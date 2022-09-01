Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Labor Day Parade will be held on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstatedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WTKR
Virginia Tech athletes' personal property stolen during ODU rival game
NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University faced off Virginia Tech in their big rival football game. After the Monarchs upset the Hokies, fans streamed on to the field in celebration. ODU is 2-12 in its history against Power Five programs, but 2-2 against Tech. During game time it was reported...
odusports.com
Volleyball Earns Wins Over Marist and Coppin State Friday, Falls to Virginia Tech Saturday
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Old Dominion volleyball team picked up its first wins of the season as the Monarchs earned a pair of 3-1 victories over Marist and Coppin State on Friday at the Virginia Tech Invitational. ODU then concluded the tournament on Saturday, falling to the Hokies in straight sets. Virginia Tech hosted the two-day Invitational at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Leads For Three-Star CB Misun Kelley With Decision Looming
Virginia Tech's 2023 recruiting class is mostly done at this point in terms of high school targets. However, there are a still a couple HS targets remaining including three-star CB Misun Kelley who the Hokies offered just last month. Since then, Tech has kept the momentum going from being "number...
Virginia Tech confirms locker room theft at S.B Ballard
NORFOLK, Va. — Police are now involved after Virginia Tech confirmed items were stolen from their locker room following the much anticipated matchup against Old Dominion Friday night. "The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against...
odusports.com
Zandbergen's Late Tally Leads Field Hockey Over American 2-1
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 19th ranked Old Dominion Field Hockey team defeated the 21st ranked American Eagles on Sunday by a score of 2-1 at the Jacobs Recreational Complex. Frederique Zandbergen scored the game winner for ODU with just over four minutes left in the match. The Monarchs now extend their win streak to six games against the Eagles.
Yardbarker
Virginia Tech says items missing from locker room following loss to Old Dominion
There was not much that went right for Virginia Tech when it opened its 2022 football season. The Hokies not only went on the road to Old Dominion and lost on Friday night in a pretty significant upset, but there has been a growing list of embarrassments and bizarre storylines that surfaced during and after the game.
WSLS
Virginia Tech player apologizes for hitting fan after ODU game
It was a rough night Friday as Hokies battled it out on the grid iron against Old Dominion University. ODU won 20-17. Tight-end Connor Blumrick offers an apology for hitting a fan at the ODU game. Blumrick’s statement via Twitter:. “I would like to sincerely apologize to ODU and...
Virginia Tech confirms items were stolen from the locker room at Old Dominion
Following Virginia Tech’s 20-17 loss at Old Dominion on Friday night, claims spread throughout social media that the Hokies locker room had been broken into at some point during the game with several valuables taken. On Sunday morning, Virginia Tech confirmed those claims in a statement issued by the...
WDBJ7.com
Hokies football player issues apology after hitting fan following Friday loss
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech football player has issued an apology after hitting a fan who rushed the field after Friday night’s loss to Old Dominion. TE/ATH Connor Blumrick was leaving the field with the rest of the team when a fan flowed into his path and the redshirt senior launched his arm in the fan’s direction.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Virginia Tech player apologizes after trucking opposing fan following upset loss
Old Dominion downing Virginia Tech was probably the upset of the Friday football slate. It was a rough day for Virginia Tech as a whole. Hokies coaches got stuck in an elevator, a new regime failed to score 20 on a Group of 5 program… and Connor Blumrick, a redshirt senior tight end, trucked a fan following the final horn.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech fans get out to watch Hokies in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s first game of the season wasn’t going to stop fans from getting out to enjoy the start of the Brent Pry era locally. “I’m excited, I’m ready for the Brent Pry era, I want to see how that’s going to go,” said Nathan Ragland.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Virginia Tech’s spectacular FG botch
When thinking of the worst things that can happen on a field goal attempt, something like a blocked field goal getting returned for a touchdown or a kick-six will usually come to mind. And while those require mistakes from the kicking team, they also require great plays from the opposing team. Virginia Tech’s disastrous field goal attempt during Friday’s game against Old Dominion was a different story.
Look: College Football Coaches Are Stuck In Elevator
It wouldn't be the start of the college football season without some craziness. Friday night, the Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion game is in a delay because of an elevator issue. According to the broadcast, some of Virginia Tech's coaches are stuck in the elevator at the stadium. The broadcast...
vt.edu
Corps of Cadets alumna Capt. Katy Hintz named ODU game Hokie Hero
U.S. Air Force Capt. Katy Hintz, a 2017 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumna, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Friday’s football game against Old Dominion University. She earned a degree in industrial and systems engineering from the College of Engineering in 2018. The Hokie Hero program honors...
Williamsburg, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Surry County High School football team will have a game with Bruton High School on September 03, 2022, 09:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
5newsonline.com
Greenwood beats Northside on a walk off hail mary
The Bulldogs complete an epic comeback for their first win of the season! Video Credit: Greenwood Athletics.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 2 : William Byrd at Hidden Valley
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Highlights from the Week 2 match-up between William Byrd and Hidden Valley at Bogle Stadium in Roanoke County. The Titans defeated the Terriers, 39-36.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 2 : Martinsville at Glenvar
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Highlights from the Week 2 match-up between Martinsville and Glenvar from Highlander Stadium in Roanoke County. Martinsville gets the win over Glenvar, 21-14.
2 dead, 5 hurt in Norfolk mass shooting on Killam Ave.
Norfolk Police say two people have died following a mass shooting on Killam Ave., near ODU, overnight. Five others were also shot. Norfolk State University says several of those shot are NSU students.
Comments / 0