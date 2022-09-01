Read full article on original website
Feds intercept 3 cocaine shipments worth nearly $12 million at Texas-Mexico crossing
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas thwarted three separate substantial cocaine smuggling attempts in two days, worth an estimated $12 million, at the Laredo Port of Entry. According to a news release, the agency confirmed that the first two narcotics seizures occurred Tuesday at...
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes
It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
Texas woman faces 6 years in federal prison after attempting to smuggle meth
A Texas woman who admitted to conspiring with the intent to distribute meth in exchange for money has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.
Baby wipe cocaine bust Laredo’s largest drug seizure in 20 years
What should have been a shipment of baby wipes turned out to be a load of cocaine, the largest uncovered at a Laredo port of entry in two decades, border officials said.
kgns.tv
Beto O’Rourke throws fiesta in Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke held a party in the Gateway City this past Friday. It was part of his O Rourke Drive for Texas tour. This was the sight Friday night at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall. During the event, Beto touted gun restrictions,...
KSAT 12
High-poverty schools struggle to earn Texas’ highest rating. Some in the Rio Grande Valley break that trend.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For years, critics of the state’s school rankings have complained that the system is rigged — that it favors schools in richer Texas neighborhoods where students may not suffer from the effects of housing and income instability.
Pecan farmers get caught in power vacuum on Texas border
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Beto O'Rourke returns to campaign trail in South Texas, acknowledges "some dark days" for residents
Laredo, Texas — Beto O'Rourke returned to the campaign trail Friday night in Laredo, Texas, a crucial spot for the Democratic nominee for governor and for the party statewide. After being away for over a week as he recovered from a bacterial infection, O'Rourke returned to a cheering crowd...
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
KVUE
Texas to receive updated COVID-19 boosters next week
TEXAS, USA — Does of updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are expected to begin shipping over the next few days and arriving at Texas health care providers next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said Friday. The DSHS said the CDC has allocated about 900,000 does of...
Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley
Border Patrol officials on Friday would not immediately confirm or deny reports out of Washington, D.C., regarding the reassignment of El Paso Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez to a similar position in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.
Arrested Texas women were aiding terrorist ring, sheriff says
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
riograndeguardian.com
Spamer: I am not retiring any time soon
MCALLEN, Texas – Famed Rio Grande Valley entrepreneur Joaquin Spamer says he is not retiring any time soon. Speculation that this could be the case swirled after the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service posted a story that Spamer has devised a plan that will allow his fast-growing, import-export logistics company, Commodities Integrated Logistics, to continue and prosper once he retires.
Comfortable mornings with mainly dry weather this week
While a slim chance of an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm continues through Wednesday, many areas will not see rainfall all week as mornings get a touch cooler and more comfortable. -- David Yeomans
Click2Houston.com
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce ‘massive amount’ of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds
Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group — three times as much as the oil it produces. The announcement...
$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas
More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission.
kgns.tv
Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
These 19 Texas Teenagers Haven’t Been Found Since Going Missing in August
East Texas, and Texas, kids are getting back into the swing of things after starting school over the past few weeks. Unfortunately for some families, they did not get to take any first day of school pictures this year. That's because their kids went missing in August. A lot of kids were reported missing throughout the month but these 19 have not been found. Here's how to help.
