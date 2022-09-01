Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Teen heads to adult trial court for Grand Island Walmart shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager arrested for a May shooting at a Grand Island Walmart is headed to adult trial court. Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree murder,14 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault. A misdemeanor criminal mischief charge was dropped.
Kearney Hub
Suspected fentanyl, meth, pills seized from Kearney house Wednesday
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman is being held on a $100,000 bond for allegedly distributing and possessing a variety of drugs and prescription medications. Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Second Avenue for two fugitives wanted on felony warrants. A KPD news release said officers located and arrested Jarred Shah, 27, of North Platte and Abagail Allmon, 19, of Kearney.
News Channel Nebraska
Fugitives arrested as part of Kearney drug bust
KEARNEY, NE — Two fugitives are in custody facing a combined 14 charges after a drug bust in Kearney. Kearney Police say officers and the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant in the 1400 block of 2nd Ave. around 5:45 Wednesday morning. They found 27-year-old Jarred Shah of North Platte and 19-year-old Abagail Allmon of Kearney, both of whom had felony warrants for their arrest. Shah was wanted for a parole violation and Allmon had a bench warrant out for a drug-related case.
klin.com
LSO Arrests Four People Wanted In Grand Island Credit Card Theft
Four people from Los Angeles were arrested during a traffic stop I-80 near NW 48th Street in Lincoln around 1:15 Thursday afternoon. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says they were wanted by Grand Island Police for the theft of a credit card that was used to make purchases at a Best Buy in Grand Island.
klkntv.com
Nebraska nurses build barricade after patient reportedly threatened to kill them
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say an out-of-control patient trashed a hospital and threatened to kill nurses Wednesday night. They say Gerald Carrabba also threw coffee on officers before kicking and scratching them at CHI Health St. Francis. Police were called to the hospital around 8 p.m....
KSNB Local4
Patient makes threats, causes damage at CHI Health St. Francis
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A scary situation for staff at CHI Health St. Francis after an out-of-control patient caused damage to the hospital floor. Grand Island Police said a 50-year-old man damaged two Samsung monitors, a picture frame, a white board, a sharps container, two hand sanitizer dispensers, a bladder 9400 scanner, and two separate pieces of flooring. This resulted in $6,225 in damage.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
News Channel Nebraska
Axtell teen dies in three-vehicle crash in Kearney
KEARNEY, NE — Police are revealing more details about a three-vehicle crash that killed a teenager in Kearney. Kearney Police responded to the accident at the intersection of Platte Road and Highway 44, immediately south of Interstate-80, around 8:00 Thursday night. Police say a school bus carrying the Cozad softball team attempted to turn left from northbound Highway 44 onto Platte Road when a southbound car crashed into the front passenger corner of the bus. The impact pushed the vehicles into a third car, which was stopped on Platte Road.
York News-Times
Shredder truck catches fire on Lincoln Avenue
The contents of a box truck carrying a large paper shredder caught fire Thursday afternoon, about 3 p.m., as it traveled down South Lincoln Avenue. Inside the truck was a large automated paper shredder – and a very large volume of shredded paper. The driver was able to pull the truck over to the side of the road, east and across the road from where the Cornerstone Technology Center is located. It appeared the shredder machine caught fire inside the box – and being surrounded by all the shredded paper didn’t help the situation. York Fire and Rescue, along with the York Police Department, responded and firefighters were using foam to extinguish the situation. The truck was eventually moved to Hitz Towing so the contents could be removed without passing traffic being a factor.
1011now.com
Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 16 pounds of marijuana after high-speed chase near Kearney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A chase on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska reached speeds of up to 120 mph Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 11 a.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Versa speeding over 100 mph near Lexington. The driver, 23-year-old Frederick McGee of Chicago, refused to...
KSNB Local4
Hastings High School looks into potential cyberbullying incident
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Officials with Hastings Public Schools released a statement on Friday morning after some social media posts surfaced appearing to bully some high school students. Those posts contained disparaging and defamatory messages. Cyberbullying is a nationwide struggle, according to an April 2019 study by the Cyberbullying Research...
KSNB Local4
New landmark honors Grand Island’s past
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s out with the old, in with the new over in Grand Island, as a new street clock was installed near the intersection of Third and Pine Street early Thursday morning. The clock is meant to honor the 150th anniversary of Grand Island becoming...
KSNB Local4
First year of walk-around alcohol sales at the Nebraska State Fair almost in the books
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several things made their debut at the Nebraska State Fair in 2022, including all new places you can take your adult beverages. Earlier this year, the Grand Island City Council approved a measure which allows people to carry open containers of alcohol anywhere on the fairgrounds.
News Channel Nebraska
Driest August on record for Kearney, drought conditions worsen in Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, NE — Weather officials say drought conditions are worsening after one of the driest August’s on record in Central Nebraska. The National Weather Service Hastings Office says Kearney received just 0.13 inches of rain in August, setting a new record low. Grand Island experienced its second-driest August with just 0.45 inches and Hastings had its fifth-driest August with 0.46 inches of rain. Those totals are nearly three inches less than the normal amount of August rain in the Tri-Cities.
kmaland.com
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
UNK student from West Point is finalist for national journalism award
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney student newspaper – The Antelope – is a finalist for a College Media Association Pinnacle Award for best editorial. A Pinnacle Award is one of the most prestigious national honors student journalists can earn. The editorial on University of...
KSNB Local4
Wood River football dissolves co-op, wins biggest comeback under Ashby
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s a new era for Wood River football. “We mutually agreed to separate ways,” Eagles football coach Jeff Ashby said. After two years as the Silverbacks in a co-op with Shelton, the Eagles are once again flying solo. “We knew both schools could...
News Channel Nebraska
Thayer Central runs away with win over Sutton
HEBRON, NE — The Thayer Central Titans are off to a 2-0 start to the 2022 football season after a dominant win over the Sutton Mustangs Friday night. Thayer Central defeated Sutton 56-14 in a game that featured three pass attempts between the two schools. The Titans scored on...
