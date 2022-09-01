ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This TikToker Revealed The 7 Worst Tourist Traps In The US & People Have Big Feelings About It

By Maeve Browne
 4 days ago
One TikToker received backlash after he revealed what he believes are the "worst tourist traps in America."

David Profit (@davidprofits), a financial influencer with nearly 632,000 followers, created a seven-part series on TikTok highlighting various popular destinations across the country and the price you have to pay to experience them yourself.

Its first episode on New York has amassed 4.1M views at this time.

"Tourist traps" he highlighted in the series include:

  • The Empire State Building top observation deck in New York City: $77/person
  • Graceland in Memphis, TN: $48+/person (various prices here)
  • The Space Needle in Seattle, WA: $32.50/person
  • World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, GA: $19/person
  • The Ice Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City: $38/person (2021 prices here)
  • Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, CA: Free
  • Disney World's Epcot in Orlando, FL: $109/person for a single day

Worst Tourist Traps In America!! Part 5 #fyp

TikTok users in the comment section had big feelings about this list. While some agreed that the hot spots were overpriced and overrated, a majority of people thought David was being too harsh with his definition of "expensive" and didn't agree with his choices at all.

"Nah it's fun, and for $17 it's cheap" one user commented on his video about World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, GA being overrated "Coca-Cola propaganda."

In his clip about Disney World's Epcot in Orlando, FL Profit says that the "astronomical" cost of the $109 admission ticket isn't worth it for "a plateful of American versions of international food."

One user responded to this opinion saying "Bro can you at least try to have fun?" while another added "None of this is true lol 😂".

All in all, locals and past visitors to these places enjoyed their experience and don't regret spending some dollars, according to most commenters.

The content creator didn't immediately respond to our request to comment.

Personal opinions aside, David's series could be helpful to those looking to avoid the large crowds and inflated costs associated with some of the more popular travel destinations as he offered more affordable alternatives to these "traps".

If you want to see the Seattle skyline, a cheaper alternative to the Space Needle is The Nest Rooftop Bar, a swanky spot on top of the Thompson Hotel.

In lieu of the Empire State Building's observation deck, he recommends 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar a few blocks away for a similar view, or the One Hotel Brooklyn Bridge Rooftop, which has a great view of the East River, One World Trade Center and Statue of Liberty.

According to David, a good alternative for Graceland, Elvis' personal home in Memphis, TN, is The Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum which only costs $13 a person.

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

