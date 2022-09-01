Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
1959-’62 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta: 100 Cars That Matter
Enzo Ferrari had no desire to sell road cars with his company’s name on a badge throughout the company’s beginnings in the 1940s. However, he quickly found it was the best business case to fund his dream of a full-blown racing organization: Scuderia Ferrari. With momentum building on...
MotorAuthority
The Porsche Cayenne S Transsyberia was a rally-inspired SUV
To mark the Cayenne's 20th anniversary, Porsche is looking back at key moments in the SUV's development. This time, it's focusing on the rally-bred Cayenne S Transsyberia. To showcase the then-new Cayenne's off-road capability, Porsche entered the 2006 Rally Transsyberia, which sent competitors on a 6,000-mile-plus odyssey from Berlin to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, via Moscow, Irkutsk, and Lake Baikal in Russia. A pair of Cayenne S models made a one-two finish that year, with the winning Cayenne co-driven by Porsche engineer Jürgen Kern, who had worked on the first-generation Cayenne's development.
MotorAuthority
Learn the story behind Ruf Automobile
Ruf Automobile is one of the giants of the tuning industry. The company-produced documentary "Ruf: Love at the Red Line" traces its 80-year history. What eventually became Ruf Automobile started out in 1939 as an ordinary garage in Pfaffenhausen, Germany, opened by Alois Ruf, Sr., His son Alois Ruf, Jr., would eventually grow the business into a Porsche-tuning powerhouse thanks to one driver's misfortune.
MotorAuthority
Verstappen wins eventful 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen wowed the home crowd on Sunday with a thrilling victory at the 2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, held at the historic Circuit Zandvoort. Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton was in the lead spot in the final laps but Verstappen took advantage of a late safety car period to switch to soft tires, and in a move that mirrored his championship-winning race in Abu Dhabi last season was able to pass the Mercedes driver, who stayed out on older medium tires.
