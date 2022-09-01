ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Yardbarker

The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition

The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
BRONX, NY
Queens, NY
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers

Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed

The New York Yankees decided against parting ways with all of their top-three ranked prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including shortstop Anthony Volpe. Even as Volpe, who currently ranks at No. 5 in MLB.com’s prospect rankings, was regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move away from the Yankees, he stayed put […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season

The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
FanNation Fastball

WATCH: Albert Pujols Hits Game-Winning, Career Home Run Number 695

St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols is now just five home runs away from 700, after hitting the 695th home run of his career Sunday at Busch Stadium, off Chicago Cubs' pitcher Brandon Hughes. His pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the eighth gave the Cardinals a 2-0 win and series sweep of the Cubs, in Pujols' final at bat against the Cardinals' arch rival.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult

JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL

