No longer young, 'dreamers' uneasily watch a legal challenge
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Juliana Macedo do Nascimento signed up for an Obama-era program to shield immigrants who came to the country as young children from deportation, she enrolled at California State University, Los Angeles, transitioning from jobs in housekeeping, child care, auto repair and a construction company. Now, a decade later at age 36, graduate studies at Princeton University are behind her and she works in Washington as deputy director of advocacy for United We Dream, a national group. “Dreamers” like Macedo do Nascimento, long a symbol of immigrant youth, are increasingly easing into middle age as eligibility requirements have been frozen since 2012, when the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was introduced. The oldest recipients were in their early 30s when DACA began and are in their early 40s today. At the same time, fewer people turning 16 can meet a requirement to have been in the United States continuously since June 2007.
The language we use to talk about pregnancy and abortion is changing. But not everyone welcomes the shift
Mainstream organizations are increasingly opting for phrases like "pregnant people" or "people who get abortions" in an effort to be inclusive of transgender and nonbinary people. But these changes have also prompted pushback -- not just from politicians, but even from some cisgender women who consider themselves LGBTQ allies and who support abortion rights.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Conservatives join liberals in 'quiet and polite' Idaho protest to protect their library from book-banners
Bonners Ferry is a town deep in self-proclaimed "Trump Country." But here, Trump voters and Biden voters are joining together to stop ultra-conservative Christians attacking their library.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Pecan farmers get caught in power vacuum on Texas border
A large pecan farm in Eagle Pass, Texas, is the site of the latest dispute between Gov. Greg Abbott and the Biden administration over an unprecedented challenge to how the federal government polices the U.S. border with Mexico.
Poll: Black and Hispanic Americans more susceptible to gun violence
About 2 in 10 U.S. adults say they or someone close to them has had a personal experience with gun violence, according to a recent poll that shows Black and Hispanic adults are especially likely to have had their lives touched by it. The poll by the University of Chicago...
Judge rejects Facebook’s attempt to declare Washington state campaign ad law unconstitutional
A judge in Seattle sided with Washington state’s attorney general on Friday and rejected Facebook parent company Meta’s argument that the state’s campaign law runs afoul of the First Amendment. Ruling from the bench after a hearing, King County Superior Court Judge Douglass A. North found that...
'The future is here.' Migrants step off buses from Texas into New York homeless shelters
By the thousands, undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers have ended up in New York's overburdened shelter system, embarking on yet another uncertain odyssey as the newest members of the ever burgeoning homeless population.
Biden adviser: ‘MAGA agenda’ has no place in our democracy
White House senior adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday said the “hate-filled” MAGA agenda “has no place in a democracy,” echoing President Biden’s primetime address last week in which he labeled the political movement a threat to the U.S. Bottoms told ABC’s “This Week” host...
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
17 Million Women Have Lost Abortion Access Since The Supreme Court Overturned Roe
And that number is about to be even higher as states rush to pass new bans and move restrictions out of legal limbo.
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Young Americans are defending the U.S. after TikTok videos criticizing it went viral
Some young American TikTok users are coming to the country’s defense after seeing viral videos made by overseas users that elevate stereotypes about people who live in the United States. The trend ramped up this week after one user, who goes by Sara Falcon, made a series of viral...
California passes "historic" legislative package protecting or expanding abortion access
The California Legislature this week passed about a dozen bills in what proponents call a "historic" legislative package to protect and expand abortion access in the state, as its Democratic leaders seek to make California a "reproductive freedom" state.Lawmakers approved the bills in the final days of their legislative session, which ended Wednesday. The legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been supportive of abortion rights, for his signature.Newsom has vowed to keep California as a safe haven for abortion seekers, as several Republican-led states have banned or severely restricted abortion after the US Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to the procedure.Following the...
Biden's use of Marines during Philadelphia speech adds to debate over politicization of the military
As President Joe Biden stood outside Philadelphia's Independence Hall on Thursday night, making the case ahead of the midterm elections that "equality and democracy are under assault," he wasn't standing alone.
Abortion is banned or severely limited in a number of states. Here's where things stand
Laws that ban abortion or severely restrict the procedure have gone into effect in about a dozen states after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to abortion on June 24.
In new gun law, a quiet breakthrough for victims of abuse
WASHINGTON -- Nikiesha Thomas was on her way to work one day when she told her sister that she was thinking about getting involved with domestic violence prevention. The idea gave Keeda Simpson pause. Her younger sister had never mentioned anything like that before, and she was bringing it up in a phone call just days after filing for a protective order against her ex-boyfriend.
Joe Biden Calls On Nation To Reject Extremist Republicans Who Threaten Democracy
Speaking from Philadelphia, the president attacked "MAGA Republicans" and cast the midterm elections as a referendum on the fate of American democracy itself.
