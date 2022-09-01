ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people, including the officer, have been injured in a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening. The call came in from 66th & University at 5:44 p.m. Police stated LPD Officer Austin Taylor was driving south in the 6500 block of University Avenue. Another...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 1 seriously injured in stabbing early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Avenue Q. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were initially called to the scene following reports of a robbery.
LUBBOCK, TX
Motorcycle crashes into Lubbock home Sunday afternoon, 1 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house. The motorcyclist suffered serious...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 27, in the area of 26th Street and University Ave. The alleged shooter was arrested and charged. John Karika was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday after shooting someone from...
LUBBOCK, TX
BigCountryHomepage

9-year-old child, mother dead in Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 9-year-old boy and his mother died in a crash in the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A 3-year-old and an 11-year-old in the car were also seriously injured. LPD said 44-year-old Joni Smith was northbound on Indiana and was preparing to turn […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two injured in stabbing near 4400 block of Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a stabbing that took place in the 4400 block of Avenue Q that left two people injured. The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. Lubbock police confirmed that the two victims sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm that a search for...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Six teens arrested, SUV runs out of gas during police chase into Lubbock County

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Six teenagers were arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties early Tuesday morning, according to a sergeant with the Floydada Police Department. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the incident started after one of the teens flashed a gun at the Floydada Allsup’s and asked an employee something to the effect […]
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
102.5 KISS FM

20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver

LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch early Friday morning killing the driver. DPS says 28-year-old Peter Adameit, of Kress, experienced mechanical issues and pulled over on the side of FM1055. While he was trying to fix the problem, DPS reports the semi began to overturn into the barrow ditch and got stuck in the mud.
KRESS, TX
KCBD

One injured in motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a black passenger car. One person was left with moderate injuries, according to police. It is not known whether they were taken to the hospital. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sept...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: 2 killed in Floyd County head-on crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Nine-year-old Conrad Thomlinson and his mother, Joni Smith, both died after a crash at 114th and Indiana. Two more children in the car were seriously injured. Here’s what we know: 9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock. For more news, local...
FLOYD COUNTY, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: Bicyclist seriously injured after striking car in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injures after he struck a vehicle in Central Lubbock Thursday afternoon. Around 2:46 p.m., Lubbock police were called to a crash with injuries near 47th and Ave. Q where officers found 62-year-old Alfredo Gutierrez. He was taken to UMC for his injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Following Fight Between Students, Floydada v Lockney Has Tighter Security

After a fight between students from Lockney and Floydada ISDs, tighter security will be present at the Lockney vs. Floydada football game Friday, September 2nd. The fight in question happened back on August 18th in Floydada. Videos taken on cellphones showed the teenagers involved fighting and using racial slurs. Apparently, the fight was over an ex-girlfriend, according to Sergeant Marco Martinez with the Floydada Police Department. Two of the teens had been talking over Snapchat and planned to meet in advance to air their grievances.
FLOYDADA, TX

