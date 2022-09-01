ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

clemsontigers.com

MATCH DAY CENTRAL: Volleyball Hosts South Carolina

Clemson (4-2) hosts South Carolina (3-2) 🗓 Date/Time: Tuesday, September 6 • 7 p.m. Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF) Parking: The Jervey parking lot and Lot 5 are free and open, with the exception of the ADA parking (for fans with a state-issued placard) in designated spots. Fans are encouraged to use both of these lots for games in Jervey Gym.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

A Belt, a Playoff and a Championship

On the third hole of his final round, Jacob Bridgeman had a clothing malfunction. Following through on his swing, his belt snapped and broke. Bridgeman was grateful when an ACC official offered up his own belt for him to wear for the remainder of the day. This wasn’t any ordinary...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Martin and Young Earn PGA Tour Cards

CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson All-Americans Ben Martin and Carson Young both earned PGA Tour cards for the 2022-23 season on Sunday with top 25 finishes at the Korn Ferry Tour Playoff. It will be Martin’s 10th year on the PGA Tour, but the first for Young. Young,...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. UNC Asheville

🗓 Monday, Sept. 5 • 6:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers return home on Monday to take on UNC Asheville at Historic Riggs Field. The match will stream on ACCNX with kickoff set for 6 p.m. The Tigers enter the match as the...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Split Action on Saturday

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Tigers split action on the final day of the Clemson Invitational in Jervey Gym dropping the first match to The Citadel, 3-2, before sweeping the final match against Gardner-Webb, 3-0. Vs. The Citadel – L, 2-3 (18-25, 26-24,18-25, 25-17, 11-15) Box Score (PDF) |...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Fall to JSU in Jervey Gym

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (3-1) bounced back to force a fifth set against Jacksonville State (5-0), but ultimately dropped the match, 3-2, on Friday evening in Jervey Gym. The Tigers posted 12.0 team blocks and eight aces, but it wasn’t enough to outlast the Gamecocks.
CLEMSON, SC
gsabizwire.com

New South Construction Supply Earns Best Places to Work in South Carolina Recognition

GREENVILLE, SC — New South Construction Supply, LLC (NSCS), a distributor of concrete, masonry, and waterproofing products to commercial and residential general contractors and subcontractors across the Southeastern United States announces it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina, an annual award given out by SC Biz News and the SC Chamber of Commerce. A total of 119 South Carolina-based companies, ranging from large to small employers made the list, and New South Construction Supply is thrilled to earn this award for the sixth time, now at three years in a row.
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

How three friends grew Greenville’s tech landscape

It started with a stroll through downtown Atlanta in late 1973. Two young, hungry environmental engineers — Larry Blackwell and Joe Busby — were at a waste-pollution-control conference and, having known one another from their days in Clemson’s graduate school of environmental systems engineering, decided to take a walk and talk things over.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away

PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
PELZER, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Woodruff branch staying open

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) Woodruff branch at 351 South Main Street is staying open. The agency was previously due to close on November 10, 2022 after the current lease expired. According to a press release from the SCDMV, the agency is in the process of entering into a new lease with the landlord of the existing location.
WOODRUFF, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: No evidence of shots fired at Upstate arena

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers did not find evidence of a shooting after a concert Saturday night held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. According to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Lil Baby & Friends concert was held at the arena. Police said after the concert, multiple people were running […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Danielle becomes first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Danielle is now the first storm of the season to reach hurricane strength. As of 11:00 AM EDT Friday, Danielle maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph as the system continues a nearly-stationary drift over the northern Atlantic Ocean. This comes nearly 24 hours after the system was officially named a tropical storm on Thursday.
GREENVILLE, SC

