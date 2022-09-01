ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

KBAT 99.9

Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes

It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Beto O’Rourke throws fiesta in Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke held a party in the Gateway City this past Friday. It was part of his O Rourke Drive for Texas tour. This was the sight Friday night at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall. During the event, Beto touted gun restrictions,...
LAREDO, TX
KVUE

Texas to receive updated COVID-19 boosters next week

TEXAS, USA — Does of updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are expected to begin shipping over the next few days and arriving at Texas health care providers next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said Friday. The DSHS said the CDC has allocated about 900,000 does of...
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Spamer: I am not retiring any time soon

MCALLEN, Texas – Famed Rio Grande Valley entrepreneur Joaquin Spamer says he is not retiring any time soon. Speculation that this could be the case swirled after the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service posted a story that Spamer has devised a plan that will allow his fast-growing, import-export logistics company, Commodities Integrated Logistics, to continue and prosper once he retires.
MCALLEN, TX
kgns.tv

Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
LAREDO, TX
101.5 KNUE

These 19 Texas Teenagers Haven’t Been Found Since Going Missing in August

East Texas, and Texas, kids are getting back into the swing of things after starting school over the past few weeks. Unfortunately for some families, they did not get to take any first day of school pictures this year. That's because their kids went missing in August. A lot of kids were reported missing throughout the month but these 19 have not been found. Here's how to help.
TEXAS STATE
