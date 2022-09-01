Read full article on original website
u92radio.com
INDIANA COUNTY AVOIDS DROUGHT WATCH DECLARATION
Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, and while Indiana County is not on the list, it is on the border of areas affected by drought. Clearfield County is on the list, which includes all of northeast Pennsylvania and almost all of central...
u92radio.com
INDIANA POLICE INVESTIGATE GUN REPORT AT JUNIOR HIGH
Indiana Borough Police have opened an investigation into a report of a student possessing a replica toy gun on school property. According to a news release, police started the investigation on Friday into a report of a juvenile in possession of an Airsoft-style gun in the area of Chestnut Street after school hours. Subsequently, the police received a Safe To Say Something report of a juvenile in possession of a possible gun on or near the Indiana Junior High School.
u92radio.com
ARSONIST SENTENCED TO TIME IN STATE PRISON
A man who pleaded guilty to a charge of Arson related to a fire last year in Shelocta was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court. 38-year-old Kevin Olechovski of Indiana was ordered to serve 16 months to five years in a state correctional institution for the charge of arson. Charges of reckless burning or exploding, arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment were not prosecuted as part of the plea deal. The charges stemmed from a fire August 9th of last year at his home on Vista Lane in Armstrong Township. Crews were on the scene for a few hours to put the fire out as they had difficulty getting to the home due to the fact that the home was on a hillside.
u92radio.com
THOMAS E. MEDVIDE, 95 OF INDIANA
Thomas E. Medvide, 95, of Indiana, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village. Friends will be received Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, the time of his funeral service at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Rev. William Geiger officiating.
u92radio.com
FRY, BERZONSKY LEAD INDIANA CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS AT UHER INVITATIONAL
The Indiana cross country teams traveled to California University of Pennsylvania for the Marty Uher Invitational on Saturday. The Indiana girls placed 6th in the A/AA race out of 22 teams. Addy Fry led Indiana with a 19th place finish out of 222 runners. Chloe Hain placed 24th, Rachel Gill placed 29th, Belinda Liu placed 50th and Emmy Davis placed 53rd to round out Indiana’s scoring.
u92radio.com
CARL H. STILES, 90
Carl H. Stiles, 90, of Penn Run, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his home. Born in Ebensburg on April 23, 1932, he was a son of the late Clyde Stiles and Agnes (Downey) Stiles. He was widowed after 54 years of marriage from Helen (Slanoc) Stiles, who died, October 13, 2011.
u92radio.com
INDIANA WINS IN TRIPLE OT; THREE HERITAGE TEAMS STAY UNDEFEATED
The Indiana Little Indians needed triple overtime to get it done, but they came away with their first victory of the season, beating Knoch, 32-31, in Indiana’s home opener. Here’s Jack Benedict with the recap. In Heritage Conference action, three teams – Northern Cambria, Homer-Center and Penns Manor...
