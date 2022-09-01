ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk

Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
This Week on NeurologyLive® — September 5, 2022

Here's some of what is coming soon to NeurologyLive® this week. Every week, the NeurologyLive® staff prepares this preview of what to expect from our coverage. This week on NeurologyLive®, there are a number of hot topics that we will be posting on the website. As always, our weekly coverage extends beyond just these topics, so make sure to check out the rest of the site!
NeurologyLive® Brain Games: September 4, 2022

Test your neurology knowledge with NeurologyLive®'s weekly quiz series, featuring questions on a variety of clinical and historical neurology topics. This week's topic is epilepsy and seizure disorders. Welcome to NeurologyLive® Brain Games! This weekly quiz series, which goes live every Sunday morning, will feature questions on a variety...
