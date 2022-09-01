Read full article on original website
Related
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Labor Day Weekend Sept. 2-5
Are you getting excited for the Labor Day weekend? You should as most of us will have a three-day weekend which means we definitely will be looking to get out there and do something fun!. So the question of the day is, What to do? Just like we do every...
Lake Charles ‘2022 Chuck Fest’ Line-Up & Schedule Of Events
The 2022 Chuck Fest, presented by the Chuck Fest Foundation is set for October 22 from 12 noon to 12 midnight in Downtown Lake Charles! This local festival is a one-of-a-kind event centered around the Lake City. The purpose is to celebrate the local talent, people, culture, music, art, and food that make Lake Charles so special.
Exclusive First Look At DraftKings Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Nobody is doing it like Golden Nugget Lake Charles when it comes to offering the ultimate sports betting experience. The casino resort has formed a partnership with the premiere sportsbook giant, DraftKings. Together they have taken sports betting to another level with 3,200 sq feet of LED screens every sports enthusiast can appreciate. There isn't a bad seat in the place!
Gators On The Geaux Coming Back To Lake Charles
It's been over 20 years since the Gators On The Geaux popped up all over Southwest Louisiana. You couldn't go anywhere in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana without seeing a Gator On The Geaux in front of a local business around town. Well Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, it's coming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at the Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies...
Lake Charles Named 2022’s Most Humid City In U.S.
If you are from Lake Charles or Southwest Louisiana then this will come as no shock to you but Lake Charles has topped the list as the most humid city in the United States. We all know this because we live with it every day. I was born right here in Lake Charles and in my 50 years in Southwest Louisiana there is one thing I know, the humidity is terrible.
Ron White In Lake Charles This Friday, September 2nd
The labor day weekend is almost here and that begs the question, what to do? Well here is an idea for you, comedian Ron White is making his return to Southwest Louisiana this Friday night to perform live. Ron White has been to Lake Charles before and I have had...
Cajun French Music Association Holding Cajun Day In Lake Charles
Louisiana folks love their Cajun music and go out and enjoy it every chance they get. Whether it's at a festival, on the radio, or just playing it on their phone or Bluetooth speakers during an event at their house, you will hear the squeezebox all over South Louisiana. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food Truck Court Coming to Lake Charles “The Corner”
Announced over the weekend on the Lake Area Food Truck Alliance Facebook page, "The Corner" is coming to Lake Charles. Why has this idea not been put into action years ago? Who cares, it's here now!. The idea behind "The Corner" is to have a place for various food trucks...
McNeese State University To Host Block Party Concert Series
Football season is back! That means the annual Block Party Concert Series return to McNeese State University with plenty of pep rally excitement the entire family can enjoy. Cowboy fans of all ages are invited to attend this free event. McNeese Athletic Director, Heath Schroyer, made the big announcement Monday...
[PHOTOS] Capital One Tower In Lake Charles Finally Getting A Facelift
Construction is underway at the Capital One Tower in Lake Charles, and it's a sight for sore eyes. Equipment and materials are being staged all around the building and construction teams are hard at work. Being the tallest building in downtown Lake Charles, it's the first building people traveling over...
3 Men Die in Sabine River Attempting to Rescue Child
3 men attempting to rescue a young boy in the Sabine River have drowned. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford released the names of the three of the victims that were located on the Sabine River. The 3 victims include Troy M. McCollough of the Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: A Look Inside the Lake Area Adventures Complex
Recently it was announced that the old Stine location on Country Club Road is now going to be a brand new facility for Lake Area Adventures. The complex, and yes at this size it will certainly be a complex, will feature 35,000 square feet of entertainment for kids, adults, and families. They broke ground on the facility yesterday among media, friends, and family.
Lifeshare Blood Center Lake Charles & American Legion Blood Drive
September is the perfect time to give blood because it marks Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month, around the nation for people to learn more about this illness and raise funds to find a cure. Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited blood disorder that causes red blood cells to change into a sickle shape. Because of the contortion, the blood cells don't move through the body too well and die prematurely. This causes a shortage of healthy red blood cells and this condition is called Sickle Cell Anemia.
Lake Charles Residents Trash Pickup Will Be Altered For Labor Day
The Labor Day holiday is coming up this weekend and people will be out and about having fun cooking out, having get-togethers with friends and family, and enjoying the three-day weekend. Because this Monday, September 5th is a national holiday, banks along with the mail and other entities will be...
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0