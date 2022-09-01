ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13WMAZ

Atlanta groups gathering water to send to Mississippi amid crisis

ATLANTA — As the state of Mississippi continues to grapple with a water crisis, multiple local organizations are taking steps to help assist those in the state. Love Like Water Inc. - based out of Kennesaw - is hoping to raise $10,000 to help the residents of Jackson, where roughly 150,000 residents are without safe water.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
13WMAZ

Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times by a detainee at the Fulton County Jail on Monday morning. The suspect, who was being booked on charges of terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and simple battery, was identified by authorities as Richard Parham. They say he attacked the deputy at some point in the jail.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Fire breaks out at student housing high-rise under construction in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the roof of a student housing high-rise building under construction in downtown Atlanta, fire officials said. Black smoke could be seen coming from a building off Luckie Street around 12:15 p.m. of The Legacy at Centennial, a private off-campus student housing building still under construction near Centennial Olympic Park.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia teacher arrested for child molestation after inappropriate relationship with student, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A teacher at Gainesville High School has been arrested and charged with child molestation, Gainesville Police said in a statement Thursday. The investigation began after law enforcement officials were notified of a complaint against a teacher, Cameron Millholland, who was allegedly having "inappropriate and improper conduct" with a 16-year-old girl, officials said.
GAINESVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Forsyth parks now open 24 hours a day

FORSYTH, Ga. — There is no need to leave the park at sunset anymore now that the city of Forsyth is letting you enjoy the amenities 24/7. City manager Janice Hall says the new hours affect four of the six parks. Hall says Kynette Park, Milledge Circle, Country Club...
FORSYTH, GA
13WMAZ

