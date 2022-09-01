Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Case of missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on show streaming on discovery+
INDIANAPOLIS — The story of a woman who disappeared without a trace in Indianapolis in 2021 will be told in the season 10 premiere episode of "Disappeared," a series on discovery+ that shines a light on missing persons cases. The episode, titled, “Vanished in the Night,” chronicles the disappearance...
Fox 59
Meet the owner of Indy Hot Tub Rentals
INDIANAPOLIS — Julius Taylor got the idea for Indy Hot Tub Rentals from a podcast about a guy on the East Coast who was doing something similar. He thought the concept would work in Central Indiana, so he took the plunge, buying several hot tubs and launching the business in the spring of 2021.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
indyschild.com
New Greenwood Fall Concert Series
Nearly every Saturday evening between June and August, hundreds of Greenwood residents, visitors and their families gather with lawn chairs, blankets and snack-filled coolers to enjoy live performances spanning a variety of musical genres. Now families can look forward to more music as the fun carries into the fall! The...
Fox 59
2022 Strut to Save Lives
NOBLESVILLE – Honoring race car driver and organ donor Bryan Clauson, the 2022 Strut to Save Lives dog walk returns to Noblesville on September 11. Bryan’s mom Diana Clauson and his sister Taylor McClean tell us more about the event and why it’s so important to register as an organ and tissue owner.
IACS takes in 28 dogs from 1 home, adding to overcrowding
While the 28 dogs taken in Friday are not currently available for adoption, the shelter has many other dogs who are and is asking the community's help.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services took in more than two dozen dogs from a home Friday, despite being over capacity. The shelter said they responded to a request for assistance, which led to 28 dogs being brought into their facility. “This large intake is forcing us to put...
Fox 59
Chef Terry and Uncle Jerry share the best beers to pair with chicken wings
INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry Anthony from The Block is always up for a good time, so we knew he’d bring it for our special hot tub show. Anthony, owner and executive chef of The Block Bistro and Grill in downtown Indy, brought along an inflatable friend to tell us which Sun King beers pair best with different flavors of wings.
Brownsburg family honors daughter through annual toy drive for Riley Hospital
In 2016, Tiffany and her husband Justin wanted to find a way to celebrate Charlotte's birthday and honor their daughter. They started an annual toy drive benefiting the Riley Cheer Guild.
Queen of Free: What you should know before making a major purchase
INDIANAPOLIS — Labor Day weekend means there are shopping deals to be had, but the Queen of Free cautions some purchases can really add up. If you're shopping for a major item for your home, this weekend or any other, there are some things to keep in mind to keep your finances on track.
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
Fox 59
Rain showers hang around parts of Indiana on Labor Day
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers were less numerous on this Sunday, but still featured across the area at times. The storm system that has brought the rain remains in the area and continues to move slowly. This means another day with a chance for showers & storms lies ahead. Your...
Fox 59
IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss polling numbers, abortion case, this week’s top stories
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the lawsuit filed to permanently block Indiana’s new aboriton law from taking effect? What are their thoughts on recent poll numbers ahead of the midterm elections?. In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, and Adam Wren...
Veteran reunites with his military dog in Indianapolis after seven months apart
For nine months, U.S. Marine Corporal Nicholas Rice served his country in Japan alongside Fredy, a Military Working Dog. The two are now forever reunited in the United States.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Stormy set-up continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana continues to be influenced by a stalled-out storm system keeping storms in the forecast again today. Skies remain mostly cloudy this afternoon with occasional showers and storms. Storm chances are around 50%. Areas that stay mainly dry top out in the low 80s with highs...
WIBC.com
Harrison: More Teenagers With Guns A Factor In Indy Violence This Year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis was plagued by more shootings over the weekend throughout the city. Among them was a teenage girl who was shot on the east side Sunday morning near an Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3:00 in the morning. Police say they don’t have a suspect yet in the shooting.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
savi.org
How is Indianapolis Doing?
We’ve started a new SAVI project, How Is Indianapolis Doing?, which will provide monthly updates on how the Indianapolis metro area is recovering and emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of life in American cities for the past two years and Indianapolis was no exception. This project will feature regularly updated visualizations on some of the most pressing and challenging issues in our community. Categories include Employed Persons, Employment in Key Sectors, Housing Prices, How Long Houses are on the Market, Monthly Rent, Gas Prices, Public Transit Usage, Office Occupancy, Violent Crime, and Pandemic Relief Funding. The project was inspired by The City, based in New York City.
Carmel police looking for mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are attempting to locate a mother and daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips have not been seen for a week. Neither Tinson nor Phillips are believed to be in...
readthereporter.com
David Weekley Homes now selling in Fishers’ Grantham neighborhood
David Weekley Homes, one of the largest national privately held home builders, is now selling single-family homes in the Fishers community of Grantham. The builder’s model home, The Paddock, is under construction and slated to open for tours in October 2022. Grantham offers craftsman-style, one- and two-story homes situated...
