Honolulu, HI

Tracy Horne
3d ago

prayers for the man's family that passed away. Praying for the two people that went to the hospital. Please everyone drive safe this weekend and remember when you drink and drive it's not just your life your endangering.

KHON2

Big Island man dies in multiple vehicle collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Police Department said a 66-year-old man died in a three-vehicle collision that happened near the intersection of Kaohe Road in South Kona. The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 3, at around 11:28 p.m. According to police, the 66-year-old man was driving a blue 2006 Honda Pilot SUV heading west […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Kailua that lead to a man’s death. Authorities said the crash happened on Saturday around 5:30 a.m. when a 68-year-old man walking in the westbound lanes of Mokapu Boulevard was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into fence in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing in Kapolei early Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 2:05 a.m. when a 23-year-old man speeding on Kualakai Parkway collided with a chain-linked fence on the center median near Kapolei Parkway. Honolulu Emergency Medical...
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

California visitor charged with attempted murder in Waikoloa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Police Department arrested and charged 65-year-old Richard Lopez of San Pedro on Saturday, on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses which occurred in a lodging establishment on Waikoloa Beach Drive in Waikoloa. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 at around 9:17 a.m. According to police, there was […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Deadly stabbing in Makiki does not appear to be a random act

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old male has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Makiki on Friday. Officials have identified the suspect as Samuel Spencer. He remains in custody pending investigation. Initial investigations revealed that the male victim and suspect are residents of the home and the incident...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Fatal accident on Kunia Road closes both lanes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders said a patient was found dead at the scene of a vehicle accident on Kunia Road Thursday morning. According to the Honolulu Police Department, the accident involved two vehicles and prompted a road closure from the Kunia Post Office to Kunia Camp. Roads have since been reopened but police say […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters battle fully involved house fire on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island firefighters are battling a two-story house fire in Hawaiian Paradise Park Friday night. Officials said the blaze started at about 8:30 p.m. Fire crews said the home on 21st Avenue was fully involved when they arrived on scene. In order to access the fire, officials...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sick hiker rescued at Diamond Head Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 70-year-old woman on Saturday, who fell ill while she was hiking on the Diamond Head Trail in Honolulu. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 11:38 a.m. According to the HFD, the woman became ill and could not walk out of the trail on her […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating deadly stabbing in Makiki

Waipio Valley road has been closed to the general public since an emergency order was issued in February. There's no threat to life and no nearby structures. Rainbow Warriors football hopes to rebound against Western Kentucky. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. It’s a new week for the Rainbow Warriors football...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Shark attack on Maui, woman hospitalized

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shark warning signs are at Baldwin Beach through Tavares Bay after a woman was taken to the hospital after a “serious bite” from a shark at Paia Bay, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources. The county of Maui said the incident...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

19-year-old, vehicle found off the cliffside of Round Top Dr.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders said a 19-year-old female was taken to the hospital in serious condition after her vehicle went off the cliffside of Round Top Drive shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the occupant was able to exit the vehicle on her own and met responders 30 […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Residents demand action to make a dangerous Kaimuki intersection safer

KAIMUKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors say Waialae Avenue and 16th Avenue is one of the most dangerous intersections that they know. Their concerns have been heightened after a crash involving a moped and a car Wednesday night that left the moped rider in critical condition. One day later, it’s easy to...
HONOLULU, HI

