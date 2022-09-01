ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
odusports.com

Volleyball Earns Wins Over Marist and Coppin State Friday, Falls to Virginia Tech Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Old Dominion volleyball team picked up its first wins of the season as the Monarchs earned a pair of 3-1 victories over Marist and Coppin State on Friday at the Virginia Tech Invitational. ODU then concluded the tournament on Saturday, falling to the Hokies in straight sets. Virginia Tech hosted the two-day Invitational at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Leads For Three-Star CB Misun Kelley With Decision Looming

Virginia Tech's 2023 recruiting class is mostly done at this point in terms of high school targets. However, there are a still a couple HS targets remaining including three-star CB Misun Kelley who the Hokies offered just last month. Since then, Tech has kept the momentum going from being "number...
BLACKSBURG, VA
13News Now

Virginia Tech confirms locker room theft at S.B Ballard

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are now involved after Virginia Tech confirmed items were stolen from their locker room following the much anticipated matchup against Old Dominion Friday night. "The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Michigan State
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
odusports.com

Zandbergen's Late Tally Leads Field Hockey Over American 2-1

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 19th ranked Old Dominion Field Hockey team defeated the 21st ranked American Eagles on Sunday by a score of 2-1 at the Jacobs Recreational Complex. Frederique Zandbergen scored the game winner for ODU with just over four minutes left in the match. The Monarchs now extend their win streak to six games against the Eagles.
NORFOLK, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech player apologizes for hitting fan after ODU game

It was a rough night Friday as Hokies battled it out on the grid iron against Old Dominion University. ODU won 20-17. Tight-end Connor Blumrick offers an apology for hitting a fan at the ODU game. Blumrick’s statement via Twitter:. “I would like to sincerely apologize to ODU and...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Greensboro#Coastal Carolina#Hokies#Odu#Espn#Utah Tech
WDBJ7.com

Hokies football player issues apology after hitting fan following Friday loss

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech football player has issued an apology after hitting a fan who rushed the field after Friday night’s loss to Old Dominion. TE/ATH Connor Blumrick was leaving the field with the rest of the team when a fan flowed into his path and the redshirt senior launched his arm in the fan’s direction.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech fans get out to watch Hokies in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s first game of the season wasn’t going to stop fans from getting out to enjoy the start of the Brent Pry era locally. “I’m excited, I’m ready for the Brent Pry era, I want to see how that’s going to go,” said Nathan Ragland.
ROANOKE, VA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Virginia Tech’s spectacular FG botch

When thinking of the worst things that can happen on a field goal attempt, something like a blocked field goal getting returned for a touchdown or a kick-six will usually come to mind. And while those require mistakes from the kicking team, they also require great plays from the opposing team. Virginia Tech’s disastrous field goal attempt during Friday’s game against Old Dominion was a different story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
The Spun

Look: College Football Coaches Are Stuck In Elevator

It wouldn't be the start of the college football season without some craziness. Friday night, the Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion game is in a delay because of an elevator issue. According to the broadcast, some of Virginia Tech's coaches are stuck in the elevator at the stadium. The broadcast...
BLACKSBURG, VA
vt.edu

Corps of Cadets alumna Capt. Katy Hintz named ODU game Hokie Hero

U.S. Air Force Capt. Katy Hintz, a 2017 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumna, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Friday’s football game against Old Dominion University. She earned a degree in industrial and systems engineering from the College of Engineering in 2018. The Hokie Hero program honors...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy