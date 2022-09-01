Read full article on original website
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Wife talks grief, love and life after losing Gainesville firefighter husband in boating accident
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Alyssa Patterson grew up buried in books. Reading was one of her first loves. It wasn't until 2022 that she would come to write her very own novel, about her latest love: Chandler Patterson. It's a true story about the love she had with him, and the love they lost in a short time span.
Animals rescued from flooding at Georgia Animal Control Shelter
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Flooding in northwest Georgia Sunday damaged homes and businesses, and it also left the Chattooga County Animal Control Shelter scrambling to save its cats and dogs from high waters. Stan is one of 11 cats Floyd Felines and Friends rescued from flooding at the shelter. The...
Atlanta groups gathering water to send to Mississippi amid crisis
ATLANTA — As the state of Mississippi continues to grapple with a water crisis, multiple local organizations are taking steps to help assist those in the state. Love Like Water Inc. - based out of Kennesaw - is hoping to raise $10,000 to help the residents of Jackson, where roughly 150,000 residents are without safe water.
Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times by a detainee at the Fulton County Jail on Monday morning. The suspect, who was being booked on charges of terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and simple battery, was identified by authorities as Richard Parham. They say he attacked the deputy at some point in the jail.
Woman killed when SUV crashes, gets pinned under tractor-trailer in Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA — A woman was killed when the SUV she was in crashed into a tractor-trailer and became pinned underneath it early Sunday morning. Law enforcement and fire crews were called to the 2300 block of Marietta Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. "The occupied Ford SUV was wedged underneath the...
Fire breaks out at student housing high-rise under construction in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the roof of a student housing high-rise building under construction in downtown Atlanta, fire officials said. Black smoke could be seen coming from a building off Luckie Street around 12:15 p.m. of The Legacy at Centennial, a private off-campus student housing building still under construction near Centennial Olympic Park.
Man hospitalized after car pulled from pond in Stone Mountain
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A car was pulled from a pond in Stone Mountain overnight. One person was inside and had to be taken to the hospital, according to DeKalb County Police. That victim is expected to be ok. This all happened around the area of Wood Bend Drive.
Police arrest 14-year-old girl after massive fire inside metro Atlanta Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl is under arrest after a massive fire inside a Peachtree City Walmart, police said one week after the blaze that sent shoppers scrambling for the exits. She is charged with first degree arson. Firefighters responded to the fire off Highway 54 on...
Georgia teacher arrested for child molestation after inappropriate relationship with student, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A teacher at Gainesville High School has been arrested and charged with child molestation, Gainesville Police said in a statement Thursday. The investigation began after law enforcement officials were notified of a complaint against a teacher, Cameron Millholland, who was allegedly having "inappropriate and improper conduct" with a 16-year-old girl, officials said.
Man convicted of murdering 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie sentenced to life without parole
ATLANTA — UPDATE: The man convicted of murdering 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie was sentenced on Monday to life without parole, plus 15 years. The judge said Daquan Reed showed no remorse until today. Maxie's mother, two grandmothers and aunt gave impact statements. The state also presented new evidence from Reed's social media accounts during the hearing.
Forsyth parks now open 24 hours a day
FORSYTH, Ga. — There is no need to leave the park at sunset anymore now that the city of Forsyth is letting you enjoy the amenities 24/7. City manager Janice Hall says the new hours affect four of the six parks. Hall says Kynette Park, Milledge Circle, Country Club...
Stopped trains in Juliette get attention of US Senator Jon Ossoff
JULIETTE, Ga. — Neighbors in Juliette say they feel railroaded. That's because stopped trains are a regular problem for them, and it's even caught the attention of Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff. He asked the Federal Railroad Administration to look into it along with other spots across the state.
