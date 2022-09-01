ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

No longer young, 'dreamers' uneasily watch a legal challenge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Juliana Macedo do Nascimento signed up for an Obama-era program to shield immigrants who came to the country as young children from deportation, she enrolled at California State University, Los Angeles, transitioning from jobs in housekeeping, child care, auto repair and a construction company. Now, a decade later at age 36, graduate studies at Princeton University are behind her and she works in Washington as deputy director of advocacy for United We Dream, a national group. “Dreamers” like Macedo do Nascimento, long a symbol of immigrant youth, are increasingly easing into middle age as eligibility requirements have been frozen since 2012, when the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was introduced. The oldest recipients were in their early 30s when DACA began and are in their early 40s today. At the same time, fewer people turning 16 can meet a requirement to have been in the United States continuously since June 2007.
CNN

The language we use to talk about pregnancy and abortion is changing. But not everyone welcomes the shift

Mainstream organizations are increasingly opting for phrases like "pregnant people" or "people who get abortions" in an effort to be inclusive of transgender and nonbinary people. But these changes have also prompted pushback -- not just from politicians, but even from some cisgender women who consider themselves LGBTQ allies and who support abortion rights.
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
CBS Sacramento

California passes "historic" legislative package protecting or expanding abortion access

The California Legislature this week passed about a dozen bills in what proponents call a "historic" legislative package to protect and expand abortion access in the state, as its Democratic leaders seek to make California a "reproductive freedom" state.Lawmakers approved the bills in the final days of their legislative session, which ended Wednesday. The legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been supportive of abortion rights, for his signature.Newsom has vowed to keep California as a safe haven for abortion seekers, as several Republican-led states have banned or severely restricted abortion after the US Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to the procedure.Following the...
ABC News

In new gun law, a quiet breakthrough for victims of abuse

WASHINGTON -- Nikiesha Thomas was on her way to work one day when she told her sister that she was thinking about getting involved with domestic violence prevention. The idea gave Keeda Simpson pause. Her younger sister had never mentioned anything like that before, and she was bringing it up in a phone call just days after filing for a protective order against her ex-boyfriend.
