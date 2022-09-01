ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams Teases Her New Podcast With Social Media Post

By Tanay Hudson
 4 days ago

Wendy Williams is keeping her promise to make a comeback . In her latest Instagram post, she is all smiling as she sits on a throne with a microphone in front of her.  In the caption, she said her podcast, The Wendy Experience, is on the way.

This teaser comes after Williams has been seen out and about after rumors have been swirling that she’s suffering from cognitive issues.

