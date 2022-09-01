ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Mercury soars as late-summer heat wave bakes southland

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218Ydd_0heNFZDH00

Southern California continued to bake Wednesday under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings in effect across the region.

The protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an expected weeklong period of oppressive conditions. The forecast has prompted calls for residents to take precautions against heat stroke and to conserve power whenever possible, with state officials warning of possible strain on California’s electrical grid.

Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday and spiked, even more, Tuesday — with more of the same in the forecast for Wednesday and beyond.

“High pressure will persist over the area creating a prolonged period of very hot conditions with minimal coastal clouds,” according to the National Weather Service. “Triple-digit heat is expected for many valleys and mountain locations through early next week including coastal areas during the Sunday and Labor Day peak. This heat may be record-breaking and will produce a very high risk of heat illness.”

Forecasters predicted that some heat records would be broken Wednesday, and Mother Nature didn’t disappoint. According to the NWS, Burbank reached 112 degrees, breaking the record for the date of 108 set in 2017. In fact, that temperature topped an all-time record for the month of August in Burbank. The previous high for the month was 111 degrees, set on Aug. 26, 1944.

Woodland Hills also reached 112 on Wednesday, breaking the Aug. 31 record of 111 set in 1998. Sandberg reached 100 degrees, besting the 2017 record of 98, while Lancaster tied the record of 109 degrees set in 1948, according to the NWS.

Anaheim reached 106 degrees, besting the Aug. 31 record set in 2007, and also beating the all-time record for the month of August, which was 105 degrees set on Aug. 18, 2020.

The heat will continue as the weekend approaches, with a minor dip in temperatures anticipated Friday before heating up again on Saturday and Sunday, when “widespread triple-digit heat is expected,” including “kiln-like” heat of 115 degrees or more in the hottest areas, forecasters said.

Forecasters said the heat will persist through Monday, when the high-pressure system finally begins weakening. But some valley areas will likely still have extreme heat into next week.

In Orange County, an excessive heat warning took effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will continue through 8 p.m. Monday for coastal and inland areas and the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills. Forecasters said OC beaches will be in the 80s, with inland areas hitting the 90s, and possibly up to 105 farther from the coast in cities such as Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine and Fullerton.

In Los Angeles County, the NWS issued an excessive heat warning that took effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will also continue through 8 p.m. Monday for the Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County mountains, Santa Monica Mountains, the coastal region and the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS urged. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

Forecasters also urged residents to be aware of the signs of heat stroke and to take precautions.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” according to the NWS. “When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.”

Temperatures will be more manageable at the beaches, but will still climb into the upper 80s during the heat wave.

Overnight lows will not offer much relief either, staying in the 70s and even in the low 80s in some of the hotter areas.

Meanwhile, the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, issued a Flex Alert that urged voluntary conservation between 4 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, and it will be in effect again during the same hours Thursday. Additional Flex Alerts are anticipated throughout the weekend, particularly on Sunday and Monday, which are predicted to have peak electricity demand.

Cooling centers for Los Angeles County can be found at https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/. Cooling centers for the city of Los Angeles can be found at https://emergency.lacity.org/la-responds/beat-heat, or by calling 311.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Burbank, CA
City
Woodland Hills, CA
City
Fullerton, CA
CBS LA

Flash flood warning issued for San Bernardino County

A flash flood warning was put into place for San Bernardino County Sunday until 5 p.m.The National Weather Service of San Diego announced the flash flood warning on Sunday just after 2 p.m. Additionally, residents of the San Gabriel Mountains are under a flood advisory due excessive rain expected to hit there as severe thunderstorms are expected to affect that area.Canyon Country residents were doused Sunday with heavy rain, strong winds and thunder for about an hour. CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez spoke to residents there about the brief storm that shook up much of the mountain communities Sunday. "For about 5 minutes it was like being in a hurricane. It was raining and wind and hail, lightning and thunder," David Stears said. Canyon Country resident Christy Ballat told Montanez she's never experienced wind in Santa Clarita like Sunday's.All across the Santa Clarita valley, downpours drenched the area around 3:30 p.m. Fortunately, the air actually cooled from around 100 degrees down into the 80s.  
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Heat wave lingers in SoCal; sweaty Labor Day weekend ahead

The Southland broiled for yet another record-breaking day Friday, with oppressively high temperatures in the forecast throughout the holiday weekend, again raising fears of electrical shortages as residents crank up the air conditioning for relief from the persistent heat wave. The National Weather Service reported record highs across Southern California,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Heavy downpour hits Lake Forest area amid SoCal heatwave

Rain fell Saturday despite a record-breaking heat wave that continues to scorch Southern California. A strong downpour that hit a Lake Forest neighborhood in Orange County was captured on video by a viewer and shared with KTLA. The heavy rain lasted for several minutes despite temperatures near 100 degrees in the area. A flash flood […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury#Summer Heat#Heat Wave#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke
CBS LA

Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties

The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

The Big Bake: heat wave keeps grip on Southland

A prolonged and prodigious heat wave continued to bake the Southland Thursday, and forecasters officially extended excessive heat warnings to confirm what was initially feared — the oppressive conditions will continue beyond Labor Day. The change means at least one extra day of high temperatures that have already toppled...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches

Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
maritime-executive.com

Heat Wave Forces California to Suspend Shore Power Rules for Vessels

Faced with the prospect of a week-long heat wave bringing record-setting temperatures and straining the state’s power grid, California’s governor on Friday issued an executive order that among other steps suspends California’s requirement that ocean-going vessels use shore power in port. It was the first time in 2022 that the state took the action to reverse its increasingly tight emissions controls on vessels.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

San Fernando Valley briefly hit with heavy rain

Residents of the San Fernando Valley were the lucky recipients of a surprise summer shower Friday night. Rain was reported in Sun Valley and other nearby areas, and Sky5 captured more precipitation while flying through Burbank.
BURBANK, CA
kvta.com

Everywhere In Ventura County Sunday Was 100+

Updated--Everywhere in Ventura County Sunday was at least 100 degrees with daily records falling in Camarillo and Oxnard. And Fillmore topped them all at 113 degrees according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, Simi Valley was 111, Ojai and Westlake were at 110, and Thousand Oaks hit 108. Camarillo set...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Weather Service: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for SCV

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 4:30 p.m. for the interior areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties by the National Weather Service on Sunday, which included a warning of flowing burn area debris near sections of land scorched by the Route Fire. The warning asked residents to take...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered

(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy