speech in Marietta. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose name will join Warnock’s near...
