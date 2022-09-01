ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports predicts bowl rematch for Arkansas

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Arkansas Football took a turn for the better in head coach sam pittman ’s second season by winning eight regular season games in 2021.

A surprise to many, Arkansas also made it to their first New Year’s Day bowl game since the 2007 season, when they met Missouri in the Cotton Bowl. Arkansas stormed back from a 10-7 halftime deficit by scoring 17 unanswered points in the third quarter to defeat Penn State , 24-10 in the Outback Bowl, giving them their first bowl win since the 2016 Liberty Bowl.

Arkansas is expected to take a step forward in 2022, which means that another New Year’s Day bowl in sunny Florida is in the future. Could we see a rematch between last season’s Outback Bowl participants? One college football reporter thinks so.

Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports compiled his first bowl game projection of the season this week and has paired Arkansas with Penn State in the Citrus Bow l played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Monday, January 2.

This is not the first projection that places Arkansas in a Florida bowl. Brad Crawford of 247Sports has also predicted that Arkansas will end their season in the Citrus Bowl, but against Minnesota . Recently, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach has predicted that the Razorbacks will face Wisconsin in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl), and CBS Sports has Arkansas heading to Jacksonville to face Miami in the Gator Bowl .

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

