ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Bend police offer thanks for outpouring of community support

Bend police are offering thanks to the community for an outpouring of support in the wake of Sunday's Safeway shooting. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders

Gov. Kate Brown paid a visit to Bend on Friday to meet privately with the families of the two men fatally shot by a gunman at the Bend Eastside Safeway last Sunday, as well as with police and fire department first responders who rushed to the scene. The post Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother

Federal investigators' initial report sheds some new light on an August 15 small plane crash that killed a Bend firefighter and his twin brother just after they took off from an airport near Yellow Pine, Idaho. But fuller answers as to what happened -- and why -- could be months or even a year out, they said. The post Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Disability#Violent Crime#Safeway#Gofundme
KTVZ News Channel 21

NW Redmond family gets quite a dinnertime scare when a car smashes into their house, living room

It was a typical Wednesday evening for the McCleary family, relaxing at their home on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away from where they were sitting. The post NW Redmond family gets quite a dinnertime scare when a car smashes into their house, living room   appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Found: Redmond teen located in Bend

UPDATE: Redmond Police say Briseis was found in Bend Wednesday and is safe and back with her family. Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported by her family as a runaway. Police say the case is concerning because it’s not like her to run away.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Cowboy Fire near Prineville stopped at 204 acres, evacuations dropped

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office cancelled all fire evacuation for the Cowboy Fire on Saturday morning. The fire, which started at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, started near Juniper Canyon Road and prompted Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations. Around 50 homes were evacuated. By Saturday morning, the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Fire Responds To 51 Calls In 24 Hours

BEND, OR -- Bend Fire & Rescue reports crews responded to 51 calls, including a structure fire and six separate natural gas leaks, on Monday. Firefighters responded to a blaze on Mahogany Street in Southwest Bend, just before 7 p.m. They say a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the house and no one was home at the time. First arriving crews found the house completely filled with smoke and a fire in the kitchen. Investigators believe a burner on the stove was accidentally turned on and a box left nearby ignited. Damages are estimated at $40,000. The Red Cross helped teh family of three find a place to stay.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Deschutes County, NeighborImpact offer new domestic well assistance grants, loans

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County said Thursday it is partnering with NeighborImpact to offer a new domestic well assistance grant and loan program. More than $527,000 in funds are available. To apply, visit https://neighborimpact.org/wellrebate or contact rebate@neighborimpact.org, (541) 323-0399. “As groundwater levels decline, we continue to see an increased...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy