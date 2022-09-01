ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

Exclusive First Look At DraftKings Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Nobody is doing it like Golden Nugget Lake Charles when it comes to offering the ultimate sports betting experience. The casino resort has formed a partnership with the premiere sportsbook giant, DraftKings. Together they have taken sports betting to another level with 3,200 sq feet of LED screens every sports enthusiast can appreciate. There isn't a bad seat in the place!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Gators On The Geaux Coming Back To Lake Charles

It's been over 20 years since the Gators On The Geaux popped up all over Southwest Louisiana. You couldn't go anywhere in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana without seeing a Gator On The Geaux in front of a local business around town. Well Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, it's coming...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles Named 2022’s Most Humid City In U.S.

If you are from Lake Charles or Southwest Louisiana then this will come as no shock to you but Lake Charles has topped the list as the most humid city in the United States. We all know this because we live with it every day. I was born right here in Lake Charles and in my 50 years in Southwest Louisiana there is one thing I know, the humidity is terrible.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

PHOTOS: A Look Inside the Lake Area Adventures Complex

Recently it was announced that the old Stine location on Country Club Road is now going to be a brand new facility for Lake Area Adventures. The complex, and yes at this size it will certainly be a complex, will feature 35,000 square feet of entertainment for kids, adults, and families. They broke ground on the facility yesterday among media, friends, and family.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Lifeshare Blood Center Lake Charles & American Legion Blood Drive

September is the perfect time to give blood because it marks Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month, around the nation for people to learn more about this illness and raise funds to find a cure. Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited blood disorder that causes red blood cells to change into a sickle shape. Because of the contortion, the blood cells don't move through the body too well and die prematurely. This causes a shortage of healthy red blood cells and this condition is called Sickle Cell Anemia.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

