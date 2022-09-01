Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Lyon County Dairy To Pay Over $35,000 After Manure Spill, Fish Kill
Lester, Iowa — An Alvord farmer will have to pay over $35,000 after a manure accident and subsequent fish kill in Lyon County in 2021. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Bernard Bakker of rural Alvord owns Rock Bottom Dairy about two miles northeast of Lester. They tell us that in April 2021 he called the DNR. Bakker apparently told them that one of his employees forgot to turn the manure irrigator off the previous evening, and the unit got stuck near 120th Street and Elder Avenue, where it continued to run for a couple of hours. He said the issue was discovered at 6 a.m., when they saw that the manure had created a channel to a tributary of Mud Creek. It was estimated that “a couple hundred thousand gallons” of liquid manure had been released to the tributary.
Lyon County man ordered to pay $36,000 for 2021 manure spill
The fine includes restitution and investigative costs that total $26,086.07 as well as a $10,000 administrative penalty totaling $36,086.07.
kicdam.com
One Dead Following Paddle Boat Incident in Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD)—One person is dead following an incident on a Jackson County lake Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News dispatchers received a call around 12:15 reporting a possible drowning on Pearl Lake, about two miles north of the Iowa-Minnesota border, after a paddle boat became submerged.
agupdate.com
Planning ahead: Big things in store for Clay County Fair
This year’s Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, may see some challenges in obtaining fair help and with the current economy and high gas prices, but Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons feels signs are pointing to a normal fair. “Historically, high gas prices are good for fairs. People...
newscenter1.tv
Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
He not only caught the thief, his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
nwestiowa.com
One hurt in golf cart crash at Corn Show
LITTLE ROCK—One person was injured in an accident about 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, during the Little Rock Corn Show festivities. Eighty-year-old Erma Jean Hayenga of Little Rock was driving a Yamaha golf cart north on Main Street by the Town & Country Club when the cart struck a portable power supply unit being used to power amusement rides, which in turn struck a pedestrian, 80-year-old Valera J. Kroese of Sioux Falls, SD, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
siouxfalls.business
Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return
If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
South Dakota student leaving instead of cutting hair as school defends dress code
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The parents of an O’Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn’t want to cut them. Administration told the […]
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
nwestiowa.com
Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan jailed after threats in George
GEORGE—A 26-year-old Ellsworth, MN, man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 1, on a charge of first-degree harassment. The arrest of Alexander John Owen stemmed from an incident the previous morning at Dollar General in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Owen was an employee at the store...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center business buys old hospital site
SIOUX CENTER—The former Sioux Center Health hospital site will be the new home of Kroese & Kroese PC next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Monday meeting approved the $645,162 sale of the city-owned lot on the 600 block of South Main Avenue/Highway 75 to RMK Properties.
KELOLAND TV
One person in custody in connection with homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The authorities are searching for three people they’re calling persons of interest relating to homicide. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and FBI say the homicide happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning in the Porcupine area. Authorities are searching...
nwestiowa.com
Two teens hurt in rollover near Sanborn
SANBORN—Two teenagers received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, south of Sanborn. Seventeen-year-old Willie Leon Conley Jr. of Paullina was driving west on 340th Street when he drove through a mud hole on the Level B road and lost control of his 2007 Kia Spectra, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
siouxlandnews.com
Trial set to begin for Plymouth Co. man charged with murder
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A Plymouth County man's murder trial is set to begin next week. 83-year-old Thomas Knapp is charged with first-degree murder in the May 2020 shooting death of Kevin Juzek. That shooting happened at Knapp's home in rural Merrill. A year ago Knapp was ruled incompetent...
sdstandardnow.com
Abortion debate during Noem’s campaign stop surprised business owners, but it’s par for the course in politics now
Golf can be addictive. So can politics. Some people yell, swear and throw their clubs when playing a round of golf. It can get very emotional. Just ask Adam Scott and John Miller. They know about both. Scott and Miller are the founders and owners of Golf Addiction, a Sioux...
kiwaradio.com
Machine Shop Being Built In Larabee Collapses, Injuring At Least Five
Larabee, Iowa — A building under construction collapsed on Tuesday in Larabee, injuring at least five people. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the building frame, which was to be a business, was under construction when it gave way. They tell us that one construction worker was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The person’s injuries were described as “severe.” Another victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Three others were taken to medical care by private vehicle for injuries that were called “minor.”
sdstandardnow.com
Abortion is the issue that turns SD politics fiery, as Gov. Noem just discovered during a campaign stop in Sioux Falls
South Dakota politics are normally rather sedate. It’s part of our stoic Midwestern nature, along with the ever-present desire to be polite. The Republicans and Democrats disagree here as much as they do in other states, but they usually do so without shouting. It’s just not nice. But...
