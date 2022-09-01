Read full article on original website
KCBD
4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people, including the officer, have been injured in a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening. The call came in from 66th & University at 5:44 p.m. Police stated LPD Officer Austin Taylor was driving south in the 6500 block of University Avenue. Another...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: 1 person detained after entering Hobbs hospital with gun
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was detained after entering a Covenant hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico, with a gun. Four people were injured in a rollover involving a Lubbock Police Department vehicle. Police were called out to the incident just before 5:45 p.m. at 66th...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: 1 seriously injured in stabbing early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Avenue Q. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were initially called to the scene following reports of a robbery.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man arrested for driving while intoxicated and child endangerment, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and endangering a child on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a wreck in the 900 block of Avenue Q and found Antwan Martin, 32, and a small child in the car. According to...
everythinglubbock.com
Motorcycle crashes into Lubbock home Sunday afternoon, 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house. The motorcyclist suffered serious...
KCBD
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
Hale County man, 20, died in motorcycle crash
PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a 20-year-old motorcycle rider lost his life in a crash Friday night in Hale County. DPS said Anthony Ray Acosta of Plainview was operating a motorcycle southbound on FM 400 near FM 3183. At the same time, Jorge Luis Riojas, 31, of Plainview stopped in […]
LPD identifies bicyclist seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a collision in Central Lubbock that sent a bicyclist to the hospital with serious injuries. Lubbock Police were called to the 4800 block of Avenue Q at 2:46 p.m. on […]
fox34.com
Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 27, in the area of 26th Street and University Ave. The alleged shooter was arrested and charged. John Karika was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday after shooting someone from...
9-year-old child, mother dead in Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 9-year-old boy and his mother died in a crash in the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A 3-year-old and an 11-year-old in the car were also seriously injured. LPD said 44-year-old Joni Smith was northbound on Indiana and was preparing to turn […]
Lubbock Worker Shot in Head After Firearm Accidentally Goes Off
A Lubbock worker was shot in the head on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 after a firearm accidentally went off inside a house where he was working. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police responded to the 2600 block of 26th Street for a possible shots fired call. This was at around 3:40 p.m.
KCBD
Two injured in stabbing near 4400 block of Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a stabbing that took place in the 4400 block of Avenue Q that left two people injured. The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. Lubbock police confirmed that the two victims sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm that a search for...
Six teens arrested, SUV runs out of gas during police chase into Lubbock County
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Six teenagers were arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties early Tuesday morning, according to a sergeant with the Floydada Police Department. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the incident started after one of the teens flashed a gun at the Floydada Allsup’s and asked an employee something to the effect […]
20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is the first home game of Texas Tech football's 2022 season, with tons of tailgating around the Jones AT&T Stadium. Which means lots of beer, barbecue, and beats (music not the vegetable beets). Back to juicy barbecue, though. There are tons of great grilling smells right now at the stadium with men trying to one-up each other on their grills while their buddies point out how well they are doing. Words of encouragement to your buddies while they grill is a must for game days.
KCBD
Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch early Friday morning killing the driver. DPS says 28-year-old Peter Adameit, of Kress, experienced mechanical issues and pulled over on the side of FM1055. While he was trying to fix the problem, DPS reports the semi began to overturn into the barrow ditch and got stuck in the mud.
Man dies in Lamb County while trying to fix semi-truck, DPS says
LAMB COUNTY, Texas — One person died early Friday morning on FM 1055 in Lamb County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said just after 6:00 a.m., a semi-truck driven by 28-year-old Peter Jacob Adameit was pulled over due to a mechanical issue. While he attempted to fix the issue, the vehicle […]
KCBD
One injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a black passenger car. One person was left with moderate injuries, according to police. It is not known whether they were taken to the hospital. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sept...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: 2 killed in Floyd County head-on crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Nine-year-old Conrad Thomlinson and his mother, Joni Smith, both died after a crash at 114th and Indiana. Two more children in the car were seriously injured. Here’s what we know: 9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock. For more news, local...
KCBD
UPDATED: Bicyclist seriously injured after striking car in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injures after he struck a vehicle in Central Lubbock Thursday afternoon. Around 2:46 p.m., Lubbock police were called to a crash with injuries near 47th and Ave. Q where officers found 62-year-old Alfredo Gutierrez. He was taken to UMC for his injuries.
Following Fight Between Students, Floydada v Lockney Has Tighter Security
After a fight between students from Lockney and Floydada ISDs, tighter security will be present at the Lockney vs. Floydada football game Friday, September 2nd. The fight in question happened back on August 18th in Floydada. Videos taken on cellphones showed the teenagers involved fighting and using racial slurs. Apparently, the fight was over an ex-girlfriend, according to Sergeant Marco Martinez with the Floydada Police Department. Two of the teens had been talking over Snapchat and planned to meet in advance to air their grievances.
