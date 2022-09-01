Mercury soars as late-summer heat wave bakes southland

Southern California continued to bake Wednesday under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings in effect across the region.

The protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an expected weeklong period of oppressive conditions. The forecast has prompted calls for residents to take precautions against heat stroke and to conserve power whenever possible, with state officials warning of possible strain on California’s electrical grid.

Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday and spiked, even more, Tuesday — with more of the same in the forecast for Wednesday and beyond.

“High pressure will persist over the area creating a prolonged period of very hot conditions with minimal coastal clouds,” according to the National Weather Service. “Triple-digit heat is expected for many valleys and mountain locations through early next week including coastal areas during the Sunday and Labor Day peak. This heat may be record-breaking and will produce a very high risk of heat illness.”

Forecasters predicted that some heat records would be broken Wednesday, and Mother Nature didn’t disappoint. According to the NWS, Burbank reached 112 degrees, breaking the record for the date of 108 set in 2017. In fact, that temperature topped an all-time record for the month of August in Burbank. The previous high for the month was 111 degrees, set on Aug. 26, 1944.

Woodland Hills also reached 112 on Wednesday, breaking the Aug. 31 record of 111 set in 1998. Sandberg reached 100 degrees, besting the 2017 record of 98, while Lancaster tied the record of 109 degrees set in 1948, according to the NWS.

Anaheim reached 106 degrees, besting the Aug. 31 record set in 2007, and also beating the all-time record for the month of August, which was 105 degrees set on Aug. 18, 2020.

The heat will continue as the weekend approaches, with a minor dip in temperatures anticipated Friday before heating up again on Saturday and Sunday, when “widespread triple-digit heat is expected,” including “kiln-like” heat of 115 degrees or more in the hottest areas, forecasters said.

Forecasters said the heat will persist through Monday, when the high-pressure system finally begins weakening. But some valley areas will likely still have extreme heat into next week.

In Orange County, an excessive heat warning took effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will continue through 8 p.m. Monday for coastal and inland areas and the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills. Forecasters said OC beaches will be in the 80s, with inland areas hitting the 90s, and possibly up to 105 farther from the coast in cities such as Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine and Fullerton.

In Los Angeles County, the NWS issued an excessive heat warning that took effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will also continue through 8 p.m. Monday for the Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County mountains, Santa Monica Mountains, the coastal region and the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS urged. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

Forecasters also urged residents to be aware of the signs of heat stroke and to take precautions.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” according to the NWS. “When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.”

Temperatures will be more manageable at the beaches, but will still climb into the upper 80s during the heat wave.

Overnight lows will not offer much relief either, staying in the 70s and even in the low 80s in some of the hotter areas.

Meanwhile, the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, issued a Flex Alert that urged voluntary conservation between 4 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, and it will be in effect again during the same hours Thursday. Additional Flex Alerts are anticipated throughout the weekend, particularly on Sunday and Monday, which are predicted to have peak electricity demand.

Cooling centers for Los Angeles County can be found at https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/. Cooling centers for the city of Los Angeles can be found at https://emergency.lacity.org/la-responds/beat-heat, or by calling 311.