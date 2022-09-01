Read full article on original website
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
Watch Floyd Mayweather, 45, training in $1,000-a-night hotel at 2am as rules for boxing legend’s exhibition are revealed
FLOYD MAYWEATHER trained for his next exhibition fight at a $1,000-a-night hotel at 2am in the morning. Mayweather is set to return to the ring again on September 25 in Japan against MMA star Mikuru Asakura. But the fight has not stopped the multimillionaire boxer from enjoying time away at...
Kamaru Usman says he admires Colby Covington as a competitor and an athlete: “I’m almost kinda low-key a fan”
Kamaru Usman has admitted that he admires Colby Covington despite the rivalry they’ve shared together. While he may no longer be the UFC welterweight champion after being knocked out by Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman is still regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in mixed martial arts. He’s been on an incredible journey over the years and that looks set to continue, with many of his best moments being shared with fellow elite welterweights such as Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns and, of course, Colby Covington.
UFC Paris Results: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)
Today’s UFC Paris event is co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (23-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
Complex
Joe Rogan Reacts to Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA Video
Joe Rogan is clearly impressed by Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA skills. The Facebook founder shared an Instagram video of his recent training session with Khai “The Shadow” Wu—a 27-year-old fighter who will compete at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 on Saturday night. “One of my training...
mmanews.com
Gilbert Burns Doubts Makhachev: ‘He’s Not Khabib, He Lost By KO’
It seems that Gilbert Burns is picking the upset in the UFC 280 main event and rooting for his fellow Brazilian. Burns is one of the best fighters in the UFC’s always-difficult welterweight division and has one of the best BJJ pedigrees out of anyone on the roster. While he has begun garnering a reputation for his heavy power punches, there is no denying that the bulk of “Durinho’s” expertise comes from work being done on the mats.
SkySports
Claressa Shields lambasts Savannah Marshall: 'You let your whole country down in 2012!'
The showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall has been brewing for a decade. They fight on September 10, live on Sky Sports, in a contest for the undisputed middleweight title. But their clash is bitterly personal. When the fighters went head-to-head while filming The Gloves Are Off Shields contrasted...
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Don't Need Rematch With Canelo; Maybe To Earn Money, But Not My Main Goal
Dmitry Bivol is fully prepared to move on from the biggest win of career. The possibility of never again facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is fine with the WBA light heavyweight titlist, particularly as both have present-day business to handle. While Alvarez returns to super middleweight for a trilogy clash with and an undisputed championship defense Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Bivol prepares for a mandatory title defense against unbeaten former super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
mmanews.com
(Archives) Rogan: The UFC Is ‘Finally Recognizing’ Nate Diaz As A Star (2019)
On this day three years ago, we ran a story about Joe Rogan crediting the UFC for “finally recognizing” Nate Diaz as a superstar. Nate Diaz has always had a strong cult following ever since entering the UFC by becoming the winner of the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter. In fact, Diaz’s entire MMA career has taken place under Zuffa, which is a very rare statement to make and one that only he can make as someone still actively fighting in the company after 18 years.
Video | Mark Zuckerberg shows off MMA skills, draws praise from Conor McGregor and other fighters
Billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is receiving a ton of praise for his dedication to MMA training. Zuckerberg turned a lot of heads when footage of his training session with MMA fighter Khai Wu surfaced. The CEO of Meta Platforms looked competent during the session and many top MMA fighters took notice.
mmanews.com
MMA Twitter Reacts To Whittaker’s Decision Win At UFC Paris
Former champion Robert Whittaker reminded everyone that he’s still one of the world’s top middleweights with his decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris. Competing in the co-main event of the UFC’s first trip to France, Whittaker appeared to have the support of the crowd from the moment he made his walk to the cage.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr. Blasts Canelo For ‘Mexican’ Comment: ‘I Don’t Have Respect For This Guy; Champions Fight Anybody’
The father and trainer of 168-pound contender David Benavidez was livid when news of Canelo Alvarez’s recent controversial remarks reached his ears. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, told reporters earlier this week that he had no desire to fight his compatriots, particularly the light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez. It did not take long before observers began pointing out that, under that principle, Benavidez would also be excluded. (Benavidez, to be sure, is an American citizen, but he is of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent).
mmanews.com
Vettori Predicts Adesanya’s Champion Days End On Nov. 12
Middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has stated he believes Alex Pereria will leave UFC 281 as middleweight champion of the world, not current divisional king Israel Adesanya. Talking to InsideFighting, Vettori had plenty to say on the upcoming middleweight title bout between the two-time foes and his forthcoming battle in Paris...
mmanews.com
UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa Results & Highlights
UFC Paris takes place today from the Accor Arena in Paris, France and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. As the first-ever UFC event to be held in France, the main-event will see native Parisian Cyril Gane face off against fellow top-5 heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. While in the co-main, Robert Whittaker will meet Marvin Vettori in a battle for the middleweight number one contender spot.
mmanews.com
UFC Paris Performance Bonus Winners
By all accounts, the UFC’s first trip to France appears to have been a success. The card provided some great action and finishes, not to mention the fact that local fighters went a perfect 5-0 on the night. With plenty of impressive performances to choose from, the card’s two...
mmanews.com
Whittaker Explains Turning Down Face-To-Face Vettori Interview
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has explained why he chose not to engage in a face-to-face interview with Marvin Vettori ahead of their fight later today. At UFC Paris on Saturday, French MMA fans will get their first taste of live Octagon action with a card that boasts a number of intriguing bouts and notable names in the combat sports world.
mmanews.com
Vettori Explains Biggest Difference Between Him & Whittaker
UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori believes there’s one significant factor that separates him from upcoming opponent Robert Whittaker. Today, September 3, 2022, the MMA leader will host its first event in France. The card’s co-main event is a worthy bout for the occasion, and even worthy of rivalling the headliner between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa when it comes to intrigue and name value.
mmanews.com
Usman Responds To McGregor About Bringing Daughter To Fights
Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on his daughter crying cageside at UFC 278 and has responded to critics like Conor McGregor about his decision to bring her to fights. Usman shockingly lost to Edwards at UFC 278 just weeks ago in Salt Lake City. With...
