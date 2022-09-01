Read full article on original website
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 2
AUSTIN, Texas - The second week of high school football in Central Texas brought several surprising wins and every team in the area is holding it down with at least one win apiece. Check out our rankings for Week 2 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
City of Austin, EMS Association sign agreement focusing on recruitment and retention
AUSTIN, Texas - On Thursday, the city of Austin and Austin EMS Association signed a one-year labor contract after months of negotiations. The deal aims to help with pay, recruiting, and retention amid a major staffing shortage. "This one-year contract, we consider it kind of like a tourniquet," Selena Xie,...
Texas Football fans show up for season opener despite rainy conditions
AUSTIN, Texas - Despite the rain, Longhorn fans came out in full force for the game against Louisiana-Monroe. "Been a Longhorn fan since I was five years old," Kendric Johnson said. "The Longhorns are a state of mind, my blood is burnt orange, it's been there since 1961, and it's...
13-year-old jujitsu competitor takes mat at biggest fitness event in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of people showed up to the Austin Fit Fest to participate in and watch strongman, CrossFit, powerlifting, weightlifting, arm wrestling, and jujitsu competitions at the Palmer Events Center on Saturday. Thirteen-year-old Apolonia Nuncio, known as ‘Apple’ on the mat, was one of about 75 kids competing...
Man struck with umbrella, robbed near UT campus
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was struck with an umbrella and robbed early Sunday morning near the University of Texas at Austin campus, says the university police department. UTPD responded to a call to assist the Austin Police Department around 7:40 a.m. Sept. 4 near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street, across from the UT Austin School of Architecture. UTPD assisted APD in establishing a perimeter and searching the area.
#StandWithUvalde: Texas school districts to honor Uvalde CISD after Robb Elementary shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - Uvalde CISD is set to begin its new school year on Tuesday, and several Texas school districts are encouraging their communities to show their support. Students, parents, teachers and community members are asked to wear maroon and white, Uvalde CISD's colors, on Sept. 6 to show support for the district after the deadly mass shooting in May.
TPWD reminding Texans to stay safe on the water this Labor Day Weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Game Wardens and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) want to remind those who plan to celebrate Labor Day Weekend on the water to follow boating and water safety precautions. TPWD says in 2021, there was a 43 percent decrease in boating-related accidents and 50...
Homicide has Austin residents concerned about violent crime, safety
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an incident that led to a man's death. It happened in Austin's Entertainment District, on East 6th Street, at around 2 a.m. Sunday, September 4. The news has some residents concerned for their safety and some are contemplating moving out of...
MetroRail suspended Labor Day weekend, says CapMetro
AUSTIN, Texas - MetroRail service in Austin is currently suspended for construction projects, says CapMetro. The suspension will last through Labor Day weekend to allow construction crews to work on the future McKalla Station. Crews will do double-tracking work along the rail line. The suspension started Friday and is expected...
Dog of the Weekend: Bentley at WCRAS
Nine-year-old Bentley is looking for a comfy place to rest his old bones after a year at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter in Georgetown. Bentley also has an adoption angel, says WCRAS, meaning his adoption is free. WCRAS is also offering "name your price adoptions" this Labor Day weekend for all medium-to-large dogs and adult cats.
Residents concerned about safety following another homicide in the city
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department is investigating an incident that led to a man's death. It occurred in the Entertainment District around 2 a.m. Sunday. The news has some residents concerned for their safety and some are contemplating moving out of the city. Austin Police said a man seen...
1 dead after vehicle enters North Austin creek, submerges under water
NORTH AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a water rescue in North Austin Saturday afternoon. Officials say a vehicle veered off the roadway into a nearby creek. The vehicle was submerged in the water and the driver was pulled from the vehicle. ATCEMS says after extensive resuscitative efforts,...
Housing market shift: Austin forecasted to favor buyers over sellers
AUSTIN, Texas - A real estate website is projecting that the nationwide seller's market is cooling from its historic highs and that it's moving toward favoring buyers. This is especially good news for 15 of the 100 major housing markets, including Austin, Texas. Knock.com uses its Buyer-Seller Market Index to...
Cats of the Weekend: Julie and Scarlett at WCRAS
Julie and Scarlett are ten-year-old bonded sisters who were owner surrendered to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. They love attention and affection and comfy places to nap and snuggle. WCRAS is also offering "name your price adoptions" this Labor Day weekend for all medium-to-large dogs and adult cats, including Julie and Scarlett.
Amore Austin helps couples plan the perfect proposal
If you're looking to plan the perfect proposal, Amore Austin wants to help. Founder and lead planner Tessa Bertamini joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to talk about how her business has helped Austin couples design execute romantic and unique proposals.
Flood Advisory issued for several Central Texas counties, additional rain expected
AUSTIN, Texas - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for the following Central Texas counties: Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Travis and Williamson. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, September 3. NWS says minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is likely due to...
Flood Advisory issued for Llano, Burnet County as heavy rainfall continues
TEXAS - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for Llano County and Burnet County. The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Excessive rainfall is expected to result in minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. NWS says up to two inches...
