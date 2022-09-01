ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Meet the owner of Indy Hot Tub Rentals

INDIANAPOLIS — Julius Taylor got the idea for Indy Hot Tub Rentals from a podcast about a guy on the East Coast who was doing something similar. He thought the concept would work in Central Indiana, so he took the plunge, buying several hot tubs and launching the business in the spring of 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

New Greenwood Fall Concert Series

Nearly every Saturday evening between June and August, hundreds of Greenwood residents, visitors and their families gather with lawn chairs, blankets and snack-filled coolers to enjoy live performances spanning a variety of musical genres. Now families can look forward to more music as the fun carries into the fall! The...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

2022 Strut to Save Lives

NOBLESVILLE – Honoring race car driver and organ donor Bryan Clauson, the 2022 Strut to Save Lives dog walk returns to Noblesville on September 11. Bryan’s mom Diana Clauson and his sister Taylor McClean tell us more about the event and why it’s so important to register as an organ and tissue owner.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Rain showers hang around parts of Indiana on Labor Day

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers were less numerous on this Sunday, but still featured across the area at times. The storm system that has brought the rain remains in the area and continues to move slowly. This means another day with a chance for showers & storms lies ahead. Your...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Stormy set-up continues

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana continues to be influenced by a stalled-out storm system keeping storms in the forecast again today. Skies remain mostly cloudy this afternoon with occasional showers and storms. Storm chances are around 50%. Areas that stay mainly dry top out in the low 80s with highs...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Harrison: More Teenagers With Guns A Factor In Indy Violence This Year

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis was plagued by more shootings over the weekend throughout the city. Among them was a teenage girl who was shot on the east side Sunday morning near an Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3:00 in the morning. Police say they don’t have a suspect yet in the shooting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
savi.org

How is Indianapolis Doing?

We’ve started a new SAVI project, How Is Indianapolis Doing?, which will provide monthly updates on how the Indianapolis metro area is recovering and emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of life in American cities for the past two years and Indianapolis was no exception. This project will feature regularly updated visualizations on some of the most pressing and challenging issues in our community. Categories include Employed Persons, Employment in Key Sectors, Housing Prices, How Long Houses are on the Market, Monthly Rent, Gas Prices, Public Transit Usage, Office Occupancy, Violent Crime, and Pandemic Relief Funding. The project was inspired by The City, based in New York City.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Carmel police looking for mother and daughter

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are attempting to locate a mother and daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips have not been seen for a week. Neither Tinson nor Phillips are believed to be in...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

David Weekley Homes now selling in Fishers’ Grantham neighborhood

David Weekley Homes, one of the largest national privately held home builders, is now selling single-family homes in the Fishers community of Grantham. The builder’s model home, The Paddock, is under construction and slated to open for tours in October 2022. Grantham offers craftsman-style, one- and two-story homes situated...
FISHERS, IN

