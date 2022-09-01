Read full article on original website
Related
Number of teens using Facebook crashes as YouTube becomes platform of choice
In brief: Are you old enough to remember when Facebook usurped Myspace as the cool social media platform everyone should be using? If the answer is yes, you're probably still on Zuckerberg's product, unlike almost 70% of teens, who prefer the likes of YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. The bad news...
Privacy advocates urge cancellation of Amazon’s nightmarish Ring Nation
Privacy advocates are unsurprisingly unamused by Amazon's surveillance state entertainment show. Deposit PhotosMGM Studios, owned by Amazon, is set to premiere the security cam clip show next month.
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
Facebook Internet Tracking Settlement Is Legit — Claim Deadline Approaching
If you used Facebook in 2010 and 2011, you might have received an email claiming you’re entitled to some money in an internet tracking settlement. Is the Facebook internet tracking settlement legit?. Article continues below advertisement. Yes, the settlement is legit. In fact, Facebook has agreed to a couple...
RELATED PEOPLE
itechpost.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg Will No Longer Give Depositions Over the Cambridge Analytica Scandal
Meta has chosen the easy way out. The social media giant has recently agreed to settle with the plaintiffs of the lawsuit connected to the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg were previously in line to give hours of deposition as part of the proceedings.
Fast Company
Quiet quitting seems to have pissed almost everyone off at once as it spread like wildfire
If you rolled your eyes, yelled at your laptop, threw your phone out the window of a moving bus, or just got otherwise annoyed by stories about “quiet quitting” over the last few weeks, consider yourself in good company. New data shared with Fast Company from the analytics...
This piece of plastic can turn almost any gun into a machine gun
They are the size of a Lego, come in colors of the rainbow and, in seconds, can turn a semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun. CNN’s Drew Griffin reports on the illegal conversion devices, called auto sears or switches.
Ars Technica
Cops wanted to keep mass surveillance app secret; privacy advocates refused
Much is known about how the federal government leverages location data by serving warrants to major tech companies like Google or Facebook to investigate crime in America. However, much less is known about how location data influences state and local law enforcement investigations. It turns out that's because many local police agencies intentionally avoid mentioning the under-the-radar tech they use—sometimes without warrants—to monitor private citizens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Proud Boys network was trying to stealthily mobilize on Facebook and Instagram. Meta’s counterterrorism team snuffed it out
Years after banning the far-right group from its platforms, Meta continues to clamp down.
CNET
Facebook's $37.5 Million Location Tracking Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Check?
Facebook's parent company, Meta, has agreed to a $37.5 million settlement in a lawsuit accusing the company of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements without permission. The payout plan, filed Monday in San Francisco federal court, still needs final approval by a judge. Plaintiffs in Lundy et al vs....
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
deseret.com
How to (kind of) erase yourself from the internet
One quick Google search can reveal a lot about a person — an Instagram photo with their family members tagged, tweets identifying their political affiliation or a leaked phone number abused by scam callers. Deleting yourself from the internet can be difficult in practice. Even if you take down...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How CNN verifies social media videos from Ukraine
Social media footage has played a key role in news coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, revealing new attacks and military movements. But making sure the videos and images are real and accurate is important. Here’s how our investigative team does it.
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
Engadget
US police agencies have been using a low-cost surveillance tool to track people’s phones
Police and law enforcement agencies, even in small areas with fewer than 100,000 residents, have been using a low-cost phone tracking tool called Fog Reveal, according to AP and the EFF. AP has published a report detailing authorities' use of the tool since at least 2018 for various investigations, including to track murder suspects and potential participants in the January 6th Capitol riot. The tool, sold by Virginia company Fog Data Science LLC, doesn't need a warrant and can be accessed instantly. To get geofence data, authorities usually have to issue a warrant to companies like Google and Apple, and it could take weeks for them to get the information they need.
Global Weirding: Humans Have Caused Chaos on Earth
Climate change caused by human actions will increase the frequency of weird and chaotic weather events, scientists say.
Tracing the links between the internet and online extremism
Jared Holt of the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and Karen Kornbluh of the German Marshall Fund discuss the internet's impact on democracy and the rise of online extremism.
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
technewstoday.com
How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?
Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
Comments / 1