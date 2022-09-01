Read full article on original website
Tracy Horne
3d ago
prayers for the man's family that passed away. Praying for the two people that went to the hospital. Please everyone drive safe this weekend and remember when you drink and drive it's not just your life your endangering.
Big Island man dies in multiple vehicle collision
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Police Department said a 66-year-old man died in a three-vehicle collision that happened near the intersection of Kaohe Road in South Kona. The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 3, at around 11:28 p.m. According to police, the 66-year-old man was driving a blue 2006 Honda Pilot SUV heading west […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Kailua that lead to a man’s death. Authorities said the crash happened on Saturday around 5:30 a.m. when a 68-year-old man walking in the westbound lanes of Mokapu Boulevard was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
HPD arrest man for getting into car on HFD property
Two witnesses said they saw a man enter the Honolulu Fire Department building in Nanakuli and get inside a parked car on HFD property.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into fence in Kapolei
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing in Kapolei early Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 2:05 a.m. when a 23-year-old man speeding on Kualakai Parkway collided with a chain-linked fence on the center median near Kapolei Parkway. Honolulu Emergency Medical...
Stabbing in Hawaii Kai leaves man in emergency room
A man is in the emergency room and in serious condition after he was reportedly stabbed multiple times in Hawaii Kai, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
Woman assaults hospital staff in Aiea
A woman allegedly assaulted a healthcare worker on Saturday, Sept. 3 around 5:25 p.m. in Aiea , according to the Honolulu Police Department.
3 men rob home in Kapahulu
Three men robbed a residents home in Kapahulu on a Sunday night, according to police records.
California visitor charged with attempted murder in Waikoloa
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Police Department arrested and charged 65-year-old Richard Lopez of San Pedro on Saturday, on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses which occurred in a lodging establishment on Waikoloa Beach Drive in Waikoloa. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 at around 9:17 a.m. According to police, there was […]
Zero drunk driver tolerance this Labor Day weekend
Officials say Labor Day weekend is one of the deadliest times on the road, and police officers have stepped up patrol for the holiday weekend to enforce a zero tolerance for drunk driving.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Deadly stabbing in Makiki does not appear to be a random act
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old male has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Makiki on Friday. Officials have identified the suspect as Samuel Spencer. He remains in custody pending investigation. Initial investigations revealed that the male victim and suspect are residents of the home and the incident...
Fatal accident on Kunia Road closes both lanes
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders said a patient was found dead at the scene of a vehicle accident on Kunia Road Thursday morning. According to the Honolulu Police Department, the accident involved two vehicles and prompted a road closure from the Kunia Post Office to Kunia Camp. Roads have since been reopened but police say […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters battle fully involved house fire on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island firefighters are battling a two-story house fire in Hawaiian Paradise Park Friday night. Officials said the blaze started at about 8:30 p.m. Fire crews said the home on 21st Avenue was fully involved when they arrived on scene. In order to access the fire, officials...
Sick hiker rescued at Diamond Head Trail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 70-year-old woman on Saturday, who fell ill while she was hiking on the Diamond Head Trail in Honolulu. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 11:38 a.m. According to the HFD, the woman became ill and could not walk out of the trail on her […]
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting deputy at Honolulu airport
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of allegedly assaulting a deputy sheriff at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police investigating deadly stabbing in Makiki
Waipio Valley road has been closed to the general public since an emergency order was issued in February. There's no threat to life and no nearby structures. Rainbow Warriors football hopes to rebound against Western Kentucky. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. It’s a new week for the Rainbow Warriors football...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency room worker at Adventist Health Castle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man accused of assaulting a 50-year-old emergency room worker on Thursday night. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. at Adventist Health Castle. Police said Michael Hanawahine was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. It’s not known what the motive was. No...
Oahu red light cameras to cite owners, not drivers
"At least when the police pull people over, they're writing a ticket to the person who's operating the vehicle," said Kamehameha Heights resident Shawn Sweet.
KHON2
Shark attack on Maui, woman hospitalized
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shark warning signs are at Baldwin Beach through Tavares Bay after a woman was taken to the hospital after a “serious bite” from a shark at Paia Bay, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources. The county of Maui said the incident...
19-year-old, vehicle found off the cliffside of Round Top Dr.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders said a 19-year-old female was taken to the hospital in serious condition after her vehicle went off the cliffside of Round Top Drive shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the occupant was able to exit the vehicle on her own and met responders 30 […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents demand action to make a dangerous Kaimuki intersection safer
KAIMUKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors say Waialae Avenue and 16th Avenue is one of the most dangerous intersections that they know. Their concerns have been heightened after a crash involving a moped and a car Wednesday night that left the moped rider in critical condition. One day later, it’s easy to...
