‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser on Playing a Man Who Weighs 600 Pounds: ‘I Needed to Learn to Move In a New Way’
Brendan Fraser, the star of the Venice-premiering movie “The Whale,” says he needed to “learn how to move in a new way” in order to play his character Charlie, who weighs 600 lbs. Fraser takes on his most substantial role in a number of years with Darren Aronofsky’s latest, in which Charlie is slowly eating himself to death while struggling with congestive heart failure. An English teacher who holds online courses (with the camera off), Charlie eats to escape the pain of losing the love of his life, his former night-school student Alan, with whom he began a relationship after leaving...
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Harley Quinn Gives New Life to the Most Exhausted Scene in Batman Lore in Pivotal Season 3 Episode
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Harley Quinn Season 3, Episode 8. Read at your own risk!]. Harley Quinn ventured where almost every Batman property in history has gone before in the eighth episode of Season 3: the deaths of Thomas and Martha Wayne. Even non-comic book fans and superhero-adverse folks are perfectly aware that the billionaire couple were murdered by a masked robber in an alley after taking their young son to see the classic version of The Legend of Zorro in theaters. Witnessing his parents' murder is what inspires Bruce Wayne to take on the Batman moniker and reform Gotham City.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 2
Summer vacation is over (sorry, kids), but at least one teacher still has the disposable income for an Italian getaway. The new rom-com Love in the Villa stars Kat Graham as a jilted teacher who heads to Verona for some me time (also the title of a movie on this list!) only to be forced to share her villa with some British guy. Guess what happens next. A lot of people apparently don't have to guess — the movie has already flown to No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list on Friday, Sept. 2. Other new entries on the list include Michael Mann's Collateral and Judd Apatow's This Is 40. Meanwhile, Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list is still led by Echoes, while the anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure joins the ranking at No. 8. Can Bones' Emily Deschanel elbow her way into the top 10 over the weekend with Devil in Ohio, her new limited series about a cult? People do love cults. And Bones.
What to Watch Tonight: It's Fantasy Suite Time on The Bachelorette
Monday is a holiday and Tuesday is a quiet night in TV land, and since the best show to watch on both nights happens to be the same show, we're combining Monday and Tuesday into a single post. That show is The Bachelorette, which reaches its highest point of drama — fantasy suites — in this week's episodes. We're also intrigued by Out of Office, a made-for-TV movie on Comedy Central that we know nothing about except that it has an all-star comedy cast and is written and directed by Paul Lieberstein, aka Toby from The Office.
7 Burning Questions About The Rings of Power Premiere Answered
What is Halbrand's game? Who is The Stranger? When are Bronwyn and Arondir going to kiss???. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episodes 1 and 2 left us with more questions than answers, and theories about where the show goes next are everywhere. The characters are spread all over Middle-earth, with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) leading the charge against Sauron – the sorcerer and right-hand man to Morgoth, the evil god who waged war on the Elves and pushed them from Valinor to Middle-earth. Galadriel is convinced that Sauron is still hiding in the shadows, despite the fact no one has seen or heard from him for a few hundred years.
Outer Banks Season 3: Cast, Release Date, Latest News, and Everything to Know
We're eagerly anticipating news about Outer Banks Season 3. It's been more than a year since the Netflix drama aired its second season, and that finale left us with quite the drama. Most notably: Big John (Charles Halford) — John B.'s (Chase Stokes) dad — is alive! While it's unclear what's on the horizon for Outer Banks Season 3, we are definitely hoping for a father-and-son reunion as well as more exciting adventures featuring our favorite Pogues.
