boreal.org
Mayo Clinic ending labor, delivery services at northwestern Wisconsin hospitals
Pregnant people in parts of northwestern Wisconsin will have to travel farther to give birth after the Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will end labor and delivery services at hospitals in Barron and Menomonie. In a press release Thursday, the health system said labor and delivery services at the...
onfocus.news
Wheeler’s to Host Brat Fry Fundraiser for Law Enforcement
Proceeds to Benefit Marshfield Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Marshfield, WI – Wheelers Family Auto Group will host a K9 Fundraiser Brat Fry on Friday, September 9 at Wheeler’s Chevrolet from 10:00am – 2:00pm. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Marshfield Police Department and Wood County Sheriff’s Department K9 units, with Wheeler’s having donated the food and drinks.
Three Arcadia men okay after person falls asleep, drives vehicle into Eleva Pond
Three men from Arcadia are okay after their vehicle ended up in Eleva Pond Thursday morning.
cwbradio.com
3 Charged in Connection To Death of Man Found in Ditch Near Foster
Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
agdaily.com
Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand
CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
WEAU-TV 13
Minnesota man arrested for OWI with child in vehicle in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence in Eau Claire County on Sunday. 36-year-old Sean Renspe of Stacy, Minn. was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol after a trooper stopped Renspe’s vehicle...
WEAU-TV 13
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire on Sunday night. According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, officers went to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city’s north side for a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin man arrested for driving under the influence
Lucy Chuy Chang, 25 years of age, from Menomonie, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with two children under the age of 16. On Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at 2:36 a.m., Troopers with the Wisconsin...
WEAU-TV 13
3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people in custody after authorities respond to home in Washburn County
VILLAGE OF BIRCHWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in custody after authorities responded to a home in Washburn County Thursday. According to a media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and Birchwood Police Department were informed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly at a home in the Village of Birchwood.
WEAU-TV 13
One suspect in custody after fleeing police, jumping in the Chippewa River
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody after a lengthy negotiation on the banks of the Chippewa River. 21-year-old Curtis Daniels was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department says officers were first called to an incident at the Beacon House around midnight...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are charged with financial fraud and identity theft in Eau Claire County after a string of unauthorized purchases using cards illegally obtained in transactions worth over $10,000, according to the Augusta Police Department. According to a release by the Police Department, 48-year-old Carrolee...
wwisradio.com
Standoff Ends in Eau Claire After Two Hours
(Eau Claire, WI) — He threw a rock through a window at the Beacon House, then held authorities in a standoff lasting more than two hours while he was in the Chippewa River. Now, 21-year-old Curtis Daniels Junior is in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail. After breaking the window, police say Daniels ran from the scene and was followed to the river. W-Q-O-W/T-V reports that when officers approached he reportedly walked from the riverbank while claiming to have a handgun. The standoff took place near the Barstow Street Bridge. Daniels finally came ashore and it was discovered he didn’t have a gun. He’s being held on charges of disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest, and additional violations.
wiproud.com
Name released of Wisconsin woman killed in house fire
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Chippewa Falls Police Department releases the name of the woman found dead after a house fire in July. Police Chief Matt Kelm says 55-year-old Lynn Smith was identified through dental records. She lived in the home on Superior Street where the fire happened....
Volume One
Mabels in Downtown Eau Claire Is Truly a Hidden Treasure
If you’ve peeked in the windows of the store on the corner of Main and South Barstow streets (which until recently housed Raggedy Man) and wondered what the heck is in there, well then you’ve accomplished the owner’s goal for the store. Jonah Lemke, proprietor of Wintership Tattoo, opened Mabels to fill with the trinkets he collects and to inspire curiosity.
drydenwire.com
Sheriff’s Office Issues Press Release Regarding ‘Police Action’ That Closed Birchwood School District
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Sheriff's has issued the following press release regarding the situation in Birchwood on Monday. On September 1st, 2022 at about 11:30 a.m., Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Birchwood Police Department were notified by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly in the Village of Birchwood at a residence.
WEAU-TV 13
Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dunn County. 25-year-old Lucy Chang of Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of OWI-1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to a...
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin man convicted in the killing of an 87-year-old man
SPARTA, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin man has been found guilty of killing his step-grandfather with an ax and severely injuring two others. A jury in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday convicted Thomas Aspseter of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon.
