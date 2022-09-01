HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 70-year-old woman on Saturday, who fell ill while she was hiking on the Diamond Head Trail in Honolulu. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 11:38 a.m. According to the HFD, the woman became ill and could not walk out of the trail on her […]

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO