To mark the Cayenne's 20th anniversary, Porsche is looking back at key moments in the SUV's development. This time, it's focusing on the rally-bred Cayenne S Transsyberia. To showcase the then-new Cayenne's off-road capability, Porsche entered the 2006 Rally Transsyberia, which sent competitors on a 6,000-mile-plus odyssey from Berlin to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, via Moscow, Irkutsk, and Lake Baikal in Russia. A pair of Cayenne S models made a one-two finish that year, with the winning Cayenne co-driven by Porsche engineer Jürgen Kern, who had worked on the first-generation Cayenne's development.

