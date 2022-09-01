Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga's Joker 2 Has Brought In A Harry Potter Star

The Joker saga that started in 2019 with the introduction of Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck is gearing up to resume. In recent months, we’ve learned that Joker 2 will officially be titled Joker: Folie à Deux , and that Lady Gaga will be co-starring alongside Phoenix . Now it’s been revealed that the sequel has brought aboard a Harry Potter star: Brendan Gleeson.

Known for his time in the Wizarding World franchise playing Mad-Eye Moody, Brendan Gleeson will now be lending his talents to the DC Comics media space, per Deadline . While the article says that it’s unknown who Gleeson will play in Joker 2 , Justin Kroll, who broke the news, wrote on Twitter that that it’s “likely” the actor will appear as someone linked to Arkham Asylum, where the movie is primarily expected to take place, such as a security guard or the warden. So now we have three people to account for in the Joker 2 cast, though it’s also been reported that Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise Sophie Dumont, who was Arthur Fleck’s neighbor before he became the Clown Prince of Crime.

Brendan Gleeson appeared as Mad-Eye Moody in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire , Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 , although he spent the majority of that first movie as Barty Crouch Jr. (played by David Tennant) disguised as Mad-Eye thanks to regularly ingesting the Polyjuice Potion. Gleeson is also well known for playing Ken in In Bruges , and his other big credits include Mission: Impossible 2 , Gangs of New York , Kingdom of Heaven , Edge of Tomorrow and Paddington 2 . Gleeson recently starred alongside Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the Apple TV+ movie The Tragedy of Macbeth , and his next film appearance, The Banshees of Inisherin , comes out in October.

Although Joker was populated with new characters outside of the title character, the Wayne family and Alfred Pennyworth, if Brendan Gleeson is indeed playing someone associated with Arkham Asylum, then there’s a chance that this character could be someone who originates from the comics. Maybe this is an opportunity to feature someone like Jeremiah Arkham or Dr. Hugo Strange, two individuals who’ve antagonized Batman in the comics, but could easily be retooled to work for Arthur Fleck’s story. Either way, it stands to reason that whoever Gleeson is playing in Joker: Folie à Deux , it’s doubtful they’ll be someone who gets on Arthur’s good side.

Just like with the first movie, Joker 2 (which reportedly costs a lot more than its predecessor) will be directed by Todd Phillips, who co-wrote the script with Scott Silver. Specific plot details are being kept under wraps, but it’s been reported that the sequel will be a movie musical spotlighting Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Considering that Folie à deux is a psychiatric syndrome referring a delusional belief shared by at least two people, watching a Joker and Harley Quinn romance unfold makes sense, as in the source material, the latter was originally Dr. Harleen Quinzel before she fell in love with Joker, her patient, and became his main squeeze.

Joker 2 is slotted for an October 4, 2024 release among the lineup of upcoming DC movies , so stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more cast updates and other news about what the sequel plans to deliver.

