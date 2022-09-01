ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta DA Indicts 26 Alleged Gang Members After Crimes Against Celebs

By bibacadams
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22dfaC_0heMcQ1M00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxSBX_0heMcQ1M00

Source: Megan Varner / Getty

District Attorney Fani Willis has announced that her office is bringing formal RICO charges against the “Drug Rich Gang.” 26 people were arrested this week with many of the alleged incidents related to crimes against well-known celebrities in the city.

“If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you are wrong and you are going to suffer consequences,” Willis said at the press conference, according to 11 Alive News. “And today is the start of some of those consequences.”

The DA’s office said that the crew would often target celebrities or people who flaunted their wealth on social media. “So I do have a message for the public where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off,” Willis warned. “Unfortunately, these gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated in the way that they target you.”

Several of their alleged victims include: Calvin Ridley, wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, Brad Guzan, goalkeeper for Atlanta United, Marlo Hampton, reality star on the Housewives of Atlanta who has a child with Future, and Brittni Mealy, a social media star who also has a child with rapper Future.

There are more than 16 incidents in the indictment including kidnapping, robbing, shootings and home invasions.

Willis said that the Drug Rich Gang uses prescription bottles and money symbols in their jewelry and tattoos. She notes that her office believes that they are a hybrid organization of Gangster Disciples (GD) and Bloods.

Crimes allegedly committed by the gang go back as far as 2018, but they have been on the radar of law enforcement since 2016.

Willis issued a warning to criminals in the city, saying, “We are going to find you. We are going to convict you. And we’re going to send you to the prison for the rest of your days, and I’m not apologizing for that.”



The post Atlanta DA Indicts 26 Alleged Gang Members After Crimes Against Celebs appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Guzan
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

814
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy