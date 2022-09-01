Read full article on original website
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
4 Children And 1 Other Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Austin on Saturday night. The crash happened near 290 Tuscany Way at around 10:30 p.m. According to the Police, four children and an [..]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin man boasts huge record collection
AUSTIN, Texas — Spinning the tunes at one Austin radio show means stepping back in time. Radio host Dennis Campa plays everything from the late 19th century to the 1970s. “Everyone from Liberace to Muddy Waters, to Mel Blanc to the Velvet Underground and a whole lot more,” said Campa.
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
saturdaydownsouth.com
YETI & Meat Church’s Matt Pittman Invite Fans to Epic Texas vs Bama BBQ Showdown
This is a sponsored post. We’ll get to the Austin festivities shortly, but first, let’s focus on the return of tailgating and a new game-changing product on the tailgating scene. Everyone who tailgates knows there are certain essentials that must be in place for a successful outing. One...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
New Braunfels Mexican restaurants – 10 best Tex Mex food places near San Antonio
The small community of New Braunfels is a famous little city that has access to two rivers. It is a city between San Antonio and Austin, and is well renowned for its distinctive flavors and delectable artisan breweries. But apart from all those amazing things, New Braunfels is also a great place for some of the best Mexican restaurants.
Drier week ahead with only isolated rain and thunderstorms
While a slim chance of an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm continues through Wednesday, many areas will not see rainfall all week as mornings get a touch cooler and more comfortable. -- David Yeomans
KWTX
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
KELLER, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) - North Texas School Districts that accepted donated signs with the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust”, to display in their schools could be hit with lawsuits. A group of parents sent a cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll and...
Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas
Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
Stunning Field of Light exhibit to illuminate Austin's Wildflower Center
Opening night is September 9.
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location. Burger Boy’s sixth location — and first outside of the city limits — opened on August 31.
KSAT 12 introduces San Antonio to the station's newest reporter
KSAT 12's new hire is already getting a warm welcome from viewers.
What are they? Group of green lights spotted hovering near Brushy Creek
Several people captured a strange formation of green lights Thursday night hovering and moving above the Brushy Creek area, prompting them to wonder whether they witnessed something otherworldly.
KVUE
Rain ends this evening; scattered storms on Labor Day
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This blog is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. Strong storms developed over North Texas Sunday afternoon and are now pushing southward closer to the KVUE area through this evening. Storms will likely be weakening on the final approach to Central Texas. So the best storm chances this evening will be north of Austin for Burnet, Williamson and Milam counties.
Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
Gov. Abbott, TVC grant $31 million to veterans across Texas
AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a release from the Office of the Governor, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) will grant over $31 million in funding for veterans across Texas. The release stated that Abbott aims to distribute through TVC’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. Officials said this grant […]
Man dies after Pflugerville police chase
Pflugerville Police said Sunday night a man they chased into Austin on Friday has died after being hit by an officer's vehicle during a shootout with officers.
$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas
More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels
AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
This Is The Best Restaurant That's Open Late In Texas
LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best restaurant that's open late.
