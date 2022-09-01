Kamaru Usman has admitted that he admires Colby Covington despite the rivalry they’ve shared together. While he may no longer be the UFC welterweight champion after being knocked out by Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman is still regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in mixed martial arts. He’s been on an incredible journey over the years and that looks set to continue, with many of his best moments being shared with fellow elite welterweights such as Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns and, of course, Colby Covington.

UFC ・ 8 HOURS AGO