Pilots demanding better working conditions at O’Hare Airport

By Gaynor Hall
WGN News
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — Airline pilots are picketing for better working conditions at airports all across the country including at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Pilots are engaging in an informational picket during their time off voicing concerns for better pay, better working conditions and better benefits near Terminal One at O’Hare.

The Airline Pilot Association represents 66,000 pilots from several airlines such as United, Delta Jet Blue and Spirit.

With 16 airlines currently in contract negotiations, a spokesperson for the United pilots did not give details about specific demands but said the pilots wanted to send a unified message —  that they want better.

Airlines have cited a pilot shortage during a summer with many cancellations and delays for travelers.

The demonstration is scheduled to continue until Thursday afternoon. A United airlines spokesperson commented that this will not impact their operations Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

