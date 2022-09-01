Read full article on original website
Related
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
generalaviationnews.com
Sporty’s updates flight gear battery pack
Sporty’s has updated its Flight Gear Battery Pack, reducing its size while adding features. The battery can charge multiple iPads and ADS-B receivers at the same time — even while the devices are in use, Sporty’s officials said. Now 20% smaller, the Flight Gear Battery Pack packs...
IPAD・
Comments / 1