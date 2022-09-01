Chicago Park District invites Chicago residents to join “Parks for Pollinators” nature challenge during the month of September

Read full article on original website
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
3 Amazing Parks to Explore in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Labor Day 2022 Parade in NapervilleAdrian HolmanNaperville, IL
National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum commemorates Labor Day
The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum will celebrate Labor Day Weekend with the 6th installment of “The Urban Renaissance Event Series” which pays tribute to and re-creates the energy of the Harlem and Chicago Renaissance Periods through music, art, literature, and film. The lineup of activities...
The Den Theatre launches ‘The Den Marketplace’ starting Sunday, September 4
A New Weekly Indoor Market featuring Chicago’s Best Artists, Makers, Food Vendors, Entertainers and More. The Den Theatre is pleased to announce The Den Marketplace, a new weekly indoor marketplace featuring the best of Chicago artists, makers, local chefs and food vendors, and an eclectic mix of entertainment launching on Sunday, September 4 from 10 am – 3 pm and continuing every Sunday at the spacious The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Shop, mix, mingle, network and enjoy drinks and cocktail specials at the newly-remodeled The Den Bar and Lounge.
Disney World’s ongoing “Cooking with Soul” showcases culturally-inspired dishes found throughout the resort
Entertainment / By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J. Disney World’s ongoing “Cooking with Soul” showcases culturally-inspired dishes found throughout the resort. The following are excerpts taken from an interview with Cason conducted by Christin M. Copeland, Product Integration Manager, Walt Disney World Resort. As things have been heating...
Minister Louis Farrakan and Senator Mattie Hunter selected as Grand Baba and Yeye
The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam. and The Honorable Mattie Hunter, Illinois State Senator, 3rd Legislative District and Senate Majority Caucus Chair are the venerated community elders selected as the honorary Grand Baba and Grand Yeye. Together they will oversee the return of the 33rd Annual African Festival of the Arts to a LIVE celebration in Chicago’s historic Washington Park!
Celebrating 55 years of Faith, Social Justice and Education
One Church One School, the award-winning nation-wide school support initiative, celebrates founder, Bishop Henry M. Williamson, Sr. Carter Temple CME Church the historic south side church, where Bishop Williamson served as pastor for 16 years partnered in hosting this Celebration. The event significantly takes place at the opening of the...
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson rips Board of Elections
Mayoral hopeful Willie Wilson filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners (CBEC) because consolidating precincts to save $2 million is a throwback to the Jim Crow days, and he says it will cause voter chaos and hurt seniors, who vote in high numbers. In an interview with...
Disney World is all things food for its ongoing 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
Entertainment / By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J. Walt Disney World Resort is unveiling a merchandise line during the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE. The collection, which includes an array of kitchenware and apparel, marks the first time Princess Tiana will have her own festival merchandise...
African Festival of Arts 2022
The 33RD ANNUAL AFRICAN FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (AFA) returns Labor Day Weekend to Chicago’s historic Washington Park in the heart of the south side’s museum district and future home of the Obama Presidential Library. The end-of-summer celebration of Black cultural arts re-emerges, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, under the theme “Back to Culture. Back to Tradition”. All are invited to the affordable and family friendly Black cultural arts immersive experience in Washington Park. The culturally rich interactive event brings the art, sights, tastes, sounds and spirituality of African Diaspora global cultures to Chicago – all amid a replicated African village!
Lakeshore Public Radio accepts challenge from Crown Point Community Foundation
Lakeshore Public Radio has the opportunity to secure a $5,000 grant through the Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF), but the station must first raise $10,000. The CPCF Grant Committee proposed a $1 for $2 match, meaning the Foundation will grant up to $5,000 if Lakeshore Public Media raises a matching amount up to $10,000.
Chicago’s very own and NBA standout Tim Hardaway jersey retired by former high school
Former NBA player and Chicago high school standout Tim Hardaway was honored with a jersey retirement ceremony at his alma mater, Carver Military Academy High School, on Monday, August 29, on Chicago’s South Side. The event was a part of a four-day celebration created by the “Support Group” to...
Adjustments continue in wake of Indiana refinery fire
Some safety and environmental regulations for the distribution of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel or other refined fuels have been suspended due to a state of emergency resulting from an electrical fire at the BP PLC refinery in Whiting, Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb declared the state of emergency and rules suspension...
Dentists seek ways to take a bite out of dental disparity
For many low-income, Medicaid-supported, or uninsured residents in Chicago, finding a dentist is akin to finding a Black leprechaun, with a golden lottery ticket in its pocket. Data from the American Dental Association’s (ADA) Health Policy Institute shows there are 8,674 dentists registered in Illinois, more than 2,000 of them...
Students walk out first day of school at Lindblom
Pictured is what the first day of school for students at Lindblom Math and Science Academy on the city’s South Side in West Englewood looked like. It began with a walkout organized and led by the student council on Monday, August 22, 2022. Hundreds of students exited the building at 6130 S. Wolcott Avenue with signs in protest of the firing of Assistant Principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter. She was known to the students affectionately as “Ms. Fitz” or “Mama Eagle.” Carpenter was a Lindblom graduate and had been the assistant principal there for 24 years. The faculty and students were notified in a letter on August 9 from Dr. Abdul Muhammad, the principal, that Carpenter would be departing and two new assistant principals would be joining the staff. Carpenter sent an email in response, indicating it was not her choice to leave at this time but expressing her appreciation for being able to help shape a “long legacy and history.”
Auburn Gresham apartments breaks ground on 79th Street
With nearly $40 million in City support, 58-unit project starts season of INVEST South/West construction. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined Ald. David Moore, City officials and local leaders today to break ground on Auburn Gresham Apartments, a two-building, 58-unit, mixed-use complex in the heart of Auburn Gresham that represents the first of more than 10 major construction projects to move forward through the City’s INVEST South/West initiative.
4 years later no leads in dismemberment of elderly woman
Ashanti Chimurenga still remembers the day when she learned how her mother died. Four years later, the pain of the gruesome murder of 81-year-old Thana Muhammad remains fresh for Chimurenga as her mother’s murder case remains unsolved. With no closure or answers, the cold case has been Chimurenga’s stumbling...
Flag display adorns State Street in honor of Ukrainian Independence Day and Kyiv City Ballet performances
The display of 152 Ukrainian national flags provided by Auditorium Theatre, in partnership with Chicago Loop Alliance, marks the first time officially supporting a foreign country along the iconic corridor. In case you were wondering about the new flags along State Street, the Chicago Loop Alliance, in partnership with Auditorium...
Chairman Fred Hampton Streetz Party celebrates slain leader’s 74th birthday
Self-determination, economic development, cultural identity and political empowerment are the banners under which a series of celebrations will commemorate the life and legacy of Illinois Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton, Sr. On Tuesday, August 30th, organizers are planning a robust celebration of the slain leader’s life with events in both...
Grow Greater Englewood secures $20 million in federal funding
After 15 years of advocacy and collaboration with the Chicago Department of Transportation, and the Department of Planning and Development, a coalition of neighborhood-based organizations, advocates and allies has secured $20 million in federal funding for an underutilized railroad corridor into the Englewood Nature Trail. Grow Greater Englewood (GGE) is...
Mrvan announces federal grant for Portage Fire Department
Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced a federal grant award for the City of Portage Fire Department under the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. The Portage Fire Department will receive $201,192 to obtain critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel and enhance their...
33rd Annual African Festival of The Arts selects Ancestral African Quilt Art as offical image
The “Back to Culture. Back to Tradition.” theme of the 33rd Annual African Festival of the Arts is represented in quilt art by Reneau Diallo, co-founder of the festival’s Quilt Pavilion. The quilt was created in 1999 during the pavilion’s inaugural year as a community art project. Festival participants from around the world and all walks of life contributed to the quilt, including German tourists and U.S. Congressman Bobby L. Rush.
