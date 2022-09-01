Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently
The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition
The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
Dodgers: Joey Gallo Sometimes Feels Like He's 'Never Picked Up a Bat Before'
Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo opens up about his hitting problems, saying a swing is "intricate" and a hitter can sometimes "lose that feeling."
Dodgers Analyst Has Tough Words for Cody Bellinger Amid Continued Struggles
Dodgers suffered a brutal loss last night at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1. With the many things that went wrong last night, one thing stood out the most to Spectrum Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hariston Jr and it was Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A fired up...
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Benches clear between Yankees, Rays during Josh Donaldson at-bat
Josh Donaldson took a 3-0 pitch up and in, prompting the benches to clear on Sunday at Tropicana Field between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.
Dodgers News: LA Scratches Gavin Lux from Starting Lineup on Friday
A lingering neck issue resurfaces for the Dodger infielder.
Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers
Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed
The New York Yankees decided against parting ways with all of their top-three ranked prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including shortstop Anthony Volpe. Even as Volpe, who currently ranks at No. 5 in MLB.com’s prospect rankings, was regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move away from the Yankees, he stayed put […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mic'd up Mookie Betts jokes with Padres' Juan Soto: 'Let me have your eyes, I'll give you my bat'
Los Angeles Dodgers star OF Mookie Betts had a little fun as his club took on the San Diego Padres on Sunday Night Baseball. Mic'd up, Betts took the opportunity to joke around with Padres star outfielder Juan Soto in the most heartwarming way possible. "Can I have your eyes?"...
Yardbarker
The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season
The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
Yankees should just bring Alex Rodriguez home after viral comeback video
The New York Yankees entered the 2022 season with an infield they believed in. But as the season reaches September, there’s only one position that’s still settled, and the guy manning it has a balky back. Reinforcements are needed. And they could either come from within, like Oswaldo...
WATCH: Albert Pujols Hits Game-Winning, Career Home Run Number 695
St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols is now just five home runs away from 700, after hitting the 695th home run of his career Sunday at Busch Stadium, off Chicago Cubs' pitcher Brandon Hughes. His pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the eighth gave the Cardinals a 2-0 win and series sweep of the Cubs, in Pujols' final at bat against the Cardinals' arch rival.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult
JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
NBA・
New York Yankees manager blasts team after ’embarrassing’ 9-0 rock bottom loss to Rays on Friday
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping his team’s latest defeat on Friday becomes a rock bottom wake-up call
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL・
New York Knicks’ trio of big men will excel in 2022-23
New York Knicks fans have much to celebrate when it comes to big men. Record-breaker Mitchell Robinson is back with
Dodger Fans Welcome The Padres The Only Way They Know How
Dodger fans got creative last night making fun of Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr's PED suspension
Yardbarker
Floyd Mayweather Jokingly Wanted To Get A Rare Kobe Bryant Card Signed By LeBron James In 2021: "Can I Get LeBron To Sign It?"
During the 2010s, Kobe Bryant was in the prime of his career and outright the face of the league. Kobe was a force to be reckoned with in the league, and there are many memorable moments that he gave fans to remember forever. While Bryant was undeniably the best player in the league, there was a young superstar in the making as well.
NBA・
