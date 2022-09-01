Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
Related
MSNBC
Officials in Jackson, Mississippi face setbacks as city enters second week without clean water
Alex Rozier, Environment Reporter, Mississippi Today joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the ongoing challenges for residents of Jackson, Mississippi and leaders in the community as the city enters its second week without clean drinking water.Sept. 4, 2022.
Houston Chronicle
In Jackson, water crisis is just the latest trouble for restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. - Opening a restaurant in the capital city eight years ago was John Tierre's way of investing in the renewal of the Farish Street Historic District, a deteriorated former enclave for Black businesses. A graduate of Jackson State, a historically Black university, Tierre felt a responsibility to revive...
Houston Chronicle
Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
Bash to FEMA head: 'Who's to blame' for Jackson water crisis?
CNN’s Dana Bash presses FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on who bears responsibility for the failures that led to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiaexaminer.net
Jackson Water Crisis: A Legacy Of Environmental Racism?
Marshall is a resident of west Jackson, a primarily black and disadvantaged area of the city in the US state of Mississippi. He is forced to consume the tap water that residents of Jackson are warned about. It’s brown water coming out of the tap when he turns it on.
Mississippi banks announce merger agreement
BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
MSNBC
Jackson's water crisis is a racist hostage situation
In April, the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, called the Mississippi Legislature “paternalistic” and “racist” for continuing to ignore its majority Black capital city’s infrastructure needs. His comments echo those he made during a re-election debate last year, when Lumumba accused the state of offering a ridiculously small amount of cash for infrastructure help but only if Jackson relinquished control of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (a charge a state official denied). Today, the water emergency in Jackson has grabbed the nation’s attention. But this crisis is not just emblematic of the crumbling of America’s cities; it doubles as a hostage situation.
Mississippi GOP legislator reflects on redistricting tactics that she says will likely end her time in office
As the keynote speaker of Thursday’s Kiwanis meeting at the Natchez Grand Hotel, Melanie Sojourner, District 37 senator and a Natchez native, reflected on what she fears will be her last legislative session following the state’s redistricting plan. Sojourner said she publicly “butted heads” with the Lt. Gov....
RELATED PEOPLE
Jackson Free Press
Lt. Gov. Hosemann: Suspend Mississippi Gas Tax 6 Months
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Monday that he and other Senate leaders are pushing to suspend the state's gasoline tax for six months to give drivers a break as gas prices continue climbing. Several states are making similar moves, and Hosemann's announcement adds a...
TODAY.com
Temporary pump restores some water in Jackson, Mississippi
A temporary water pump in Jackson, Mississippi is helping to restore pressure but after concerns of ruptured pipes, residents are still being advised to not drink the water.Sept. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Ret. Lt. Gen. Honoré: “Every 45 seconds, a waterline breaks in America”
More than 150,000 Jackson, MS residents are still without reliable access to clean water, a preventable infrastructure failure that has been brewing for decades. Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who ran the Task Force post-Katrina, says more than 35 percent of America’s water systems are at risk. “This is a national security issue…Our water systems need to be rebuilt.” Access to water is critical, but major cities are losing a significant percentage due to aging, failing infrastructure. Mississippi is slated to receive $429 million in federal funding from the Biden Administration’s $1 trillion federal infrastructure deal. NBC reports the funds aren’t expected to arrive until 2023.Sept. 3, 2022.
CNBC
'Significant gains' made in fixing Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis
Mississippi's capital city, Jackson, is still suffering from a water crisis. But after days of work on the plant and combined efforts from the city, state and federal governments, 'significant gains' have been made toward returning the city's water service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
The late James Charles Evers to have historic sign unveiling, honoring his life and legacy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The late James Charles Evers will have a sign unveiling event commemorating the impact he left during his life. Evers, a World War II veteran, and a prominent figure in the history of Mississippi and the United States will be honored and celebrated with a sign on the one-hundredth year of his birthday.
capitalbnews.org
Mississippi Water Crisis Is ‘Racism to the Umpteenth Degree,’ Residents Say
The water crisis that has left residents of Jackson, Mississippi, struggling to bathe, cook, and flush their toilets has been decades in the making. For years, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has asked for financial assistance from the state government to alleviate the city’s infrastructure needs. Local organizers, rather than wait on the government, have developed their own networks to distribute bottled water and help neighbors pay for hotel rooms and food.
Mississippi man plants unusual fast-growing hardwoods
In late June, Eddie Baker planted some trees on his land in the Palmetto community that have folks talking. “There’s been a tremendous amount of interest in them,” said Baker, 71. “I’ve had phone calls, visits. People use the word-of-mouth grapevine. They want to know what it is.”
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Water Parks in Mississippi (Favorite Family Fun!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Mississippi is well-known for its river system. It is a Southern United States state bordered by the Mississippi River to the west. Because of its fertile soil, the city is an agricultural powerhouse. Mississippians also engage in catfish farming due to the state’s abundance of rivers and water parks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frustrations mount in southern US city without running water
The 150,000 residents of Jackson, the capital of the southern US state of Mississippi, endured a fourth straight day without clean running water Thursday, with authorities urging those who still had supplies to shower with their mouths closed. "It's like we're living in a nightmare right now," Erin Washington, a student at Jackson State University, told CNN. Those who do have running water can shower or bathe, but they are being warned not to consume what is coming out of the pipes.
kclu.org
In Jackson, Miss., football goes on despite the water crisis
Rain, shine, dry faucets or low water pressure, in the South the game must go on. Some residents in Jackson, Miss., have been without running water for days, while others have been under a boil water notice for more than a month. But unreliable water has been a way of life in Jackson for years and that wasn't enough to stop football fans from seeing the season open between two division III Jackson schools — Millsaps College, playing as the home team, and Belhaven University as the away team.
deltanews.tv
The Delta Water Situation
GREENVILLE-GREENWOOD-CLEVELAND - Experts continue to call the water situation in Jackson, dire, as it recovers from too much water in the streets.... and not enough coming out of faucets. But before you jump to the conclusion that what's going on in Jackson has anything to do with the delta... hear...
Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
Comments / 0