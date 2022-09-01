Read full article on original website
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
clemsontigers.com
MATCH DAY CENTRAL: Volleyball Hosts South Carolina
Clemson (4-2) hosts South Carolina (3-2) 🗓 Date/Time: Tuesday, September 6 • 7 p.m. Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF) Parking: The Jervey parking lot and Lot 5 are free and open, with the exception of the ADA parking (for fans with a state-issued placard) in designated spots. Fans are encouraged to use both of these lots for games in Jervey Gym.
clemsontigers.com
A Belt, a Playoff and a Championship
On the third hole of his final round, Jacob Bridgeman had a clothing malfunction. Following through on his swing, his belt snapped and broke. Bridgeman was grateful when an ACC official offered up his own belt for him to wear for the remainder of the day. This wasn’t any ordinary...
clemsontigers.com
Martin and Young Earn PGA Tour Cards
CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson All-Americans Ben Martin and Carson Young both earned PGA Tour cards for the 2022-23 season on Sunday with top 25 finishes at the Korn Ferry Tour Playoff. It will be Martin’s 10th year on the PGA Tour, but the first for Young. Young,...
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. UNC Asheville
🗓 Monday, Sept. 5 • 6:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers return home on Monday to take on UNC Asheville at Historic Riggs Field. The match will stream on ACCNX with kickoff set for 6 p.m. The Tigers enter the match as the...
Sporting News
What channel is Clemson vs. Georgia Tech on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 1 college football game
The first full weekend of college football this season will conclude with an ACC flair on Labor Day. No. 4 Clemson will head to Atlanta for what is technically a neutral-site game vs. Georgia Tech, which will play two miles from its usual venue. The Tigers will look to get...
Clemson Extends Win Streak Over South Carolina to Nine Matches
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Alvaro Gomez’s second half goal proved decisive Friday night as the No. 1 Tigers (3-0-0) took down their in-state rival South Carolina (0-2-1) for the ninth consecutive time (...)
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Split Action on Saturday
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Tigers split action on the final day of the Clemson Invitational in Jervey Gym dropping the first match to The Citadel, 3-2, before sweeping the final match against Gardner-Webb, 3-0. Vs. The Citadel – L, 2-3 (18-25, 26-24,18-25, 25-17, 11-15) Box Score (PDF) |...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Fall to JSU in Jervey Gym
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (3-1) bounced back to force a fifth set against Jacksonville State (5-0), but ultimately dropped the match, 3-2, on Friday evening in Jervey Gym. The Tigers posted 12.0 team blocks and eight aces, but it wasn’t enough to outlast the Gamecocks.
Swinney Has Concerns with New 12-Team Playoff
CLEMSON, S.C. — Though Dabo Swinney welcomed the 12-team College Football Playoff format when told about the news following Friday’s practice, the Clemson head coach is not all that happy with it, either.
gsabizwire.com
New South Construction Supply Earns Best Places to Work in South Carolina Recognition
GREENVILLE, SC — New South Construction Supply, LLC (NSCS), a distributor of concrete, masonry, and waterproofing products to commercial and residential general contractors and subcontractors across the Southeastern United States announces it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina, an annual award given out by SC Biz News and the SC Chamber of Commerce. A total of 119 South Carolina-based companies, ranging from large to small employers made the list, and New South Construction Supply is thrilled to earn this award for the sixth time, now at three years in a row.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
How three friends grew Greenville’s tech landscape
It started with a stroll through downtown Atlanta in late 1973. Two young, hungry environmental engineers — Larry Blackwell and Joe Busby — were at a waste-pollution-control conference and, having known one another from their days in Clemson’s graduate school of environmental systems engineering, decided to take a walk and talk things over.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away
PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
WYFF4.com
'Generational change': Upstate leaders share thoughts on proposed 31-mile Saluda Grade Trail
LANDRUM, S.C. — A group of community leaders and stakeholders met at the Landrum Train Depot Thursday morning to learn more about a potential 31-mile trail along the Saluda Grade Railroad. It was part of an event organized by the Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce. The rail lines are...
1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Williamson’s Paint Center, longtime Landrum family business, sold to national chain
LANDRUM – Williamson’s Paint Center has been an anchor in the Landrum community since opening its doors in 1985. Although the paint center will remain open, the downtown store will now be part of Spectrum Paint, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company with more than 500 employees and 88 stores nationwide.
abccolumbia.com
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Woodruff branch staying open
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) Woodruff branch at 351 South Main Street is staying open. The agency was previously due to close on November 10, 2022 after the current lease expired. According to a press release from the SCDMV, the agency is in the process of entering into a new lease with the landlord of the existing location.
Police: No evidence of shots fired at Upstate arena
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers did not find evidence of a shooting after a concert Saturday night held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. According to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Lil Baby & Friends concert was held at the arena. Police said after the concert, multiple people were running […]
my40.tv
Inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival celebrates late icon's contribution to Bluegrass
MILL SPRING, N.C. (WLOS) — An inaugural music festival paid tribute Sunday, Sept. 4 to a local Bluegrass legend and American icon. Earl Scruggs Music Festival attendees enjoyed live music, influenced by Scruggs, in Mill Spring this weekend at the Tryon International Equestrian Center. Scruggs is best known for...
FOX Carolina
Danielle becomes first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Danielle is now the first storm of the season to reach hurricane strength. As of 11:00 AM EDT Friday, Danielle maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph as the system continues a nearly-stationary drift over the northern Atlantic Ocean. This comes nearly 24 hours after the system was officially named a tropical storm on Thursday.
