ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
CBS Sacramento

California passes "historic" legislative package protecting or expanding abortion access

The California Legislature this week passed about a dozen bills in what proponents call a "historic" legislative package to protect and expand abortion access in the state, as its Democratic leaders seek to make California a "reproductive freedom" state.Lawmakers approved the bills in the final days of their legislative session, which ended Wednesday. The legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been supportive of abortion rights, for his signature.Newsom has vowed to keep California as a safe haven for abortion seekers, as several Republican-led states have banned or severely restricted abortion after the US Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to the procedure.Following the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sterilization#Insurance#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court#Americans
AOL Corp

Psychotherapist believes ‘Corn Kid’ is a good example of ‘excellent’ parenting

A psychotherapist shared her perspective on “Corn Kid,” a little boy who has stolen the hearts of the internet. If you don’t yet know who Corn Kid is, get ready to fall in love. Tariq, an elementary school student, was featured in an episode of Recess Therapy, a series where host Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviews children at New York City playgrounds. Tariq’s love of corn was the focus of the segment. With phrases like, “Have a corntastic day” and “It’s corn!” it was only a matter of time before he went viral.
BROOKLYN, NY
CNN

The language we use to talk about pregnancy and abortion is changing. But not everyone welcomes the shift

Mainstream organizations are increasingly opting for phrases like "pregnant people" or "people who get abortions" in an effort to be inclusive of transgender and nonbinary people. But these changes have also prompted pushback -- not just from politicians, but even from some cisgender women who consider themselves LGBTQ allies and who support abortion rights.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS New York

NYC sues Starbucks, says employee was illegally fired

NEW YORK -- New York City has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks over the firing of an employee who started a union.Calling it a groundbreaking case, the Department of Consumer and Worker Production says Starbucks violated the city's just cause protection.The city says Austin Locke was illegally fired in July, less than a month after employees at the Astoria Starbucks where he worked voted to join a union.CBS2 reached out to Starbucks for comment but have not heard back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy