Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
'Rich' Parent Urged Not To Help School Mom Struggling To Pay $4600 Term Fee
Lending money can sometimes be an awkward affair, and it can cause irreparable tension in relationships.
Mom of 16 kids, pregnant with 17th, gives all her children names starting with 'C' as a tribute to their father
Patty Hernandez, a 40-year-old woman, has 16 children and is expecting her 17th baby in March next year - a year after her last delivery. Another interesting thing about her family is that she gave all her children names starting with ‘C’ in honor of their father, Carlos.
Parent Defended for Not Wanting to Buy Groceries for Pregnant Neighbor
"Your child also needs a college fund that money could be going into," one user commented.
Couple Praised for 'Ignoring' Child's Life-Threatening Allergy
"This reeks of an over-entitled mother that is using her child's allergy as a way to get her rocks off bullying people," one user commented.
Parents struggling with inflation: 'I left that $25 backpack for my preschooler at the checkout.'
Parents nationwide are finding their back-to-school dollars aren't going as far as they once did. Inflation is at levels decades high, with prices spiking for groceries, gas, home goods and just about everything needed to run a household.
Woman Defended for Denying Estranged Sister and Kids Housing: 'Heartless'
"Expecting you to just open your house to her with no explanation was amazingly clueless," one commenter quipped.
California passes "historic" legislative package protecting or expanding abortion access
The California Legislature this week passed about a dozen bills in what proponents call a "historic" legislative package to protect and expand abortion access in the state, as its Democratic leaders seek to make California a "reproductive freedom" state.Lawmakers approved the bills in the final days of their legislative session, which ended Wednesday. The legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been supportive of abortion rights, for his signature.Newsom has vowed to keep California as a safe haven for abortion seekers, as several Republican-led states have banned or severely restricted abortion after the US Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to the procedure.Following the...
Psychotherapist believes ‘Corn Kid’ is a good example of ‘excellent’ parenting
A psychotherapist shared her perspective on “Corn Kid,” a little boy who has stolen the hearts of the internet. If you don’t yet know who Corn Kid is, get ready to fall in love. Tariq, an elementary school student, was featured in an episode of Recess Therapy, a series where host Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviews children at New York City playgrounds. Tariq’s love of corn was the focus of the segment. With phrases like, “Have a corntastic day” and “It’s corn!” it was only a matter of time before he went viral.
Abortion is banned or severely limited in a number of states. Here's where things stand
Laws that ban abortion or severely restrict the procedure have gone into effect in about a dozen states after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to abortion on June 24.
The language we use to talk about pregnancy and abortion is changing. But not everyone welcomes the shift
Mainstream organizations are increasingly opting for phrases like "pregnant people" or "people who get abortions" in an effort to be inclusive of transgender and nonbinary people. But these changes have also prompted pushback -- not just from politicians, but even from some cisgender women who consider themselves LGBTQ allies and who support abortion rights.
NYC sues Starbucks, says employee was illegally fired
NEW YORK -- New York City has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks over the firing of an employee who started a union.Calling it a groundbreaking case, the Department of Consumer and Worker Production says Starbucks violated the city's just cause protection.The city says Austin Locke was illegally fired in July, less than a month after employees at the Astoria Starbucks where he worked voted to join a union.CBS2 reached out to Starbucks for comment but have not heard back.
