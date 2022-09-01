ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euless, TX

Euless Trinity High School evacuated after potential bomb threat; student detained

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Euless police detained a student Thursday after he made a bomb threat at Trinity High School.

Officials evacuated the students to a football field while they investigated the threat. No students were harmed.

Members of a bomb squad were at the campus going through the area, said Euless police Sgt. Scott Peterson on Thursday.

Euless police said the student told them he was upset with a teacher and made a wrong comment.

Scott Peterson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

