Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
This Week on NeurologyLive® — September 5, 2022
Here's some of what is coming soon to NeurologyLive® this week. Every week, the NeurologyLive® staff prepares this preview of what to expect from our coverage. This week on NeurologyLive®, there are a number of hot topics that we will be posting on the website. As always, our weekly coverage extends beyond just these topics, so make sure to check out the rest of the site!
Migraine Medication Rimegepant Shows Significant Ability to Lower Barbiturate Use
Treatment with rimegepant, an FDA-approved treatment for acute and preventative migraine, resulted in decreases of more than 30% in monthly butalbital prescription fill and reductions of more than 25% in mean milligrams dispensed. According to a real-world claims analysis of nearly 25,000 patients with migraine, treatment with rimegepant (Nurtec ODT;...
NeurologyLive® Brain Games: September 4, 2022
Test your neurology knowledge with NeurologyLive®'s weekly quiz series, featuring questions on a variety of clinical and historical neurology topics. This week's topic is epilepsy and seizure disorders. Welcome to NeurologyLive® Brain Games! This weekly quiz series, which goes live every Sunday morning, will feature questions on a variety...
