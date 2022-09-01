ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KBAT 99.9

Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas

I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Four Dogs Pass Away in Midday House Fire in Lufkin, Texas

Sad news to report today concerning a house fire that occurred in Lufkin. According to a press release, Lufkin Fire responded to a house fire just before noon today (Friday, September 2) in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. A neighbor called for help after noticing smoke coming from the...
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

East Texas Poultry Festival Pageant Queen’s Court Welcome Party

2022 Queen’s Court (From left): Leah Watson, Joaquin High School – Escort, Luke Hernandez; Bella Alford, Timpson High School – Escort, Jase Lloyd; Braileigh McDaniel, Center High School – Escort, Jaxon Parker; Sayre Hall, Center High School – Escort, Mason Perry; Emilee Elliott, 2021 Senior Queen; Carly Gray, 2021 Junior Queen; Bethany Kilpatrick, Homeschool – Escort, Ryker Tomlin; Julie Bird, Center High School – Escort, Hagan Craig; Carson Crouch, Center High School – Escort, Colby Lout.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A beloved labor and delivery nurse celebrated her retirement after working 38 years at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Teresa Fuller or as her co workers call her, Tes started at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital on February 22, 1985. Fuller says she decided to become a labor and delivery...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Ghosts Of Millard’s Crossing And A Murder Mystery Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas

Halloween time in Deep East Texas is the perfect time to get out to Millard's Crossing for some spooky fun. They have two great events coming up right before Halloween. There is a full celebration of Halloween planned for Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The Ghosts Of Millard's Crossing is from 10 am until 9 pm at Millard's Crossing located at 6020 North Street in Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Angelina County Farmers Market has animal day with exotic animals for sale

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was like a zoo at the Angelina County Farmers Market on Saturday, with the only difference being you could take the animals home with you. The first Saturday of every month, aside from January and February, special vendors come out to the market to sell animals. You have the usual pets for sale, like cats and dogs, plus all kinds of farm animals according to co-owner Lynn Bryan.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Get Rid Of Your Old Tires With AB/C In Lufkin, Texas

If you have old tires cluttering up your garage then you might want to take advantage of Tire Day coming up with Angelina Beautiful Clean. It's all about the tires at this event, and it's time to round them up. Some of the larger tires cost more to dispose of,...
LUFKIN, TX
ketk.com

Search underway in Rusk County for missing man

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s office, Eastside VFD and Henderson Rescue are looking for a missing person based on a statement released Sunday. Authorities are looking for James Edward Lancaster Jr., last seen in the area of FM 1798 and FM 840. According to officials they found his abandoned vehicle around 9 a.m. Sunday.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Ferrara’s in Lufkin Raises Over $3800 to Fight Alzheimer’s

On Thursday, August 25, the crew at Ferrara's Heating and Air Conditioning in Lufkin had a fundraiser benefitting the local Alzheimer's Association. Brannon Ferrara and some of his fellow employees spent hours grilling up some pork shoulders and then serving up pulled pork sandwiches during lunchtime on Thursday. The lunch...
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Center, Texas Man Charged With Hit & Run That Injured Young Girl

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting that an arrest has been made regarding Sunday's hit-and-run incident in which a four-year-old girl was injured. The accident took place on Highway 95 in Nacogdoches County. As a result of the continued investigation, the vehicle and driver involved in this crash...
CENTER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

St. Cyprian’s School in Lufkin Salutes High School Junior

In a recent press release, St. Cyprian's Episcopal School in Lufkin has recognized Alex Tiu for earning academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications, connect students with universities across the country, and help them stand out during college admissions. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
LUFKIN, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Texas Man on Most Wanted List

Sabine County, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Matthew Hoy Edgar to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The convicted killer has been on the run since January when he failed to show up in the Sabine County Courthouse on the last day of trial. The jury that day convicted him of the October 31st, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and then sentenced him to life in prison. A search for Edgar has covered Sabine County and surrounding areas, as well as locations in a few other states, but so far there has been no sign of the twenty-six year old. Law enforcement officials say Edgar should be considered armed and dangerous.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Experience The Ellen Trout Zoo Like Never Before In Lufkin, Texas

A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a Center man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday. The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of...
CENTER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

