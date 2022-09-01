Read full article on original website
Sunriver police report boy’s near-drowning at Sunriver’s SHARC pool; lifeguards perform lifesaving efforts
– Lifeguards performed life-saving efforts on a young boy who nearly drowned at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic and Recreation Center (SHARC) pool Sunday afternoon, police confirmed. The post Sunriver police report boy’s near-drowning at Sunriver’s SHARC pool; lifeguards perform lifesaving efforts appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police offer thanks for outpouring of community support
Bend police are offering thanks to the community for an outpouring of support in the wake of Sunday's Safeway shooting. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here.
Amid memorial talks, Bend learns of Safeway shooting victim’s criminal past
Donald Ray Surrett, Jr. has been called a hero for confronting the gunman inside the Bend Safeway where he worked on Sunday, a decision police said cost him his life but likely saved the lives of others. While Surrett’s final act has rightfully won him praise this week, details from...
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers help hiker hurt in fall near Chush Falls
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid of a hiker who fell and injured her knee Saturday near Chush Falls along Whychus Creek south of Sisters. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers help hiker hurt in fall near Chush Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders
Gov. Kate Brown paid a visit to Bend on Friday to meet privately with the families of the two men fatally shot by a gunman at the Bend Eastside Safeway last Sunday, as well as with police and fire department first responders who rushed to the scene. The post Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders appeared first on KTVZ.
Editorial: A tragedy in Bend and the last line of defense
No laws kept 20-year-old Ethan B. Miller from buying the AR-15 he used in last Sunday’s shootings at a Safeway store in Bend. No parent, counselor or other adult intervened to thwart Miller’s plans to kill. As best as officials have been able to tell from surveillance video,...
Cowboy Fire south of Prineville prompts evacuation orders
Authorities have issued Level 3 “Go Now” and Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation orders for some residences south of Prineville due to the Cowboy Fire, Crook County Sheriff's Office announced.
Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother
Federal investigators' initial report sheds some new light on an August 15 small plane crash that killed a Bend firefighter and his twin brother just after they took off from an airport near Yellow Pine, Idaho. But fuller answers as to what happened -- and why -- could be months or even a year out, they said. The post Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother appeared first on KTVZ.
NW Redmond family gets quite a dinnertime scare when a car smashes into their house, living room
It was a typical Wednesday evening for the McCleary family, relaxing at their home on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away from where they were sitting. The post NW Redmond family gets quite a dinnertime scare when a car smashes into their house, living room appeared first on KTVZ.
Found: Redmond teen located in Bend
UPDATE: Redmond Police say Briseis was found in Bend Wednesday and is safe and back with her family. Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported by her family as a runaway. Police say the case is concerning because it’s not like her to run away.
Cowboy Fire near Prineville stopped at 204 acres, evacuations dropped
The Crook County Sheriff’s Office cancelled all fire evacuation for the Cowboy Fire on Saturday morning. The fire, which started at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, started near Juniper Canyon Road and prompted Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations. Around 50 homes were evacuated. By Saturday morning, the...
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Army veteran ‘died a hero’ confronting Oregon Safeway shooter
Donald Surrett Jr., was one of two people killed Sunday night after he reportedly tried to disarm the shooter, who was carrying an AR-15-style rifle in the store's produce section.
Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
Ex-classmates recall Safeway gunman as angry, liked to fight
The 20-year-old gunman involved in the Bend, Oregon, Safeway shooting was known for getting into fights.
Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts
Information from an online blog/manifesto and comments from a friend are giving us more information about a gunman who police say shot and killed two people at the East Bend Safeway on Sunday evening. The post Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Fire Responds To 51 Calls In 24 Hours
BEND, OR -- Bend Fire & Rescue reports crews responded to 51 calls, including a structure fire and six separate natural gas leaks, on Monday. Firefighters responded to a blaze on Mahogany Street in Southwest Bend, just before 7 p.m. They say a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the house and no one was home at the time. First arriving crews found the house completely filled with smoke and a fire in the kitchen. Investigators believe a burner on the stove was accidentally turned on and a box left nearby ignited. Damages are estimated at $40,000. The Red Cross helped teh family of three find a place to stay.
Deschutes County, NeighborImpact offer new domestic well assistance grants, loans
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County said Thursday it is partnering with NeighborImpact to offer a new domestic well assistance grant and loan program. More than $527,000 in funds are available. To apply, visit https://neighborimpact.org/wellrebate or contact rebate@neighborimpact.org, (541) 323-0399. “As groundwater levels decline, we continue to see an increased...
Wildfire breaks out west of Redmond: Evacuations underway, task forces called up
Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including a structure-protection task force, rushed to tackle a new wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond. The post Wildfire breaks out west of Redmond: Evacuations underway, task forces called up appeared first on KTVZ.
New wildfire breaks out in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville; numerous crews, task force headed to scene
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, were headed to a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830 was reported by lookouts around 3:30 p.m. in...
